What Stock Exchanges Can Learn From Crypto Exchanges?

The world's major stock exchanges have been at the forefront of technology for decades, largely because of the massive potential for technological leverage and the astronomical amounts of capital and money at play. Recently, global exchanges have undergone a period of consolidation. On the other hand, in the cryptocurrency world, new exchanges have flooded the landscape, with different exchanges regularly gracing the top of the 24-hour volume lists. Some even reach into the billions of USD-equivalent on volume daily, though that volume is only a fraction of the daily volume on the world's stock exchanges. And the forex exchanges, another proxy for crypto exchanges, absolutely dwarf crypto-exchange volume.

Could the traditional stock exchanges learn something from the upstart crypto exchanges? What are the crypto exchanges doing well that stock exchanges could benefit from? And what are some ways the retail investors and companies benefit from crypto exchange practices that are not implemented at the stock exchanges?

A Brief Comparison of Trading Anatomy

First, let's compare how stock exchanges and crypto exchanges differ in how trades are completed and recorded. For stock exchanges, the bottom level is the broker. Retail investors work with a broker, and the broker is either a member of the exchange or partners with a member. Stock exchange members must be approved by the exchange, and they pay a rather hefty fee. Here is the process for the NY stock exchange and here is the process for NASDAQ.

The investor places the trade with the broker's public-facing platform, and the broker relays that information to an order management system. The exchange members maintain private direct-line networks to the exchanges, so public Internet congestion is not a problem. The management system at the exchange's physical location can communicate quickly with the exchange due to colocation, and the exchange's system matches buyers and sellers across the members.

After the trade is completed, the exchange relays the completion information back to the member's management system, which rides its private network back to the broker's public-facing servers and finally is displayed to the retail investor.

On the other side, crypto exchanges do not have this layering of brokers and management systems. The retail investor at a crypto exchange connects directly to the exchange via the public Internet, and all matches are performed from the same platform. This is a flat scheme, as there is no need to have the broker middleman and connections for every trader are dependent on the reliability and speed of the public Internet, not private networks.

The main takeaway: stock exchanges maintain a vast, tiered empire that requires a lot of money to join at the higher level as members, whereas crypto exchanges directly interface with the public Internet and therefore directly with private investors, with the fee for entry usually being an email address to sign up. Anyone can become a crypto exchange "member", but only a select few can become stock exchange members.

Transaction Recording

How is everything recorded? There are some interesting similarities: for stock exchanges, a national government entity usually records ownership by individual members and brokers, and the brokers maintain their own records of which client owns what amount of stock. In the United States and United Kingdom, there is even a two- or three-day settlement period during which everything is recorded, and this quirk requires capital to be locked up for days while trades "settle". Most countries follow this settlement-period style.

For crypto exchanges, many investors believe the blockchain records ownership, but that is only partially true. When a crypto investor deposits assets into a crypto exchange, the blockchain records the transfer of the asset (say, Bitcoin) from the individual to the crypto exchange, which usually takes a few minutes, depending on blockchain network congestion. But then all transaction recording is maintained directly by the exchange. There is no national entity to record ownership (partially due to the borderless nature of blockchain), and investors must trust the crypto exchange to faithfully record transactions.

If all exchange transactions were recorded on the blockchain, transaction volume would rise exponentially and the blockchain would become unusable, so crypto exchanges use their own servers (somewhat like a bank) to record transfers. This has the effect of instantly settling every trade because the exchange does not have to trust external parties (brokers and clearinghouses) to deliver assets. Everything is internal, and transfers are guaranteed by the exchange itself.

The main takeaway on transaction recording? The stock exchanges and national entities record transactions for brokers who in turn record transactions for clients. The process can take a couple days to fully complete. The blockchain records deposits and withdrawals, while the crypto exchanges themselves, rather like the brokers, record which clients own which assets, but without reliance on third-parties, resulting in instantaneous settlement.

Side note: this internal crypto exchange recording applies to centralized crypto exchanges. Decentralized crypto exchanges, like EtherDelta, actually do record transactions directly on the blockchain. Decentralized exchanges have no authority to trust (except the blockchain itself), but trading can be extremely slow and costly (centralized crypto exchanges can charge so little because they just change the owner records on their own servers, but decentralized crypto exchange traders must pay blockchain transaction costs for every trade).

How Could Retail Investors Benefit from crypto exchange-style Practices?

Transparency, and a fairer system

The prohibitively high costs and requirements to become a stock exchange member mean some entities will have better trading opportunities than everyone else, especially in the context of high frequency trading. Becoming a member means the ability to co-locate your servers and maintain private-network communication. That means brokers, even public-serving ones, can trade for themselves more quickly than they can trade on behalf of customers (customer orders must come through the public Internet and the broker's public-facing IT platform). Private-interest members like proprietary trading companies and hedge funds can also access information earlier than the public thanks to co-located servers and private networks. Crypto exchanges, however, are all public-Internet-based. That means no traders get an edge over retail traders simply by having the money to build private networks and maintain membership.

Low costs

Another oft-discussed difference is the fee structure. There are low-cost brokers who have embraced technology and automation for cost-cutting, but they still must maintain memberships and networks. Exchanges themselves must pay for regulatory recording and other law-mandated activities, but crypto exchanges are simply moving asset records around on their own servers, incurring the costs of running a website, not an exchange. This is a bit of regulatory exploitation since stock exchanges are bound by certain securities laws while crypto exchanges are not.

Additional discounts

One interesting feature of exchanges is discounts for using the exchange's own proprietary crypto coins for trading. Binance has its own cryptocurrency, and the traders who use it receive a discount on the already dirt-cheap trading fee. If a stock exchange were to allow members of the public to join, they could offer this discount for money deposited long-term, somewhat akin to a time-deposit solely used for trading fees.

Open APIs

One not-so-oft-discussed advantage for crypto exchange investors is open APIs. Most crypto exchanges have APIs available for free to members (again, anyone who signs up), and sometimes crypto exchanges even maintain public APIs that require no membership at all. Much data available to the exchange is also available to the average investor at transfer times equal for all involved.

Conversely, stock exchanges usually charge for data. NASDAQ offers plenty of options, and some are cheap, but those who want significant amounts of information will pay significantly for it, even as non-professionals. And here is the 34-page price list for Deutsche Börse (private individual costs start on page 28). But note that one still does not become a member and must still trade through a member, so using this data for HFT is unfeasible.

How Companies Benefit?

So far we've discussed how retail investors and traders benefit at crypto exchanges over stock exchanges. Companies also reap some benefits from crypto exchange-style markets. One of the biggest is the disjuncture of raising capital and listing.

For traditional stock exchanges, the company must choose a particular exchange, pass listing requirements (NASDAQ, London stock exchange, Tokyo stock exchange as examples), and then trade on that exchange. There is also an extensive ecosystem built around initial public offerings (IPOs), with consultants and underwriters taking their cut. For crypto exchanges, the company may hold an initial coin offering (ICO) either on or off an exchange platform, in which the company directly interacts with the public, who directly buys "shares" (coins/tokens). But the differences do not stop at who is involved in the initial funding process.

Crypto exchanges also approve which companies and coins may register with them. However, their requirements are generally much lower than the stock exchanges, and in fact, many companies listed on crypto exchanges would not qualify for traditional stock exchange listing - the crypto exchanges fill a market gap between small, bank-loan or venture-capital-only firms and large, public-ready companies. Listing on a major exchange like Binance simply requires that you send your coin information to them, though their approval process is admittedly a bit opaque. The Binance crypto exchange themselves admit it's vague for outsiders. Even some decentralized exchanges, like IDEX, have an approval process.

Some crypto exchanges, however, have no oversight whatsoever. EtherDelta is one such exchange (actually just a smart contract), as is Waves, which has a simple form to create tokens on its platform. This unrestricted ability to list means any basement project backed by a single developer can issue tokens and effectively raise money (through selling their own holdings). It is like a nano-IPO without any of the requirements of listing on a stock exchange.

A side effect of this disjuncture in listing and capital-raising is that any particular company can list on any exchange, and indeed many list on multiple exchanges. There is no need for depository receipts to trade foreign-listed coins because exchanges are generally open to the global public. And listing on multiple exchanges reaches more people since members are not shared evenly among the exchanges.

What stock exchanges do better?

Crypto exchanges are not a panacea to solve all the problems or perceived problems at stock exchanges. Often crypto exchanges have no government-backed deposit or investment insurance, and hacking is a major issue at crypto exchanges. The lack of regulation and oversight means traders are particularly vulnerable to corrupt exchange owners, whereas the layering of trust at stock exchanges implies greater adherence to the rules. Arbitrage across crypto exchanges is currently closed manually. And finally, the setup of stock exchanges admits many sources of assets (the members) while crypto exchanges are the sole source for traders on the platform.

Some of this is changing: security is always improving, and some insurance companies are offering protection against loss. Moreover, this is still a nascent industry, so the next few years will likely see rapid development and frequent change.

Summary

All-in-all, the stock exchanges have to deal with regulatory and bureaucratic red tape that is currently circumvented by crypto exchanges, and the associated costs manifest in trading fees, slower trades, and much more interlocking complexity. But perhaps more importantly, companies and individuals are beholden to wealthy and powerful entities like brokers for access to traditional markets, while crypto exchanges and blockchain tech provide open access to data, market information, and a fair, level playing field. This global, open platform is a potential opportunity for FinTech to challenge one of the most steadfast pillars of finance, the stock exchanges. Our next article will explore this challenge in more detail.

This post was published on CityFALCON Blog here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.