After Restructuring Optimism, Weak Second Quarter Results Bring BRF SA Back Down

BRF offers worthwhile upside if the turnaround is successful, but it will take time before the market warms to that idea.

BRF management has only just begun to implement their restructuring initiatives; it will take time for the benefits to show and the next few quarters are likely to be rough.

Investors in troubled Brazilian food producer BRF SA (BRFS) got a brief respite from a year of terrible performance when the market responded favorably to the hiring of Pedro Parente as CEO and the subsequent broad restructuring initiatives he announced late in June. That honeymoon was short-lived, though, as challenging production costs, a trucker strike in Brazil, lack of market access in Europe, and tougher conditions in Asia all combined to produce a rather weak set of second quarter results.

To some extent, the quarterly results over the next year aren’t critically important – the bigger concerns are reducing leverage and making progress on restructuring efforts aimed at making BRF a leaner, more competitive global protein player in the years to come. Still, the results do underline some of the ongoing operating challenges and the basic reality that this is not going to be a smooth or easy process. While today’s price is arguably fair relative to the likely near-term performance, a successful turnaround should drive a substantially higher fair value in the coming years, but there’s really no visibility (let alone certainty) as to when that will start to materialize.

Weak Results With Only A Few Bright Spots

I had previously expressed my belief that management’s year-end leverage targets were telegraphing that weaker-than-expected quarters were on the way, and second quarter results would seem to corroborate that position. While the news from the second quarter wasn’t all bad, it was still pretty bad on balance.

Revenue rose 2%, but missed expectations, as both volume (up 4%) and realized pricing (down 2%) were weaker than expected. Pricing was hurt by a greater than expected mix of natural (versus processed) products, while volumes were hurt by a combination of factors including the truckers strike in Brazil, the EU blocking BRF from the market, and more challenging trade conditions in Asia.

Revenue in Brazil rose 4% on a 9% increase in volume, but processed food volume increased only a little more than 3%. BRF did gain some share again, suggesting good performance relative to JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), but margins were hit (gross margin down more than six points, EBITDA margin down more than seven points) on some brutal feed cost pressure and costs related to issues like the truckers strike.

Results from the halal business (previously reported as OneFoods) looked a little better. Revenue rose 34% as reported, or 14% excluding Banvit), with volume up 14% and processed volume up 55%. BRF did gain market share in the Gulf states, but gross margin declined more than a point, while EBITDA improved.

BRF’s International business had a rough quarter, with revenue down 23% on a 14% decline in volume, as sales plunged 47% in Europe (volume down 60%) and sales dropped 14% in Asia (on a 1% decline in volume). The segment was barely profitable on both a gross and EBITDA basis.

Not only was this an exceptionally weak quarter for BRF on an EBITDA basis, but net debt spiked to R$16 billion, and about half of the gross debt is denominated in currencies other than the Brazilian real. I’m not concerned about the debt situation given that the company is just starting its divestment and restructuring initiatives, but it still needs to be monitored.

Ample Operating Challenges, But Some Opportunities

BRF is still looking multiple core operating challenges. First, grain prices were a major source of pressure this quarter, as corn prices jumped 51% year-over-year and soy prices jumped 32%. Volatile grain prices have always been part of the BRF story, but the recent trade spat between the U.S. and China adds a new element to the picture.

While the truckers strike in Brazil certainly impacted results, I regard this as a one-off event that is unlikely to occur again. Costs related to food safety and regulatory investigations and remediation efforts, though, could linger on a little while longer. Likewise, the new halal slaughter requirements (imposed by Saudi Arabia) will increase production costs for that business by around 10%. The problems with Europe, too, will linger on a while longer. Although some investors have tried to wave this away by saying that Europe isn’t a large part of BRF’s sales mix, the fact remains that in a volume-driven business, even a few percentage points of volume matter and it takes time to reconfigure the supply and distribution situations.

On a more positive note, there still are worthwhile opportunities for this company. Growing the processed foods business outside of Brazil remains a key opportunity. Roughly 70% of the company’s volume by weight in Brazil is processed, but only 12% of the halal business and 18% of the international business. Processed food is not a panacea, but it does offer better full-cycle margins and is typically much less volatile than the raw poultry business. There are also meaningful ongoing opportunities to restructure and streamline the Brazilian business, bringing costs down and deleveraging the business.

The Opportunity

Through a couple of transactions, BRF has refinanced most of its 2018 and 2019 debt, and that buys the company some much-needed breathing room to begin the restructuring process. While the increase in net debt this quarter was unwelcome, I believe it was largely a circumstance of timing and I think the company is basically okay with respect to liquidity. Of course there are some caveats there – BRF can ill-afford any more food safety/quality scandals, or anything else that would seriously disrupt the company’s ability to generate EBITDA.

As far as the model and valuation go, it’s still a relatively binary outcome. The near-term outlook for both EBITDA and free cash flow is fairly weak, and it is hard to argue that the shares are undervalued based upon likely near-term financial performance (which is typically how the market values the stock). If the turnaround is successful, though, BRF is likely to emerge as a company with mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth prospects and mid-to-high single-digit FCF margin potential. Those numbers would support a meaningfully higher share price, but the market is unlikely to give much, if any, benefit of that scenario for a little while.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a short-term outperformer, I don’t think this is the name for you. While there are events that could potentially push the stock up in the short term, I think investors are likely looking at several challenging quarters as the restructuring efforts just get underway. Although I think there is worthwhile long-term upside in a successful turnaround, that success is far from guaranteed and the rewards are still some distance from today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.