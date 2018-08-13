Colgate-Palmolive's Dividend Resiliency

We value shares slightly lower than where the market does at this time, but we don't think the company is significantly overpriced.

By The Valuentum Team

When you think of toothpaste, you think of Colgate-Palmolive (CL). At the end of 2017, the company's global market share in toothpaste stood north of 40%, and while the macroeconomic conditions and category preference shifts can pose challenges at times, the brand speaks of consistency. What kind of consistency are we talking about? Well, March 2018, for example, marked the 56th consecutive year of dividend increases and Colgate's 123rd consecutive year of paying a dividend. For dividend growth investors, Colgate has been a wonderful enterprise. This doesn't mean everything will come out roses all the time, as competition proliferates, advertising/promotional spending increases, and input costs pose challenges, but it does mean that Colgate has built a company that investors can count on.

Colgate-Palmolive At a Glance

Image Source: Colgate's 2017 Annual Report

• Colgate is a leader in oral/personal care with the top toothpaste, manual toothbrush, and liquid hand soap brands across the world. Its portfolio includes Colgate Total, Colgate Plax, and Palmolive. Worldwide, the firm has 40%+ of toothpaste share and ~33% manual toothbrush share. Oral Care accounts for about half of its net sales. The company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

• There is a whole lot to like about Colgate-Palmolive's dividend. The company has paid a dividend uninterrupted for 120+ consecutive years, and it has raised the payout each year for the past 55+ years, a streak that is matched by few others thanks in part to pricing power, which may be worth watching. The company is a widely-recognized leader in oral care and its toothpaste and toothbrush brands can be found just about anywhere. It also boasts considerable strength in the personal care market, with brands Palmolive and Sanex, and it is the market leader in the US with liquid hand soap. There's not much that we think will unseat the company's brand power, and its consecutive annual dividend growth streak should continue for some time to come.

• Though foreign exchange rates will continue to impact reported numbers, Colgate is expecting to benefit from the world's growing middle class. It anticipates the global middle class being comprised of ~4.9 billion people in 2030, up from 1.8 billion in 2009.

• Core drivers of Colgate's profitable growth moving forward include customer engagement, pricing, and revenue growth management. The company expects to increase pricing in 2018 in a manner that is consistent to its long-term commitment to pricing. Such pricing growth is being driven by a return to volume growth in developed markets, inflation in emerging markets, and raw material inflation.

• Despite Colgate's dominant worldwide toothpaste market share--its next closest competitor has less than 15% market share--it is aware of the necessity of investing in e-commerce in order to maintain such market share with coming next generations. E-commerce sales have nearly tripled since 2014, and ~25% of its global media spend is digital.

• Colgate has raised its dividend every year for the past half century and then some, a remarkable track record. Pricing power has been a key driver, as the firm has raised average annual pricing by at least 0.5% each year from 2005-2017 (2010 pricing was flat) on a year-over-year basis.

Image Source: Valuentum

• Colgate has been around for a very long time, having been founded in 1806, and despite vigorous global competition, very few other firms can match its brand awareness and share strength in key consumer staples verticals. The company will still have to be active in launching new innovative products and line extensions to retain its dominance, however. Colgate's free cash flow generation is considerable, averaging more than $2.4 billion in free cash flow during the past three years (2015-2017), well in excess of its ~$1.5 billion yearly cash dividend obligation run rate. Leverage weighs on Colgate's Dividend Cushion ratio, however (see the Dividend Cushion Cash Flow Bridge in the image immediately above). Long-term debt stood at ~$6.6 billion as of the end of 2017.

• The company is not immune to the pressures of the consumer staples sector, itself, which has been characterized as experiencing gross margin headwinds. During the second quarter of 2018, for example Colgate reported a gross margin 59.2% versus 60.1% in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding one-time items, the gross margin fell 140 basis points in the quarter on a year-over-year basis, the culprits mostly being higher raw and packaging materials costs. Its cost savings initiatives failed to offset the pressures.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

Colgate-Palmolive is a fantastic company with wonderful brands that throw off a considerable amount of free cash flow that covers its dividend, a payout that has been raised each year for decades. Simply put, it's hard not to like Colgate, but perhaps it is because everyone loves the company that its share price is not as attractively-priced as we would like. Consumer staples stocks have been under pressure more recently, too, but we think investors might have a better opportunity to consider shares in the future, even as the company trades well below its ~$78 52-week high. Our fair value estimate stands just shy of $60, while shares trade in the mid-$60s range. Colgate-Palmolive is yielding ~2.5% at the time of this writing.

