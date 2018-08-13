Greenbrier Expands With Majority Stake In Turkey's Rayvag

GBX has acquired the firm for its Turkish market prospects and to bolster GBX' presence in Turkey as a strategic location for international expansion to the East.

Rayvag builds and services railcar bogies and wagons for the Turkish railroad market.

Greenbrier (GBX) has announced it has acquired 68% interest of Rayvag Vagon Sanayi ve Ticaret for an undisclosed amount.

Rayvag operates as a bogie and railcar wagon manufacturer in Turkey.

GBX intends to expand its presence on the eastern edge of Europe as it believes the Turkish rail market is quickly opening up.

The Turkish currency crisis is complicating the short-term timing of the deal and may present interested investors with a GBX stock buying opportunity.

Target Company & Market

The Adana, Turkey-based Greenbrier was founded in 2007 to develop, design and manufacture railcar wagons and bogies.

Company management is headed by founder and CEO Asim Suzen. He previously held positions in transportation operations and trading capacities and retains a 32% interest in the business post-close.

Rayvag’s primary offerings include bogies, wagons and spare parts for both. A bogie is the structure underneath a container that allows it to safely operate on a set of rails.

According to a 2017 market research report by IBIS World, the global railcar manufacturing market has reached $4 billion in 2017 after contracting by 3.1% from 2013 - 2017.

The main drivers for future expected growth are increased industrial production and increased prices for key commodities leading to continued demand for rail transportation.

Major competitive railcar manufacturers include:

Union Tank Car

Trinity

Ermewa

Anderson

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

GBX didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of May 31, 2018, it had $590.0 million in cash and $973.9 million in liabilities excluding deferred revenue.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended May 31, 2018, was negative ($39.1 million).

GBX acquired its 68% controlling interest in Rayvag to combine GBX’ manufacturing capabilities and expertise in freight wagons for Europe with Rayvag’s potential for growth.

As GBX stated in the deal announcement,

The freight transport sector in Turkey is growing quickly and the Turkish government is committed to modernizing the existing rail system. Beginning in 2014, the state-owned Turkish Railways opened the rail network to use by private operators. Since then, freight movement on the railroad is on the rise. With rail freight volumes expected to see an increase of 65 million tons by 2023, the Turkish government plans to expand rail lines, proposing to invest more than $23.5 billion USD toward rail infrastructure projects through 2023. The Turkish rail industry also is migrating to European rail standards for its infrastructure as intercontinental rail traffic grows. Greenbrier-AstraRail is the leading designer and manufacturer of freight wagons built to European rail standards.

In the past 12 months, GBX’s stock price has risen 26%, or double that of the S&P 500 Index’ 13%, as the chart below indicates:

Since the deal announcement, GBX stock has dropped 1.9%, perhaps on investor fears related to Turkey’s currency crisis.

GBX’ plan in adding Rayvag is to extend its reach into Turkey since it views Turkey as a ‘strategic location between Europe and Asia.’

Furthermore, GBX’s presence in the region will bolster its initiatives with the Saudi Railway Company on certain rail projects as well as other Gulf Cooperation Countries.

Unfortunately, GBX’ timing with the deal has been problematic. The short-term outcome will depend on how quickly Turkey’s government chooses to respond to the currency crisis it faces as a result of U.S. sanctions and tariff threats.

The approach looks sound, but the timing may trip up GBX in the near-term. Accordingly, it may result in a potential GBX stock buying opportunity for interested investors.

