The Rental Affordability Crisis Has Worsened

Four years ago, HUD warned of "the worst rental affordability crisis ever," citing statistics that:

About half of renters spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent, up from 18 percent a decade ago, according to newly released research by Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies. Twenty-seven percent of renters are paying more than half of their income on rent.

This is a serious real-world issue. I have been tracking rental vacancies, construction, and rents ever since. The Q2 2018 report on vacancies and rents was released a few weeks ago, so let's take an updated look. In this post, I will look at four measures:

Real median asking rent, as calculated quarterly using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey,

two rental measures from the monthly CPI reports,

HUD's quarterly rental affordability index, and

RENTCafe's monthly rental index.

As we will see, regardless of which measure used, rent increases continue to outpace workers' wage growth, meaning the situation is getting worse. Most likely this is a result of increased unaffordability in the housing market, driving potential home-buyers to become or remain renters instead.

Real median asking rent

In the second quarter of last year, median asking rents zoomed up over 5% from $864 to $910. In the two quarters since, they have remained at that level:

Here is an updated look at real, inflation-adjusted median asking rents. The entries prior to 2009 show the interim high and low values from the previous 20 years. Since 2009, real rents have almost continuously soared - and reached yet another record high in the quarter just ended:

Year MedianAsking Rent Usual weeklyearnings Rent as %of earnings 1988 330 382 86 1992 401 437 92 1993 422 450 88 2000 478 568 84 2002 545 607 90 2004 599 629 95 2009 680 739 92 2012 717 768 93 2013 734 778 94 2014 762 791 96 2015 813 809 100 2016 859 832 103 2017 896 8860 104 2018 Q1 954 881 108 2018 Q2 951 876 109

The big increase in unaffordability is unfortunately of a piece with the rental vacancy rate which, after appearing to have bottomed in 2016, tightened again in this report:

CPI rent

The monthly CPI report also includes two measures of inflation in rents. The CPI for actual rent (blue) continued an apparent slow deceleration, while owners' equivalent rent (red), the major component of inflation, remains near the highest levels in a decade at over 3% YoY:

HUD's Rental Affordability Index

Yet another metric is HUD's Rental Affordability Index which, similar to my chart above, compares median renter income with median asking rent. In its most recent (Q1) update, it, like the median household income data, shows both rents and renters' income bottoming out in 2011-12, but with rents outpacing income ever since:

As a result, the trend in "rental affordability index," according to HUD, which had been easing since 2011, has declined in the past year to match its worst levels:

Note that HUD's measure of housing affordability also generally deteriorated in 2017, making home-buying the least affordable since 2008, although better than during the bubble years.

But the strong suggestion is that, as housing has become less and less affordable, more households are forced into renting, which has responded by *also* becoming less affordable.

(Parenthetically, I'm not sold on HUD's method, mainly because it relies upon annual data released with a lag. In other words, the entire last year plus is calculated via extrapolation).

RENTCafe's monthly rental index

Finally, there is a monthly rental index calculated by RENTCafe. This has the benefit of being much more timely. Since it is not seasonally adjusted, the index must be compared YoY. While Zumper only includes 12 months of data in its monthly releases, at the beginning of this year, it did publish the historical YoY record of its index (blue in the graph below). RENTCafe's measure of rent shows that a surge to over 5% increases YoY occurred in 2015 and early 2016, and has abated to less than 4% YoY since, in contrast to the CPI measures and also to HUD's and the Census Bureau's data:

Through 2017, its measure of rents was continuing to grow at about 3% YoY. Below are the last 12 months through July:

Conclusion

The bottom line from all four sources is that regardless of which measure we use, rents are growing faster than nominal wages for non-managerial workers, which have only increased at 2.7% YoY through last month. In particular, this quarter's Census report not only indicates no relief from the "rental affordability crisis," but it also, like all the other metrics, shows that it is becoming worse as - most likely - more and more households are being shut out of the home-buying market due to 5%+ YoY increases in house prices and increased interest rates, and are forced to compete for apartments instead.

