T2 Biosystems: Is This Slump A Buy Opportunity?

In late May, T2 Biosystems (TTOO) had a major approval that saw its stock go from $6 range to $9 in a month. But soon enough, it slumped back to its pre-approval range.

This keeps happening in biopharma, frustrating investors no end. Between entering the market and producing the first solid numbers, investors start losing confidence in the product, and the stock slumps. Each company has its own set of reasons for making investors lose confidence. In the case of TTOO is the fact that its otherwise excellent product involves a steep adaptation curve - meaning, hospitals and similar institutions need quite a few months to adopt the T2Bacteria Panel, which is why solid numbers were not reflected in the first earnings post the approval.

Once we understand the specific benefits and competitive differentiations of the product, however, we feel that the market was too quick to judge. There’s a lot that’s good here, and the company clearly said in its second quarter earnings conference call why the poor numbers were expected. Like they said, T2 expects the sales cycle for new clients to range between 6 and 12 months. These clients will further likely take another 3 to 6 months to properly start using these tests.

That means, there’s a gap of between 9 and 18 months until T2 finally receives the feedback for its devices and benefits from word of mouth promotion. So, right now seems a little too early to factor in the revenue stream from the device and this is just the reason behind the knee-jerk market reaction. In fact, if you consider its key benefits, as well as the fundamentals of the company, this slump is actually a good opportunity to buy back into the stock.

Company fundamentals and pipeline

Source: Company

The company is looking to expand the capabilities of the panel to include diagnosis of superbugs and resistant genes infections. It is also working on T2Lyme Diagnostic panel which will let it access the lucrative Lyme Disease market. The clinical trial for the panel is expected to continue into 2019 and the company expects the FDA communication to begin at the same time as well. Overall, T2 is looking ahead to a fairly busy season with the product launch and new product developments going full steam ahead.

T2 is financially stable as it reported ending its second quarter of the year with over $72 million in cash and cash equivalents. With an average net cash burn of $10 million per quarter, the company has a decent runway ahead. Further, it is also going to have substantial increase in revenue cash inflow with the market launch of the new panel.

Key benefits of T2Bacteria Panel

The panel offers faster diagnosis in comparison to traditional devices which may take up to 2 to 3 days for providing results, T2Bacteria Panel offers results in a matter of a few hours.

“In a study published in The Journal of Antimicrobial Stewardship, the Henry Ford Health System tested patients with T2Direct Diagnostics and found they were treated in a median of 5 hours – more than 8x faster compared to blood culture. Waiting for blood culture delayed appropriate therapy by a median of 44 hours.”

Source: Company

According to medical practitioners, faster diagnosis is of utmost importance in sepsis cases.

Source: Company

Further, the test is also easier to administer since it does not require positive blood culture sample like the traditional tests. This ensures that the test can be carried out in more cases as simply the whole blood sample is used for testing purpose. It also proved to be more sensitive to different pathogens.

“Blood culture was found to be limited as a gold standard for detecting bloodstream infection, with “suboptimal sensitivity” and “slow turnaround time."

Source: Company

Market potential and looking ahead

For starters, the company focuses on developing diagnostic devices for detecting sepsis in patients. It is estimated that sepsis affects 1.6 million patients in the US alone. The current diagnostics available are not only slow but are not very accurate either, making things even worse for the patients. Global sepsis diagnostic market is poised to be worth over $613 million by 2023. Taking a rather conservative estimate of capturing only 5% of the market, the company is still looking at around $30 million in additional revenue, which is not a small feat for a company with current annual revenue estimates in the range of $10.5 million and $12 million. Even 5% market share implies that peak revenue from the panel has the potential to treble the revenue amount from current level. Taking a simple price to sales ratio, it is highly likely that the stock has the potential to be a multibagger in long term as the market reacts to increased liquidity and revenue from the company. However, it should be noted that achieving peak revenue from the panel is likely to take a few years.

Bottom line

The stock is currently on the pullback and is trading 30 percent below its 52 weeks high. The current price point is an attractive opportunity for medium to long term investors to initiate a position in the stock. The pullback is mainly due to overreaction to the approval, then a correction and so on; as such, it should be short lived. Long term, value will be driven by uptake, about which we are hopeful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.