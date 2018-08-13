Cardinal Health: Buy The Uncertainty

We have been long Cardinal Health (CAH) since around the $53 mark and the company's latest fourth quarter earnings and forward-looking guidance did nothing to change our bullish stance. At just over $48 a share, Cardinal Health currently trades with an earnings multiple of approximately 9, which looks really attractive from a historic valuation standpoint.

Before we get into the importance of buying at an attractive valuation, lets touch on the whole uncertainty surrounding the future of Cardinal's distributorship business.

Management was coy as ever in speaking about different accounts on the call, stating that each contract was unique. This is true, as different accounts have different makeups with regard to either brand or generic percentages. Bears seem to believe that Cardinal will ultimately lose control in what is becoming a very difficult trading environment.

Why? Well, on the upstream side you have manufacturers hiking prices as inflation enters the picture. On the downstream side, this is going to create imbalances on pricing in the near term which long term investors will have to endure for the next few quarters.

One can't tar everything here with the same brush though. Mix is one thing but the lifecycle of each contract is another. All of these variables and moving parts are adding to the uncertainty at present.

However, the 10-year financials suggest that we do not have anything that is fundamentally broken here. In fact, the last time this sector was transformed, around 12 years ago, Cardinal came out smiling, which has shown up in its long term financials. Bears can harp on about the need to get rid of the "middle man," but even if we did it would not stop Cardinal's infrastructure and logistic firepower being deployed. Cardinal along with the other 2 main distributors know that they remain in prime positions to be able to repeatedly add value. This is why long Cardinal investors should not fear any pending shakeup in this industry.

Therefore we now have a stock trading near the lows of its historic valuation. In fact, Cardinal's lowest earning multiple over the past 30 years was actually in December 1987 when it hit 5.61. If one had bought at this valuation and invested all dividends that were paid out during this period, the investment would have returned 16%+ on average per year. This means a $10k investment would have ballooned into $930k+

These types of numbers though can fake out an investor due to the length of the investment. What if we go back to the recent 20 years for example and study when Cardinal Health suffered its biggest collapses in its share price? This happened in February 2000 and once again in September 2009. Both of these lows occurred near to $27 a share. If one had invested in 2000, one would have seen around a 7% annualized return on their investment if all dividends were reinvested. If one had invested in 2009, one would have seen the return almost double as the time-frame would have been around half meaning the return didn't need to be dividend across as many years.

Here is the kicker though. In 2009, Cardinal reported earnings per share of $3.18, meaning its earnings multiple was not far from where we are at the moment ( 8.5 to 9). In fact, it didn't get near the numbers we saw in 1987 but still has returned strong double digit annualized returns since then. Therefore, I would be very surprised if CAH does not outperform the market over the next decade. We are looking for robust dividend growth to continue here once uncertainty calms down. Cardinal still boasts an ultra-low pay-out ratio which gives plenty of room for future dividend growth. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.