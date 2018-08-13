The Big Story Isn't Buybacks; It's How Buffett Is Using Apple To Reshape The Berkshire Portfolio

Buffett has the same problem as the rest of us, compounded by high corporate tax rates on cap gains; is Apple part of his solution?

A portfolio composed of past successes presents a problem. This is especially true for an older investor. If you were fortunate in the past you end up with a portfolio that resembles an aging sports team. They may be winners, but they are yesterday's winners, and many of your players may have lost a step. When businesses lose a step their growth levels off into a high plateau, and that's if you're lucky. With athletes and stocks there's always a life cycle, and at some point in the future even the hardiest of them experience slow decline. Your best holding period may be forever, but as with human life the forces of time are not on your side.

Managers of sports teams can clean house and start over, often painfully, but stocks have a particular problem - capital gains. Sometimes the most successful long-term holdings consist almost entirely of embedded cap gains. Are you willing to sell, pay your taxes, and move on with a reduced amount of capital? The right way to consider this decision as an individual investor is to start by weighing the permanent loss of capital that will come with selling. Then ask: is the stock that bad? Are the alternatives that good?

As tough as this decision may be for you and me, it's still tougher for a corporation. Inside a corporation the capital gains rate is the same as the marginal tax rate for ordinary income. This is the reason Buffett has such reluctance to sell stagnating long term holdings like Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP). In both cases the positions in the Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) portfolio consist of less than 10% cost basis and more than 90% capital gains on which taxes must be paid in the event of a sale. Selling would produce a permanent hit to capital of about a third of the position.

Making the problem more difficult is the fact that the stagnating companies are paying solid dividends, and (as I wrote in this article) dividends are taxed inside corporations at a highly favorable rate. Are you willing to sell, pay taxes, and forego dividends of which you may keep up to 90% after tax?

Buffett has clearly been wrestling with this problem in recent years with limited success. To be fair (as many writers are not) the problem is compounded by Berkshire's size, which makes it very hard to move the needle, and also by a market which by many measures is somewhat expensive. It difficult for Buffett to find things to buy that meet his need for scale and also fulfill the requirements of his basic rules for investments.

Sometimes Buffett has stretched a bit with such things as the Kraft Heinz (KHC) deal which met most of his traditional criteria including a very favorable deal structure. The trouble is that Kraft Heinz was by no stretch of the imagination transformative. It was not going to pull Berkshire into the modern world. Instead, it would at best take its place alongside Coke and American Express with a moat destined to be under long term attack.

The new buyback policy - allowing buybacks at a higher than 120% multiple of book value - reflects the fact that Berkshire is now more of an operating conglomerate and carries operating companies on the books permanently at their purchase price. As a result, book value is increasingly understated.

Such buybacks may improve the return on capital employed, but they do not solve Berkshire's fundamental problem. Holders who retain their shares may benefit from a more or less free structural bump in the growth of per share earnings and book value, but Buffett fully understands that buybacks are not the first choice for use of available capital.

Buying back your own stock means that you have excess capital, can maintain your current growth trajectory without some of your cash flow, and cannot find anything external to buy that will improve your ROIC and increase your growth rate at acceptable risk. The better choice is always to make investments with high expected return. In the present market it is clearly hard to do this either with acquisitions of whole companies or with purchases of publicly traded stocks.

Buffett's decision to buy back shares at a higher multiple of BV implies that he feels such buybacks will be both fair to sellers and accretive to continuing shareholders. He is well aware that it does nothing to improve the overall composition of Berkshire itself. You own the same mix of operating companies and the same publicly traded portfolio. You just own a bit more of it.

This frames Buffett's dilemma. After an unsuccessful initial exploration with IBM (IBM), buying Apple (AAPL) in increasing size represents a new strategy for changing the overall composition of Berkshire to keep up with modern world. To do so he draws upon an often overlooked trick deriving from the composition of cap-weighted large cap indexes.

Let's try to deconstruct Buffett's thinking.

Dynamism And Renewal In Cap-Weighted Indexes

Buffett loves index funds. He has often said that the assets which he will leave to his wife will be in the form of an S&P 500 index fund plus some cash for spending money. Why not? Index funds can be bought cheaply and provide diversification and exposure to the whole economy. They don't have the single-company risk of Berkshire which at that point will be beyond his control. But there is an additional property of cap-weighted indexes which must fascinate Buffett.

Index funds are sort of like the human body. The fund is there every day and on an every day basis it is virtually the same, but there is a constant process of renewal. The cells of the human body, they used to tell us when I was a schoolboy, turn over completely every seven years. Index funds are like that.

Individual companies get old, like the cells of the human body. Maybe their telomeres - something like the "moat" of a human cell - get damaged and shortened over time. Eventually the old cells die and are replaced by the new until that process also breaks down. It's what Schumpeter, a brilliant analyst of capitalism, referred to as "creative destruction." Index funds are inherently aligned with that process.

There's a continuing two-sided argument going on about this aspect of cap-weighted indexes. At times like the present they appear heavily weighted toward recent winners. At extreme moments the weight of a handful of stocks May produce virtually all the returns of the S&P 500. That has been the exact case this year as the FAANG stocks - Facebook (FB), Apple, Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOG) - and a very few others have produced all the returns of the index.

Pessimists lament that the market is too "thin." Not enough stocks are participating. This argument is often accompanied by the observation that the leading stocks are very richly valued by traditional measures. Unlike the bubble of the late 1990s, however, it is less frequently argued that they are not bona fide companies.

That acknowledgment that the FAANGs are quite real and growing companies is the basis of the counterargument. The core of the argument is that large cap growth companies have gotten to be large for a reason, and that their success is likely to be robust and persistent. It's not necessary to attempt to get in on the ground floor because any time such companies are reasonably priced is a good time to buy. This very recent article by John Rekenthaler of Morningstar neatly recapitulates this argument with some data.

Which side of the argument is right? Both.

Index funds using cap-weighted indexes like the S&P 500 reflect both the innovation and the creative destruction of the capitalist system. Because they are capitalization weighted, their regular rebalancing tends to de-emphasize businesses which are stagnating. It also increases their commitment to winners. This sounds pretty far removed from classic value investing, but maybe not as far as it at first appears.

As long as increasing price is generally correlated to business success - see the Rekenthaler article - a cap weighted index like the S&P 500 has a natural dynamism which keeps it fully represented in companies producing new developments in the economy. You don't need to put down bets on IPOs you don't understand. You don't even have to try to buy early. You just have to own the index. You don't need to watch out for value traps. The index naturally works to flush them out for you. The way to get rid of losers and laggards is roughly the way for an economy to get out from under a large debt load: grow it into insignificance.

It's for this reason that I will probably seize upon the next major market break to shovel most of my large cash reserve into indexes weighted heavily toward large and mega cap stocks. This will likely be the last major investment decision of my life. I have doubts about my ability to pick stocks in the new economy. I can't get my iPhone to work right much of the time. I suffer from old fuddy-duddy disease. For me a cap weighted index is like buying a form of old fogy insurance so that you don't end up owning yesterday's economy.

Thinking along these lines may have been what brought Buffett to his increasingly large position in Apple.

What Apple Means To Berkshire

Berkshire's 2d quarter earnings report may yield more of Buffett's thinking than immediately meets the eye. The operating results were stellar, of course, and provide a continuing validation of Buffett's acquisition strategy of buying large companies and small bolt-ons which leverage Berkshire to the growth of the U.S. economy.

Berkshire's focus remains domestic, not global. BNSF continues to grow and outperform, and the continuing expansion of holdings in every area of home building continues to affirm his commitment to this key area of U.S. growth.

The most interesting fact to me, however - and the one which reflects his insight into the advantage of cap weighted indexes - is what just happened in Berkshire's publicly traded portfolio. The increase in value for Berkshire's public portfolio amounted to $4.6 billion. That's a huge number by any standard, and I should probably add that it is unlikely to be repeated on anything like a regular basis.

Under the new accounting rules which came with the recent corporate tax relief act the $4.7 increase in unrealized gains must now be reported as part of income. These unrealized gains accounted for 40% of Berkshire's reported income for the 2d quarter. That's an interesting fact for us Berkshire investors to file away in the back of our minds - remembering, of course, that it won't be repeated regularly - but the eye-opener is that $3.7 billion of that amount came from a single holding: Apple.

The big news: Apple is important even within the enormous scale of Berkshire.

That $3.7 billion amounted to roughly 32% of Berkshire's entire quarterly income, and that's before the lightly taxed dividends. My first reaction was, Wow!, I guess Buffett nailed that one! I did a quick check and saw that Apple is up about 100% since he first reported buying it a couple of years ago. Yep, it's not another IBM.

But the big thing is that Buffett kept buying it on the way up, and in increasing size! In known filings for this year alone he has raised his take by 50%, buying at a furious pace although it was already up big. There's important information contained in that action. Buffett's preference has always been to buy once, buy well, and sit. What's up with his continuous buying of Apple?

Buying a rising stock like that isn't usually Buffett's approach. What it resembles is the buying pattern of an index fund. An index fund is compelled by its cap-weighted structure to use more of its incoming cash on a large cap stock which has gone up, presumably, because the market is reaffirming its business success.

Buffett appears to think that way with Apple. He nibbled in the beginning, then bought in more size, then saw his theory of the stock confirmed by operating results and kept stepping up the scale. It's the Bayesian approach to new information - betting heavily when new evidence confirms your original thesis. (He probably wishes he had used the same principle more decisively with IBM when new information kept calling the thesis into question.)

Why Apple? Why not just an ETF of FAANGs? That's where the traditional Ben Graham/Phil Fisher Buffett principles kicked in. Timidly at first, then more forcefully, Buffett came to believe in Apple as he couldn't with any kind of conviction when it came to the other FAANGs.

Apple was a technology company but also a consumer company. It had brand power, something Buffett understands. It would have been obvious to him that it was friendly to shareholders, did buybacks that made sense, and paid careful attention to the use of capital. He knew the key things about what he was buying. And in context of low interest rates and the current pricey market Apple was cheap. It was worth a reconnaissance in force, anyway, and if all went well, he could keep buying and step up the scale.

So far, so good. Nothing like what happened with IBM. Apple has been a winner, both as a business and as a stock.

There's a flip side, of course. As Charlie Munger likes to say, always invert. The immediate invert is, gee whiz, aren't Berkshire's investment results suddenly getting awfully dependent on Apple? Just how important is Apple to Berkshire anyway, in the larger scheme of things? Is it too important?

That's the negative side, but the positive side is also powerful.

Apple has a market cap - I think isolated eagle hunter tribes in Mongolia must know this by now - of a trillion bucks. Apple is now Berkshire's largest holding, surging ahead of the previous leader, Kraft-Heinz (KHC). With the recent bump following earnings which pushed Apple to that trillion buck market cap, Berkshire's 5% of the company is worth about $50 billion.

Berkshire's market cap is $500 billion. That's half of Apple's market cap, of course. Berkshire now owns at least 5% of Apple. Now a little arithmetic.

About 10% of Berkshire's $500 billion market cap resides in a single stock - Apple. That one probably snuck up on most people. It definitely snuck up on me. Let me say it another way: when you buy Berkshire right now, what you are getting is 10% Apple.

If you own Berkshire you can't just look at stuff like insurance pricing and freight loadings any more. You have to start reading everything on SA that talks about Apple. You have to try to figure out which authors make sense and provide good depth, and try to become well enough informed that you yourself can make rudimentary sense of its future prospects.

There are also valuation questions to re-ask. Take that $50 billion and add it to the $111 billion in cash and you have a whole new way to think about the value of Berkshire.

I am a regular reader of SA articles on the several methods for valuing Berkshire. Backing out and separating Apple and cash shouldn't really change them, but it slices and dices the pieces differently in a revealing way. Think of Berkshire as consisting of 10% Apple, 22% cash, and 68% "everything else." You can come up with your own assessment of what "everything else" is worth.

This is where Buffett has taken Berkshire with his Apple purchases. Buffett's goal must be to reflect both the dynamism and renewal of the capitalist system. In simplest terms Buffett has increased his commitment to a big winner in the current economy. At the same time he has managed to stick to careful stock selection in the Graham/Fisher mold. This sounds pretty far removed from classic value investing, but maybe not as far as it at first appears.

What I can say without much doubt is that Buffett feels better about Apple than he does about Kraft Heinz, which might be described as a blue chip cigar butt. Buffett must be confident that he sees staying power in Apple. He clearly approves of management policies such as the mix of dividends, buybacks, and capital investment. I am confident that the core of Buffett's thinking is that Apple will continue to grow and push his other holdings into a lower degree of significance. That's exactly what he needs.

Is This An Important Shift?

Apple was an easy one for Buffett. He didn't buy at the bottom, but his original buys of Coca Cola and American Express weren't at the bottom either. He bought when they were established companies but selling at attractive prices during a moment of temporary unpopularity. At the time of his very successful purchases his assessment of their businesses was that many years of growth lay in the future. He has been fully vindicated. That future has played out, and the future he saw is now the present and soon will be the past.

Buffett has recently admitted on several occasions that he regrets not having seen from the beginning the tremendous potential of Alphabet and Amazon. His implication, never exactly stated, is that they are great companies with great competitive advantages but have now become too expensive. He may also be cautious to some degree due to the fact that he cannot easily assess the risks of companies so central to and dependent upon a technological revolution. After all, like me, he seems to be a klutz with the basic gadgets of our time. Does that mean he would never buy either?

Maybe we don't do Buffett justice. Buffett's unsuccessful $3 billion offer to invest in Uber may say something of his determination to come to terms with new business models and the new economy. He is said to have seen something positive in the CEO and thought about taking a small flyer. Maybe being old doesn't completely doom you to being a fuddy duddy.

It would not surprise me to learn that Apple and the unsuccessful pass at Uber are not the end of it. I would not be shocked by a wholly unexpected foray by Buffett into another new economy stock with solid and growing cash flow. Market conditions would have to be right. The stock price would need to be under temporary duress.

The special sauce of cap-weighted indexes is that you don't need to buy in size at the bottom, but can buy strongly as companies prove themselves. Sometimes I speculate as to whether Buffett might be he watching and waiting for an entry point into another member of the FAANGs. I am. If Buffett jumped, I would take a careful look myself. It would need a moat. It would need an investor friendly management. It would need to stand in the center of the new economy and the new-model business, not too crazy but not too conservative either. It's a hard thing to predict, but... maybe... at the right moment and the right price...Alphabet?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.