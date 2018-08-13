Will Ultra Petroleum File For Bankruptcy Again As Stock Drops Over 90%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (UPL) is in trouble. After exiting Ch.11 in April 2017, they still have way too much debt. Recently management announced problems with their expensive horizontal drilling and that they are selling their Utah oil assets for only $75 million, which they paid $650 million. The stock price has plunged from the Ch.11 estimated equity plan value for new UPL shares of $17.30 to only $1.17. The unsecured notes, which were issued in April 2017 at a slight discount to par, are trading close to only 50. Investors are worried about future production and potential need for waivers on loan covenants. Some funds, such as Fir Tree, are sitting huge paper losses in UPL.

Second Quarter Results

Natural gas production was actually up 6% for the quarter, but natural gas revenue was down 21.5% because of lower prices. They reported a loss of $0.10 per share. Last year they reported large earnings, but they were impacted by a gain of $431.1 million on an exchange of debt for new equity under the reorganization plan. There were other items in the 2Q last year (when they exited Ch.11) that also impacted earnings, so a comparison is not appropriate. (For more complete information read their 10-Q.) Ultra, however, did not use "fresh start accounting" after exiting Ch.11 because they were deemed solvent at that time.

Horizontal Drilling Issue

As management stated in their conference call, they were "extremely encouraged" by initial results for their horizontal drilling program in the Pinedale Field. They had great results from four horizontal wells drilled since 2016, but they "were certainly disappointed in some of the more recent wells". Clearly this seems to be a very expensive learning program for their staff/management as each horizontal costs an average recently of $9.6 million compared to $3.6 million for a more traditional vertical well. For the rest of the year management expects the costs for horizontal to be $9.0 million and $3.0 million for vertical wells.

Ultra is reducing their drilling rig count from 4 to 3 for the rest of the year and focusing more on vertical drilling instead of horizontal. They have been more successful on vertical and need the production on the vertical wells to maintain cash-flow. It seems a lot of cash has been spent on horizontal drilling that may have a negative impact of production/cash-flow over the next year or two. With so much debt they were being too risky putting so much of their cash into horizontal drilling, which they seem to lack expertise.

Natural Gas Prices

Prices of natural gas at the Opal Hub during the early part of the 2Q were very low as seen by the chart below. Prices Ultra received for natural gas for the 2Q was $2.11 (excluding hedges) vs $2.85 (excluding hedges) in same period last year and $2.28 (including hedges) vs $2.84 (including hedges).

As seen in the below table, natural gas prices in Wyoming, including at the Opal Hub, were at a large differential to NYMEX trading prices during much of the quarter. The differential has improved the last few weeks.

Source Wyoming Pipeline Authority

Brief Review of Bankruptcy Case

After less than one year in bankruptcy, UPL exited Ch.11 in April 2017. The case was very unusual because shareholders received a very large recovery under the reorganization plan. Holders of OpCo notes received cash for their claim; HoldCo noteholders received new equity and rights; shareholders received 0.521562 new UPL shares plus 0.06258 rights. (current price of $1.17 is $0.60 on the "old" UPL) OpCo holders received 100% of their claim in cash, including almost $400 million for their "Make-Whole" claim (see below). Using the latest stock price, HoldCo noteholders effectively received only 6% recovery on their claims if they still are holding the their UPL shares (not including the negative impact of the rights offer participation.)

The hedge funds negotiated the plan (docket 1308) that greatly over-valued Ultra's assets and had too much debt ($2 billion) upon emergence from bankruptcy. Instead of giving shareholders such a large recovery they should have given those new shares to debt holders, which would have deleverage the new Ultra. (I am biased here because I had a major short position established when UPL was in Ch. 11. I was expecting a more rational plan than was created by the funds.)

Here are the members of the Ad Hoc Committee of HoldCo Noteholders (docket 883) that created this reorganization plan

The financial projections by Petrie Partners that were included in the disclosure statement were unrealistic. They estimated new equity to have a value of $2.7 billion-$4.9 billion. For one thing, they assumed the operating rig count in 2018 would be 10 versus the actual 4 and soon to be only 3. It also assumed $788 million in CAPEX for 2018 vs $400 million management is projecting for 2018. The projection of 2018 EBITDA of $864 million compares with management's current guidance of $508 million.

Preorganization Plan's Financial Projections ( Exhibit D docket 872)

Covenant Restrictions Are Already a Problem

Management was asked about restrictions on repurchasing their debt during the conference call. They responded that they are restricted by covenants in their secured loan agreements (see page 87), which state "Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (the ratio of Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDAX) is less than or equal to 3.00 to 1.00" in order to be able to repurchase debt. So unless they can get waivers, they will not be able to repurchase debt. With the stock price so low, it would seem that trying a stock for debt exchange offer would not be possible either as way to deleverage their balance sheet.

There are many various positive and negative covenants, but here are some critical ones that needed to be monitored. (EBITDAX also includes exploration and abandonment expenses)

*Greater than 2.5 to 1 for EBITDAX/interest

*Less than 4.0 to 1 consolidated net leverage (net debt to EBITDAX)

$400 Million "Make-Whole" Issue

Judge Isgur ruled last September (more than five months after exiting Ch.11) that the OpCo noteholders were allowed their claim of almost $400 million to "Make-Whole" (use this link to read his two written opinions on this issue). A critical issue in his ruling was based on the point that the OpCo noteholders were to be considered as unimpaired under the reorganization plan and therefore, should receive the full contractual amount under the terms of the note agreement and New York law.

"Make-Whole" included all accrued interest and unpaid future interest on the notes. Since this make-whole amount was payable on the day of a default (filing for Ch.11), the judge also ruled that the OpCo noteholders were to receive interest from that Ch.11 filing date until the Make-Whole amount was paid. To some this seems like "double-dipping" because holders are getting future unpaid interest plus interest on the interest.

The reorganization plan set up a reserve to cover potential Make-Whole claims so Ultra did not have to pay $400 million from their current operations. Judge Isgur also ruled that his decision in bankruptcy court could be directly appealed to the 5th Circuit Court, which saved a lot of litigation time. The appeal was filed December 18, 2017 and is Ultra Petroleum Corp v Ad Hoc Committee of Unsecured Creditors (17-20793). While receiving back $400 million would be great, UPL investors should not expect a reversal. With the price of UPL so low, especially compared to a potential recovery of $400 million, some investors are going long UPL gambling on a reversal.

The 3rd Circuit Court decided in the Energy Futures Holding (2016) case that "Make-Whole" was a valid claim, which reversed a lower court's ruling. In October 2017, the 2nd Circuit Court, however, ruled in the MPM Silicone case that the noteholders were not entitled to their entire "Make-Whole" claim. In Ultra Petroleum case, the OpCo noteholders were deemed to be unimpaired under the reorganization plan and one wonders if Judge Isgur would have ruled differently if OpCo noteholders were impaired and not getting a full recovery of their claim.

Rex Energy (OTCPK:REXXQ) has tried to avoid the litigation on this issue and the parties negotiated a settlement on "Make-Whole".for $50 million. Litigation was also avoided in Breitburn Energy Partners where the parties allowed for the claim under terms of a negotiated plan.

(Interesting Note: The law firm Kirkland and Ellis is representing Ultra against OpCo noteholders, but Kirkland represented the 2liens in the Breitburn case trying to allow for the "Make-Whole" claim-playing both sides on this critical bankruptcy issue.)

Multi-Million Dollar Hidden Asset

Ultra has an unused tax-loss carryforward of over $2 billion. The value of this carryforward was reduced with the reduction in the tax rate for corporations from 35% to 21%-effectively reducing the value to $420 million now versus $700 million before. This value is just over $2 per share, but this is the total value from over many, many years. To get the true value, one needs to take the present value of the stream of future income tax savings.

Oil Asset Sale for $75 Million-Paid $650 million

The recent quarter results included the announcement they were selling their oil assets in Utah for $75 million. The sale was not a surprise because the company announced in late 2017 they were trying to sell non-core assets, but the price was low, especially compared to the price of $650 million they paid for this 8,000 acre asset in 2013. In October 2013, when they bought this property, oil was just over $100.

I am sure if there will be a loss recorded for the sale in the 3Q, when it is expected to close. There was a massive writedown on assets a few years ago and I do not know the details of the carrying book value for the sold assets.

According to the conference call, the trailing 12-month EBITDA was $18 million, which implies a selling multiple of 4.17x. (Clearly, they are not getting top price here) One wonders if they are selling so cheap because they need cash. They already sold their Marcellus assets last December for $115 million.

With these asset sales, Ultra is not diversified at all. Their entire operations and assets are natural gas in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields in Wyoming. This seems to be a very risky business model to be so dependent on natural gas prices in Wyoming, especially the Opal Hub. If other energy companies greatly expand their drilling/production in various parts of Wyoming, prices could be extremely low in the future.

Current Valuation

With net debt of over $2.2 billion and an equity capitalization of just $230 million, the enterprise multiple is 4.8x based on management EBITDA guidance of $508 million. The price of the $1.2 billion unsecured notes, however, are trading at around 50 and the 1lien loan sold today at 90, so the multiple for the market value of Ultra's securities to EBITDA is only 3x to 4x range. The unsecured notes are trading to yield at over 22%, but are restricted by SEC Rule 144A and cannot be purchased by retail investors-only by "qualified institutional" investors.

Bankruptcy-When?

The term loan matures in 2024 and the unsecured notes mature in 2022 and 2025. So maturing debt which often forces companies to file for Ch.11 is not an issue yet. The real problem are the loan covenants and EBITDA dropping.

While Ultra is currently about cash-flow neutral, a number of issues could cause negative cash-flow: lower gas prices, lower productions because of poor results from horizontal drilling, and higher interest expenses as LIBOR increases. Collectively these issues could cause them to need waivers on some of their covenants in the future. If those waivers are not granted, Ultra could be declared in default and, after a grace period, have to file for Ch.11-again. In the near future, I expect debt downgrades.

I do not think the original reorganization plan was a viable plan. If they file again, I would not expect any recovery for equity this time and recovery for the unsecured notes could be less than their current market prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am no longer short UPL