Emerson Playing A Hot Hand

Emerson Electric (EMR) is a significant player in two of the strongest verticals within industrials today – process automation and HVAC. What makes Emerson’s better performance so far this year (up about 3% versus a sector that’s down about 2%) a little more interesting is that the company’s performance in the HVAC business hasn’t been all that impressive so far. Assuming that the Climate segment picks up later in 2018, Emerson should be looking at one of the better revenue growth and margin leverage outlooks within its peer group.

I can’t really say that Emerson is undervalued. Even with a more forgiving/aggressive EV/EBITDA methodology that rewards Emerson for its healthy margins, the shares look more or less fairly valued. That said, investors often pay for performance and pay up for growth and I’d be leery of assuming that just because Emerson looks a little pricey today it can’t continue to outperform if the results from the Automation business remain this strong and Climate picks up.

Strong Automation Results Drive A Good Quarter

Emerson’s fiscal third quarter was, overall, pretty good. Organic growth of 8% was on the high end of the sector range, and Emerson saw good gross margin leverage in a quarter where that was a 50/50 proposition. Although Emerson’s outperformance at the segment profit line wasn’t exceptional (about $0.03/share), the fact that Automation drove the outperformance was notable.

Revenue rose 8% on an organic basis, with 12% growth in the Automation Solutions business. That is not only an acceleration from the prior quarter (where sales were up 9% yoy), it is a strong result next to other process automation companies like Honeywell (HON) (up 5%) and ABB (ABB) (where Industrial Automation revenue was flat). Emerson’s automation business continues to benefit from strong MRO and brownfield spending in the oil & gas market (particularly U.S. onshore), but the strength has spread across other markets, with good demand in areas like chemicals, life sciences, and food/beverage as well. Segment profit jumped more than 30%, with a 250bp margin improvement on a normalized basis.

The Commercial and Residential Solutions business is more confounding, with 2% organic growth. Unfortunately Emerson doesn’t provide breakouts of organic performance for Climate and Tools and Home, but using the information provided in the 10-Q it would seem that Climate was up around 3%, while Tools and Home was flat.

I’m a little puzzled about the Climate performance given the high single-digit growth at Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and Lennox (LII) and the mid-single-digit growth at United Technologies (UTX). While Emerson did note some challenges in China and Emerson’s business mix is different (compressors, sensors, and controls), I still find it a little strange that the business hasn’t picked up more yet. Management has talked of a lag between upturns for equipment OEMs like Ingersoll-Rand and component suppliers like Emerson, but the 3% trailing order growth for June wasn’t exactly exceptional. The margins are still pretty solid, though (nearly 24% for Climate and more than 26% for Tools and Home), and I do think Emerson will see better results down the road a little bit.

Building On Its Strengths In Automation

Process automation looks like a strong market getting stronger, with management noting 12% trailing order growth in June. Emerson management had previously talked of double-digit automation spending growth in 2018 and 2019 before a slowdown in 2020, and there looks to be widespread strength across end-markets. Oil and gas are leading the way, but chemicals are picking up on ethylene investments, mining is recovering, and markets like life sciences and food/beverage continue to invest in automation.

Emerson is also building its business through M&A. About three months ago, the company announced the acquisition of Aventics – a manufacturer of pneumatic components like valves, cylinders, actuators, and sensors for the discrete and hybrid automation markets. Although Emerson paid up a bit (paying 12x estimated 2018 EBITDA), there should be post-deal synergy opportunities, and Aventics will strengthen Emerson’s already good position in fluid automation. Emerson will still be #3 behind SMC and Festos, but the company’s product and technology breadth is pretty impressive at this point.

I do wonder if the market will continue to support Emerson’s M&A strategy in process automation. Between Pentair and Aventics, Emerson has been prioritizing hardware at a time when the market has generally preferred to see automation companies pivot towards software, sensors, and connectivity. In the case of ABB, for instance, acquisitions in areas like drives and motors made in years past no longer look compelling as those components have become more commoditized. I think that’s less likely in valves, actuators, meters, and other process instrumentation, but it’s something to watch.

The Opportunity

Emerson doesn’t look particularly cheap today, and that’s relative to some underlying assumptions including long-term revenue growth of over 5% (closer to 7% over the next five years), near-term margins in the high teens, and a long-term FCF growth rate in the low double-digits (with a mid-teens FCF margin). Relative to those expectations, there could still be some upside if the Climate business picks up over the next few quarters. I do think that HVAC is one of the stronger and more attractive markets now, so I don’t think that’s necessarily a bold or bullish call. On the other hand, I’m not just assuming a significant acceleration given the performance in recent quarters.

The Bottom Line

Emerson seems more like a momentum call now, which isn’t quite the “damning by faint praise” that it may seem to be to some readers. Process automation and HVAC are attractive markets today and both seem to have some room left to run (automation more so than HVAC). That should give Emerson a better chance of posting strong numbers and/or beat-and-raise quarters at a time when many other industrials with more exposure to markets like auto, electronics, and general manufacturing find it harder to do so. I can’t say that Emerson is undervalued, but it has significant exposure to attractive markets and that could support the shares from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.