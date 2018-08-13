AAON's Risk/Reward Profile

If the future plays out like the past, recent woes are just a hiccup. But those hiccups may be portending something worse.

AAON (AAON) is a manufacturer, distributor, and seller of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment. Their products serve a niche market: commercial and industrial buyers looking for high quality semi-custom or custom units. Those units sell for a higher price than their mass-produced counterparts from the likes of Lennox, Carrier, and Trane, but due to their higher quality, they boast cost savings in terms of operation and maintenance. They are a smaller company, only $1.6 billion by market cap but have a strong history.

With record 2017 sales of $418 million and revenue advancing 8% from the comparable quarter a year ago, AAON has a huge growth runway in front of them as they work to gain more of the $11.7 billion addressable market:

They serve a variety of businesses in a multitude of sectors, insulating them from any economic events that may adversely affect one of those sectors at any given time:

AAON has slightly grown market share since 2008 against stiff competition from huge mass producers, as measured by percent of sales within the U.S. Construction market:

08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Share % .07 .07 .09 .10 .11 .12 .12 .10 .10 .11

*Click here to access the link shown in the above panel

10-Year Financials

The past decade has shown respectable growth for AAON, and key metrics make it clear that they are well managed, have a good business plan, and are executing that plan. When I consider a company for investment, my first step is to look at the key ratios tab on Morningstar to observe trends. If things are going in the right direction in key areas like revenue, margins, dividends, etc., then I will take the second step of my due diligence process and start digging through conference calls, quarterly reports, annual reports, etc. The key ratios chart is shown below, courtesy of Morningstar, with some calculations below:

From the 10-year period 2008-2017:

- Revenue CAGR: 3.76%

- Gross margin: 650 bps improvement

- Operating margin: 280 bps improvement

- Net Income CAGR: 6.41%

- Dividend CAGR: 11.19%

- Payout ratio: Stayed below 30%

- Shares outstanding: reduced by 7 million from buybacks, reducing float by 11.7%.

You will notice that in the TTM period, things have deteriorated considerably on the margin front, bringing down net income in spite of a great leap forward in revenues. I discussed the reasons for this in some detail here, but, in short, a variety of factors converged on AAON simultaneously that pulled margins down. Most of these factors had little to do with the underlying quality of the business, things like an increase in the price of raw materials and components, a one-time bonus given to all employees, a larger than usual workforce maintained to support anticipated demand that never materialized, unfavorable product mix, the launch of a new product line that is still ramping up in terms of profitability, and considerable expenses involved in the completion of a new R&D facility. Investors got nervous when margins slid, and the ensuing pull-back in stock price created a great buying opportunity.

AAON data by YCharts

Recognizing the disparity in price relative to value in context of the short-term headwinds, I got in at $31.60 and in time for the next dividend. The aberration quickly corrected itself, and I am currently sitting on a total unrealized return of ~25% in just three months. However, I am tempted to take profits here as the risk profile has, in my opinion, shifted in an uncomfortable direction.

Risks Factors

I am relatively comfortable with my entry point. However, I do not plan on adding to my position at present levels. I consider AAON one of my riskier investments, and I wasn't very impressed with the last conference call. A lot of the things that I was hoping to see improvement on or at least some increased visibility concerning were not there. One thing I am watching closely is warranty expenses. AAON has had a lot of trouble with warranty lately (starting in 2017) as a result of a poorly defined policy and some paint issues.

(in thousands) Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Warranty Expense 1218 3102 3277 3642 1524 3174

(in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 2017 Warranty Expense 4874 4317 3601 11233 % of sales 1.4 1.2 0.9 2.8



Warranty expenses for the last quarter were a wild 2.9% of revenues. While warranty issues are certainly part of doing business, managing those expenses is vital and AAON is simply falling short. Had they been in a more normal range (we will say 1.5 million, or 1.3% of sales, comparable to peer Lennox International), operating margin would have been better by 150 bps. This would have brought up EPS by $0.03, from $0.22 per share to $0.25, a 13% increase. All this is especially startling considering the assurances from the conference call for the full year 2017:

One of the key things is that we got a handle on our warranty expenses, and this was due to, we cleared that in the first part of the year, we cleared out some old things that for whatever reason haven't come to the surface and then we also had a couple of issues with vendors and a process that through the middle part of the year. We've cleaned that it all up and our warranty is now trending back closer to historic values. So, I think in the upcoming quarters, you are going to see where we have made the statement that we believe SG&A will get back on reasonable footing towards historic values, warranty being the biggest adversary to that having happened last year. So, we have definitely got that taking care of trending in the right direction.

We believe that we have arrested the warranty incidents. We don't think we have any unusual occurrences. So, 2018 looks to be pretty solid.

Brent Thielman Scott, just want to be clear on the warranty expense, caught us off guard again last quarter a bit. So that should started normalized here in the first quarter, is that the way to think about this? Scott Asbjornson Sure, we currently believe we're on trend at the moment with first quarter of '17. Hopefully, as the quarter progresses it will come down even beyond that, we don't know of any major problems that are outstanding that are needing to be resolved. So, our expectation is that over the course of the year we should see that improved significantly over the last year.

To have management reassure shareholders that the warranty problem is under control and then to have it pop hot again brings into question their competence and/or their honesty. As can be seen above, warranty expenses in the first quarter came more in-line, but then exploded in Q2 to surpass even the massive warranty expense from the comparable quarter a year ago. These aren't normal fluctuations. At this point, quality control and product durability have to be brought into question. AAON exists to fill a niche in the HVACR world where they provide higher quality products that cost more up front but will result in maintenance and replacement savings later on due to higher quality and better efficiency. But with the outrageous warranty expenses, this "higher quality" talking point is being challenged.

The other risk to address is one of those things that is both a blessing and a curse. AAON has an enormous backlog, to the tune of $156.6 million, nearly double backlog from the same checkpoint last year. Orders are flying through the door, in large part due to the President Gary Fields background and success in getting orders. In the words of the CEO, Mr. Fields "totally overwhelmed us". So, now they have people working overtime to get everything done. The amount of work to be done has created some inefficiencies that have also dinged margins. If everyone can get together and problem solve, then profitability will return and profits will come in line with the huge leaps forward in revenue. If this happens, the stock will absolutely explode. However, if they are unable to fill this backlog, margins will remain compressed, they will be late filling their orders, they will lose customers and reputation. Management is optimistic:

I feel very confident that we're going to be able to achieve the same level of performance and bottom line financials as we have the topline. So over the next coming quarters, I see improvement in our future. And it's very planned and it's very recognized is what it takes to make that happen.

I remain cautious. My biggest comfort is knowing that I got it to the stock with a slight margin of safety. If things go south and shares dip below my cost basis, I will re-survey the landscape and seriously consider adding to my position. But that all depends on whether or not I deem the issues that arise to be of permanent or passing impact.

Conclusion

No doubt, the opportunity with AAON is substantial. If they can figure out the warranty issues and successfully fill orders, this stock could easily see $50 by year end for a quick 25% return from present levels. I will be watching closely. This is a case study in why revenue tells only a tiny part of the story. With sales up 8% from the prior year quarter, it's easy to get excited. But when that revenue doesn't translate to the bottom line, it's important to start digging. As I mentioned in my earlier AAON article, many of those margin issues had little to do with the company's underlying operations and created a buying opportunity that quickly closed. However, issues still remain that have A LOT to do with company fundamentals. This warranty thing is a cockroach in the kitchen that, true to the analogy, is proving hard to kill.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.