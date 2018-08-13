Hess Midstream: The Most Reliable Dividend

Investment Thesis

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) dividend continues to be a sure bet with exceptionally low risk, making HESM a solid buy.

Quick Business Overview

HESM is a master limited partnership, or MLP, focusing on midstream assets. HESM focuses on the gathering and processing of Gas and crude oil terminaling and processing.

HESM's focus in strictly in the Bakken. Currently HESM operates two gas facilities and is currently working on the construction of a third one.

Within their Gas processing and gathering facilities, HESM sees the vast majority of its contracted volumes from its parent company - Hess (HES). This 70% volume provides the major underpinning of HESM financial strength while the other 30% of the volume comes from various third parties.

In regards to HESM's other focus, crude oil, HESM offers a complete package of solutions. HESM gathers the oil from various wells where it is processed in the Hawkeye oil facility and can be stored at Ramberg, or sent via pipelines at the Johnson's Corner header or shipped via rail at HESM's terminal.

HESM's crude oil is even more dependent upon Hess than their gas processing. Hess provides 85% of HESM's contracted volumes while 15% from third parties.

Key Takeaways

HESM has absolutely no debt

HESM is funding its growth without issuing equity or piling on debt to its balance sheet. HESM does however have plenty of dry powder available to it to continue funding its growth. $300 million currently sits unused in its revolver and their cash available for distribution covered their dividend 1.24 times.

HESM could focus on rapidly growing and added debt but this would be a double edged sword. Adding in liabilities or additional units to pay distributions out to would limit the opportunities that HESM could invest in. Currently, as long as HESM has funds to invest in growth opportunities without debt or equity being issued, the yield on the investment goes directly to HESM's bottom line. This will allow management flexibility to invest in lower yielding bolt-on additions as well as larger opportunities without having as many considerations in the mix.

HESM is investing approximately $64 million in organic growth initiatives this year. This is mixed between Little Missouri 4, additional gas compression ability at other facilities and infrastructure to interconnect between Hess and other vendors to accept their volume. All of these projects will continue to support HESM's growth and distribution coverage.

Little Missouri 4 is not expected to contribute this year

Little Missouri 4 or LM4 is a joint venture with Targa Resources (TRGP) for gas processing. It is expected to add an additional 100 MMcf/d this will add to HESM's current guidance of 225-235 MMcf/d for 2018. With LM4 coming online the beginning of 2019 and adding additional volume and revenue. HESM's dividend growth will be able to continue as expected - with solid coverage added in. Currently however LM4 is only contributing construction costs to HESM's balance sheet, meaning a meaningful exchange should occur when the facility comes online.

No Drop downs till post 2020

HESM has committed to 15% annual distribution growth through 2020. This is expected to be completely funded via organic growth and acquisitions. A big caveat is that management has no intentions of issuing additional equity or completing a drop down to hit this goal.

When the drop downs do begin, a clear expected pattern will emerge from management's comments. Candidates will travel through Hess Infrastructure Partners, or HIP prior to making it to HESM. HIP is wholly owned joint venture of Hess and Global Infrastructure Partners. HIP would receive drop downs from its parent companies and HESM has right of first offer on all of HIP's items.

Investors in HESM will have the ability to see ahead as management works towards potential drop downs as they work their way through the system. These concerns will not arrive till after 2020. This has two benefits, firstly the growth of HESM's bottom line will directly benefit from clear organic growth without the constant concern or questions about potential dropdowns and how to pay for them and secondly when drop downs do come around, there should be little question as they arrive how HESM will pay for them. HESM's share price continues to slowly rise as its dividend increases and HESM could continue to retain cash for future acquisitions as 2020 approaches.

Investor Takeaway

HESM is a young, healthy master limited partnership. Its dividend is solidly covered by a company with no debt hanging over its head. With distributions expected to continue to grow at 15% annually for two more years, HESM will continue to be a strong contender.

