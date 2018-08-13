Winter Is Coming: Protecting Your Portfolio In A Bear Market

No system is perfect or infallible, but making investing decisions based on objective and time-proven factors is a sounder approach than relying entirely on opinions and speculation.

The following article presents a stock-picking system based on quantitative indicators such as financial quality, value, financial momentum, and relative strength.

Trying to predict bear markets is futile. Instead, you should make plans to protect your portfolio in challenging market conditions.

Trade war fears and the economic crisis in Turkey created plenty of concerns among global investors last week. Nobody knows for certain how these factors will affect stock markets in the medium term, but the fact remains that the stock market is inherently volatile and hard to predict. A bear market is coming sooner or later, that’s just the way financial markets work, and investors need to be prepared for all kinds of scenarios.

The following paragraphs will introduce a quantitative system designed to increase returns and reduce downside risk by relying on a combination of stock-specific quantitative factors and trend-following in the broad market. No quantitative system is infallible, but a solid system such as this one can be a remarkably valuable addition to an investor’s toolbox.

Stock Picking By The Numbers

Quantitative indicators don’t really tell you everything you need to know when making investment decisions. It’s important to analyze the business behind the numbers in order to tell if the quantitative indicators are sustainable or not in the future. That being acknowledged, academic research has proven that quantitative factors such as financial quality, value, business momentum, and relative strength can be effective return drivers for stocks.

The PowerFactors quantitative system is a ranking algorithm that ranks stocks in a particular selection universe based on a combination of those four quantitative factors.

Here's a quick overview of the variables considered by the algorithm:

Quality includes profit margins such as gross profit margin and free cash flow margin. The system also includes long-term growth expectations for the company and profitability ratios like return on equity and return on assets. All else the same, the more profitable the business, the more value it creates for investors over time.

A high quality company deserves an above average valuation. However, it’s important to keep valuation at reasonable levels and avoid companies with unrealistically high price tags. For this reason, the system includes traditional valuation ratios such as price to earnings, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow. Cheaper companies obviously get a higher ranking in the algorithm.

Financial momentum is about the company’s ability to outperform expectations and drive increased expectations about future performance. Expectations drive stock prices to a good degree, if the company is reporting better than expected numbers and expectations about future performance are increasing, this generally means that the stock price is increasing too.

Money has an opportunity cost, when you buy a stock with mediocre returns, that capital is not available for investing in companies with superior potential. Besides, winners tend to keep on winning in the stock market, so you want to invest in stocks that are not only doing well but also doing better than other alternatives. For this reason, the system focuses on stocks delivering above-average relative strength over different time frames.

Leaving the mathematical considerations aside, it’s important to understand the rationale behind the quantitative model. The PowerFactors system is basically looking to buy solid businesses (quality) trading at reasonable prices (value), beating market expectations (momentum), and generating superior returns (relative strength).

The following backtest picks the 25 stocks with the highest PowerFactors ranking in the S&P 500 index and it builds an equally-weighted and monthly rebalanced portfolio with those names. The benchmark is the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and the system is assumed to have a trading cost of 0.25% per transaction. Most investors could probably implement this system with much lower trading expenses, but it makes sense to err on the side of caution when making these kinds of assumptions.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Backtested performance numbers are quite attractive. Since January of 1999, the system gained 10.9% versus 6.07% for the benchmark in the same period. System Alpha was 5.08% during the backesting period. The system substantially outperforms the benchmark in risk-adjusted terms too, the system has a Sharpe Ratio of 0.56 versus a Sharpe Ratio of 0.34 for the benchmark.

On the other hand, if we look at risk levels on a standalone basis, the system is riskier than the benchmark. Maximum drawdown is 56.93% for the system versus 55.42% for the benchmark, and the system also has a higher standard deviation at 17.87% versus 14.74% for the benchmark.

The main takeaway is quite clear, stock picking based on quantitative factors can substantially increase returns and risk-adjusted returns over the long term, but it does not reduce downside risk. When stocks as an asset class are going through a deep bear market, stock picking doesn’t do a good job at protecting your capital.

Portfolio Protection Based On Trend Following

One of the most popular sayings in the market is “the trend is your friend”. Even if that is a cliché, that doesn't make it any less true. There is plenty of statistical evidence proving that investors can optimize the risk vs. return equation in their portfolio and avoid big drawdowns by following the main trends in asset prices.

The following system is remarkably simple, yet effective. The market is considered to be in an uptrend if the slope in the 200-day moving average in the SPDR S&P 500 is positive in the past 10 days. Conversely, if the slope in the 200-day moving average is negative in the index-tracking ETF over the past 10 days, then markets are considered to be in a downtrend.

The portfolio remains unhedged during periods of market uptrends, meaning when the slope of the 200-day moving average is positive. If markets are in a downtrend, the portfolio is protected by shorting the SPDR S&P 500 ETF to reduce market risk.

The version with the dynamic hedge does a great job at both increasing returns and reducing downside risk. Annual return rises to 13.05% versus 10.9% for the version without the trend-following system and 6.07% for the benchmark.

Importantly, the hedged system achieves superior returns while also reducing downside risk. The hedged version of the system has a maximum drawdown of 28.78% versus 56.93% for the unhedged version of the system and a maximum drawdown of 55.42% for the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

In other words, this new version of the system more than doubles the benchmark in terms of annual returns and generates such outperformance with substantially lower downside risks.

Implications For Investors

It's important to note that this system does not involve any kinds of market prediction or speculation. You just need to evaluate the trend in asset prices by looking at the slope of the 200-day moving average in the benchmark. If the trend is up, the strategy is unhedged, and if the trend is down, the portfolio is hedged. Since the system is updated monthly, it doesn't require a lot of work, and trading expenses should not be a big problem.

There are some important caveats to consider, though. A quantitative system is always backwards looking by its own nature, and there is no way to know for sure if what has worked in the past will continue working in the future.

When it comes to the stock picking component of the system, factors such as quality, valuation, momentum and relative strength tend to work well when measured over long periods of time, such as over 10 years for example. However, the data shows that all of these factors can generate disappointing performance over shorter time frames.

Regarding the trend following mechanism, these kinds of systems generally work well when markets are moving in a strong uptrend or downtrend. In times of sideways price action, a trend following system will most probably generate many false signal and disappointing returns for investors. A quantitative system such as this one will not outperform the market in every environment, and no system is perfect or infallible.

That being acknowledged, the backtested data shows that relying a time-proven quantitative method can be an effective strategy to both pick superior stocks and protect the portfolio during bear markets. In any case, a strategy based on quantified data is a much stronger approach than trying to pick stocks and time the markets based on opinions and speculation. A bear market is coming sooner or later, and now is the right time to build a solid strategy that can successfully navigate through different market environments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.