A Quality Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio - Pfizer Inc.

Welcome to the 4th edition of the Quality Driven Dividend Growth Portfolio. I appreciate you taking time to read this article and hope you find something of value in exchange for that time.

Synopsis

While any portfolio of stocks can be successful in the right circumstances, we each attempt to find the best system for determining which stocks we want to purchase to make money. I have found that, for me, buying high quality dividend growth stocks at the proper time has the best results and fits best with my personal requirements. While the definition of quality varies, sometimes greatly, there are certain similar criteria that most quality driven portfolios utilize. I will be using the criteria I have found best to start a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that will be chosen based on quality and proper timing. This is not to say that we will attempt to time the market. But just as there are times where buying a low quality stock makes money, there are times that buying even a high quality stock does not make sense.

The goal of this and subsequent articles will be to identify stocks that meet the quality and buy criteria so that readers can make a decision of whether inclusion into their portfolio is appropriate. Stocks that obtain a minimum score on the quality metrics will be considered for purchase into the Model portfolio based on the buy metrics. Keep in mind that this system was created in order to identify stocks that have a high level of correlation with what is considered by me to be "high quality". It is metric based and therefore may leave out stocks that might have certain subjective qualities that would warrant their inclusion into other portfolios. It may also have metrics or metric ranges that you disagree with. That is not to say that those qualities are not important to an investor or that a high rating in this system is any more meaningful that others, it is just another way to help identify possible investments. So if you have stocks that rate low in this system but rate high in yours, or vice versa, please keep in mind that I am not trying to say your rating is wrong, just that this may be another way of looking at things.

Evaluation Process and Scoring

The evaluation process is defined here: Evaluation Process

Quality and Buy Scoring definitions can be found here: Scoring Definitions.

Today's Stock Candidate

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Current Cutoff Values

Qualified: 57.75

Unqualified: 37.19

Buy Score: 56.50

Sell Score: 30.06

Note: The above cutoff values will change over time as they are calculated based on a normal curve with data that changes each time I update to the latest. Qualified and Buy scores are the mean plus 1 standard deviation and the Unqualified and Sell scores are mean minus 1 standard deviation.

General

Pfizer is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. It is involved in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products such as drugs, vaccines and other consumer healthcare products. Pfizer's size provides it a vast economy of scale few other companies can match. It's size and strong cash flow from a wide range of drugs gives the company significant competitive advantages over smaller companies. Size and strong financials give it the flexibility to absorb the multiple failures common in the industry prior to a success. Pfizer also has a leading salesforce with large amounts of data to support marketing efforts and a significant presence in increasingly wealthy emerging nations such as Brazil, China, India, Russia and Turkey.

As with any pharmaceutical company, the loss of patent protection is always a concern. Pfizer is no exception with the recent loss of protection for Viagra and the upcoming loss for Lyrica. But the fact that Pfizer is an industry leader along with the relatively recent acquisition of Wyeth making it stronger in the competition resistant area of vaccines as well as the recent launch of Xeljanz make it likely for Pfizer to continue to prosper.

Quality Score

Note that the discussion below uses YCharts for illustration but the fundamental data used in scoring comes from other sources such as Morningstar and Reuters as noted in the Scoring Definitions. This means that in some cases numbers shown on the graph are not precisely the same as the ones used in the scoring chart.

Revenues/Income

The Revenue/Income category is not a strong one for PFE. Like many larger companies, significant growth on the top line is often difficult to achieve in part due to sheer size. Projected revenue growth for PFE over the next two years is a little over 5% which is inline with the 2% YoY growth that is often the best a mature company can hope for in my experience. That is supported on the chart where the revenue and operating income are relatively flat for the past 10 years.

Drug pricing is also a hot topic for most people and was the subject of recent tweets by President Trump where he targeted Pfizer for recently announced price increases. Pfizer eventually delayed the increases to the end of the year. This only emphasizes another difficulty for Pfizer as drug prices are seemingly always an issue in the news.

PFE Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Ratios

PFE has a middle of the road current ratio indicating reasonable financial strength to weather downturns. PFE also has a higher price/book ratio than I like but it is not high enough to be overly concerned. While that has traditionally meant a possible overvaluation, it is also affected by share buybacks which can make the price/book become inflated. PFE has a price/sales ratio of 4.51 which is also often considered to be a little high indicating overvaluation but it is also better than the industry average.

PFE Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Profitability

PFE has good margins that are above the industry averages even though they are in a highly profitable industry like pharmaceuticals. Gross margins over the past 10 years have gone down slightly while operating margin has stayed about the same. New products like Xeljanz (rheumatoid arthritis and more recently ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis) and Ibrance (breast cancer) as well as cost cutting are expected soften the impact of generic competition. Also, as mentioned earlier, vaccines offer an additional layer of protection for margins due to relatively low prices and difficulty in manufacturing.

PFE Gross Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Dividends

The Dividends category is one of the more important to this evaluation in part because this is a dividend growth portfolio as well as the fact that it is the main purpose of my investing. That is not to say that total return is irrelevant because it clearly is relevant. But dividends and their growth are the focus of this system. One of the metrics that I use to illustrate that is what I call Payback Period. Payback Period is the amount of time it will take to get your investment back based on dividends alone, effectively a doubling of money based on dividends. It uses the current yield growing at a weighted growth rate based on the 1, 3, 5 and 10 year growth rates. The weighted growth rate is more heavily weighed toward the 1 and 3 year rates and decreases linearly over the long term to a rate that I consider to be reasonable for a mature stock which makes this a conservative number. The dividends are DRIPed over the evaluation period. I currently use 20 years as the long term and 2% as the long term growth rate. I feel this is a number that gives me a good idea if a stock is a possibility for a DGI portfolio. An illustration of how one might view Payback Period is that a Payback Period of 12 years is effectively an annualized return of 6% on dividends alone based on the Rule of 72.

The dividend yield for PFE is a healthy 3.28% which coupled with a growth rate of 6% allows for a relatively decent payback period of 19.25 years. The payout ratios are reasonable allowing some room for future growth. Projected earnings growth of around 8% will likely keep payout ratios in line.

I included EPS in this chart to illustrate how earnings and payout ratio interact with each other. That is probably a basic idea to many reading this but it just seemed to show a clear relationship between the two for those that might read this and not know. For those people, payout ratio usually is based on EPS (sometimes FCF) but in this case it is EPS. It is basically the proportion of earnings that are paid out as dividends. This chart clearly shows as EPS rises, payout ratio falls since dividends were constant. And vice versa.

PFE Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Miscellaneous Financial

PFE has a wide moat which means that companies not in the industry face high hurdles in trying to enter into it. This is in no small part due the hefty cost of developing new drugs. PFE has a strong financial health rating which would allow it to easily sustain downturns as well as use for new business opportunities as they arise. A relatively high fundamental rating shows that in general, the fundamentals of the company are in very good shape.

Management Effectiveness

ROA and ROE are both high as compared to industry averages. While this is usually good news, some of the good is due to share buybacks. PFE had previously announced a buyback of which $6.4B was still available and a new one last December for $10B.

Stewardship is a more subjective indication of how effective management has been at improving shareholder value based on their decisions on areas they have direct control over such as capital allocation. PFE has been rated at Standard which is where companies fall when there is no specific evidence that management has made exceptionally good or bad decisions.

PFE Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts

Debt

Debt as measured by Debt/FCF is a relatively low 2.18. As such it would only take about 26 months of FCF to payoff PFE's entire long term debt. Debt has been fairly consistent over the past 8 years. The metric used for debt scoring has changed from the original use of Debt/Equity to Debt/FCF. This was a suggestion made and implemented due to the effect that share buybacks have on metrics like debt/equity. When share buybacks occur, equity can decrease forcing several metrics like debt/equity to seem inflated when they actually are not. The debt rating is an above average A1 indicating relatively low interest rates and high availability of capital as needed.

PFE Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Earnings

The weighted earnings growth is a healthy 18% but this is based in large part to a recent decrease in unusual expenses on PFE's Income Statement which helped inflate earnings. Other than the reduction in those expenses, earnings have been somewhat flat. Projected earnings over the next 2 years are about 16% but challenges such as the loss of patent protection on Lyrica make that not a sure thing. The PEG ratio is also somewhat high but is better than the industry average of 4.54. I like to see a PEG ratio of less than 1.

PFE Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Predicted Return

Predicted return is a calculation that uses the concept of reversion to mean as its basis. For example, a P/E greater than average will eventually tend to move back to the average via either lowered prices, increased earnings or a combination of both. Predicted return assumes that a stock will move toward it's historical average for P/E and Yield and at the same time keep the payout ratio at a typical maximum safe number of 65%. It uses historical dividend growth and EPS growth to drive the price and return with those limitations in mind. The return from the calculation is usually more of an upper limit than an expected result as most factors have to continue as they have over the past years to be correct and usually something changes to prevent that. Regardless it gives an idea of the possible future return for a stock. PFE has a relatively good predicted return of 21%. The risk rating is a perfect 10 indicating a high expectation of consistent returns in the near future. Beta comes in at 0.7 which is good since lower beta stocks more often than not outperform high beta stocks.

PFE Beta (1Y) data by YCharts

Summary

Buy Score

With a current price of $41.41 (when article was written), the percentage of full valuation ranges from 92% to 102% which points toward a reasonable or maybe slightly undervalued price. Price momentum is high indicating recent price movement on the positive side. Relative Valuation is a moderately high 7 which means the price is currently slightly undervalued as compared to the market as a whole. The current P/E is significantly below the 5 year average meaning the price is somewhat undervalued. Historical yield indicates a slight overvaluation.

Looking at these as a whole leads to a somewhat unclear buy signal with some indications of overvaluation and some of undervaluation. But as a whole, they give you a moderate buy score.

List Moves and Buy/Sells

A Quality Score of 61.69 makes PFE eligible for the Approved list but a Buy Score of 62.96 will make it a buy for the Model.

Model Portfolio

Approved List

Per the Approved List definition, stocks in this list made the cut based on their Quality Score but did not have a Buy Score high enough to buy into the Model. As long as the Quality Score does not drop below the cutoff, stocks here will be considered for buys into the Model if/when the Buy Score rises above the cutoff.

Contender List

Stocks in the Contender List did not have a Quality Score high enough to move to the Approved List. Since they pass the initial screening necessary to be considered for inclusion, they will be monitored for score changes that would move them to the Approved List and allow for possible purchase into the Model.

Conclusion

PFE is facing some challenges especially having to do with loss of patent protection. Earnings and revenue have been pretty flat over the past few years with the exception of the most recent quarters. A large part of that change was unusual items that may not continue into future quarters such as litigation costs being low. Since this is a more metric based discussion, I will not go too deep into those details but a good read on the subject is pfizers-earnings-2-things-investors-need-know. I feel the key here is if you are looking for a steady stock with a good dividend, a not bad dividend growth rate and a reasonable expectation of at least some price growth, PFE just may be for you. If you are a dividend investor but really like the total return aspect, it may not be.

PFE scored nearly perfect in miscellaneous financial, management effectiveness and predicted return and in the middle range of all other categories except revenue where it scored poorly due to basically flat revenue and operating income. The scores were high enough to move the stock to the Approved List and to be bought into the Model.

As mentioned previously, I will be reading any comments and reviewing any suggested changes. No promises on using them, but my hope is to make this a better system over time in part due to your input.

Please consider following me if you find this series interesting. You can do so by pressing the orange "Follow" button at the top of the article.

You can get to the previous article in this series using this link >> Last Article

Note: All data used in scoring is current as of the date when the article was written. Some of it, such as prices, have likely changed by the time the article is actually published.

Disclaimer: None of my articles including this one are investment advice of any kind. The purpose here is to define a system and see how it might work. If you like what you see and decide to invest based on it, do you own due diligence to make sure you are spending money in a way suitable for you. I am neither an investment professional nor plan to be. This is an academic exercise for the benefit of all involved. I hope all readers find benefit but there are no guarantees of success or performance in any way with what is outlined in any article I write.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.