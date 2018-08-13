Turning Lead Into Gold: Tech Changes Ahead

In less than two months, one of the largest market shakeups in over 20 years will occur when S&P Dow Jones and MSCI Inc. complete their Global Industrial Classification System (GICS) update and yet most investors would be hard pressed to tell you who was moving, or why, or even who the heck MSCI was. The change has been widely telegraphed with nearly a years’ worth of notice and involves shifting some of the world’s largest companies into their new “communications” sector in a move that will impact tens of billions of dollars in ETF assets alone. Yet even with the clock ticking down to the big day, investors have yet to get serious about a change that could literally reshape the market for years to come. Instead of a routine update, MSCI and S&P were facing a series of serious issues which we think motivated them to kill two birds with one stone.

First was the on-going confusion over how to describe some of the largest names in the market. Consider Netflix, is it a technology stock because of its deliver system, or a media company or a film studio? What about Facebook or Alphabet? Or how about AT&T (T) with its new media arm, the former TimeWarner (TWX)? And why should that matter to you? Remember in our piece on Dropbox (DropBox: Much More To Come) we told you about how behind every passive ETF is an index with rules governing who is eligible to be included in the fund. Well S&P and MSCI are two of the largest index providers out there with trillions in assets linked to their indices, so if they decide to carve out a handful of stocks to make a new sector, you better believe it’s worth paying attention to.

Volatility could well be in the cards, as this change would create a huge opportunity for mid-cap names to capture more potential. The sweeping reorganization of the Global Industry Classification Standard, or GICS, means that funds tracking the telecom, tech and consumer discretionary sectors will be forced to trade billions of dollars of stock to realign their holdings.

For many investors, grouping these different sub-industries into a new sector might seem almost like a non-event, simply rearranging the existing component of major indexes like the S&P 500 into a new category without adding or subtracting from the whole. In some respects that is true. The passive index funds that make up the bulk of ETF assets will see the change in nominal terms, shifting the impacted stocks from one category to another while readjusting prior growth and risk statistics. Moving Alphabet or Facebook from technology to communications doesn’t require the actual purchase or sale of any shares. There will however be a profound impact on sector funds that will be measured both in dollar terms as stocks are bought and sold from different sectors funds not to mention a major change in the underlying dynamics of the impacted sectors. We’re currently tracking over $67 billion in long-only, unlevered sector funds who have the right S&P or MSCI benchmarks meaning they’re likely to be impacted by the GICS sector changes.

Birthing Pains:

The creation of a new communications sector is in fact the second time that MSCI/S&P have created a new sector. In 2016, recognizing their unique operating structure and investment characteristics that set them apart from other financial stocks, REITs were carved out of the broader financial sector and given a category all their own. But the creation of the communications sector is a different beast entirely. In this case, the stocks that are being carved out aren’t a handful of REITs, which at the time made up roughly 20% of the financial sector, or around 2%, of the broader S&P 500. Some of the largest S&P components are making the move including Alphabet and Facebook, Netflix and Comcast, even video game (or interactive media) giants like Activision and Electronic Arts. One datapoint from the SSGA website (SPDR Commentary) points out that the total % of the S&P 500 market cap being impacted by the move is just under 10%, which seems to only include securities being shifted into the new space, not all the stocks in different sectors that will be traded because of this move. Nor is the process by which the sector will be created the same as when the REIT sector was born. The REIT sector was created by the spinning off its components into a new sector, just as a larger company might spin-off a division.

The largest companies involved in the GICS shift have each taken their own approach. First, there will be no spinoff of shares in new fund or cash proceeds at SSGA’s SPDR funds, instead they have announced that they will wait to eliminate the newly rebranded communication stocks from its technology (XLK) and consumer discretionary funds (XLY) after the close of business on 9.21 with the proceeds being reinvested in the surviving names. In the meantime, SSGA has already created a new communications sector fund for investors looking to get ahead of the transition, the Communications Select Sector SPDR (XLY), which will offer investors market-cap weighted exposure to all the communications names in the S&P 500.

So, for now, investors looking for NFLX or FB exposure have multiple options. They can either continue to hold their existing funds like XLK or XLY or shift into the new communication sector that will combine the two, but the situation will change rapidly once SSGA brings their funds into alignment with the new sector holdings. That’ll lead to substantial turnover which SSGA has estimated at nearly 24% for their consumer discretionary portfolio and 25.5% for their technology fund which given their massive size could lead to substantial albeit potentially temporary inflows into the remaining names. While that may sound disruptive, remember we’re talking about one of the largest ETF sponsors and custodian trading some of the market’s largest names making the chances of a major market impact relatively negligible.

Vanguard has taken the opposite approach by rebranding their existing telecommunications fund, the Vanguard Telecommunications ETF (VOX), into a new communications fund and giving it and their consumer discretionary and technology portfolio’s temporary benchmarks to allow for more measured selling towards their final allocations. For VOX, that means the fund currently holds all the likely components of the new communications sector but with overweight to legacy telecom holdings relative to the new communications names. For example, tiny Frontier Communications (market cap of $500 million) holds a .89% position in VOX, slightly ahead of FOX and just behind Electronic Arts (EA) which by way of comparison has a market cap of over $44 billion.

That’s a lot of information to absorb, which might explain why most investors have yet to take the upcoming GICS shift seriously with neither XLC or VOX taking home any trophies for biggest asset gathers in the 3 rd quarter. VOX remains the larger of the two funds with just under $1 billion in assets although again it was a pre-existing older although so far it’s pulled in just in new assets of less than $50 million since the start of the third quarter. And while XLC has earned some serious press thanks to being the new kid in SSGA’s very crowded SPDR block, the fund hasn’t seen the sort of flows that would indicate investors are worried about the GICS shift with just $220 million in new assets this quarter, roughly the same as what XLK has brought in during the same period.

Turning Lead Into Gold:

Most coverage of the upcoming sector change seem to neglect how the shifts will impact the underlying fundamentals but fortunately, SSGA has a wealth of information on their website (SPDR - Communication Services ETF) describing how the sector make-up will change following the GICS shift and the only word that we can think of to describe the upcoming changes is “transmutation.” Why transmutation? Because like some medieval alchemist trying to turn lead into gold, the GICS shift will turn technology stocks from value into growth.

While most media coverage has focused on the new communications funds, what about the impact on the technology and consumer discretionary products? As we’ve already mentioned, this isn’t a corporate spin-off so current holders of large sector funds like XLK and XLY will continue to hold them after the GICS shift, but with often radically different exposure that what they had just days before. SSGA shows that the discretionary and technology sectors will have substantially lower historical growth rates once the sector changes are complete thanks to the shifting faster growing names like FB and NFLX to communications.

Then there’s the fact that once XLK and XLY sell down their communication positions, the proceeds will need to be reinvested in existing names. What that means is that while the new technology sector will remain broad, certain stocks will have an even higher weighting in the portfolio. The question that is troubling many in the ETF industry is just how “sticky” those new positions could be given that most investors are likely going to wait until after the sector changes before making a decision on whether to stay or go. But what will the new technology space look like?

First two of the largest S&P components, Facebook and Alphabet will be leaving, but XLK also holds positions in AT&T and Verizon which will have to be sold. Market-cap weighted indexes will always favor the larger names, and their strong performance has pushed the growth side of the technology sector to the top rungs of XLK which means that the two largest names in the fund, Apple (OTC:APPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), will remain and alone would control nearly 36% of the assets on the rebalancing is complete. Credit card giants Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) would take down another 10%.

But the GICS sector changes could have an even more noticeable impact on the value stocks within the fund. SSGA estimates that both value stocks and core stocks within XLK will see a substantial increase in their weighting within the fund, with “core” holding AAPL making up a substantial portion of that. But top value names like Oracle (ORCL) and IBM, Intel (INTL) and Cisco (CSCO) stand to see a substantial increase in their weighting within XLK at the start of the fourth quarter that will reduce the overall growth characteristics of the portfolio. Fortunately, as XLK replicates sector exposure in one of the largest indexes, the S&P 500, all of these value names are large-cap stocks with extensive ETF ownership meaning any potential inflows shouldn’t be disruptive. But they aren’t the only value stocks involved in this change.

For the second part of this piece, we’re going to be drilling down into a space where we think the upcoming GICS shift could have a much more profound impact, namely on small cap telecommunications stocks, where inclusion in a fast-growing sector could lead to large inflows going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

