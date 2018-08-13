MR2 IPO: Working For Coca-Cola, But With Expensive Shares

The Coca-Cola Company, Under Armour, Inc. and MGM Resorts International are among the clients.

With remarkable clients, including The Coca-Cola Company (KO), MR2 Group (MRMR) is growing through the acquisitions of other call center and marketing firms in the United States. If the mergers work out, the company could become a leader in this industry. With that, the company seems quite expensive at $8. The EV/Operating Income is equal to 69x, which is quite expensive. Other call center businesses trade at about 11x-13x.

Business Overview

Operating since 2007 and headquartered in Nevada, MR2 Group (MRMR) owns Precision Opinion, Inc., which is a full-service information research consulting firm with expertise in data collection, research, and analytics.

With one of the largest telephonic data collection centers in the United States, the company provides an online research tool with information of consumers around the globe. MRMR explained its services with the following words in the prospectus:

“We provide consultative, data-collection, and analytical services to corporations, non-profit research organizations, government agencies, political pollsters, media organizations, and the entertainment and hospitality industries. We provide our clients with a comprehensive understanding of current consumer preferences, behavior, attitudes and opinions. We believe that our information, insights, guidance and solutions help our clients to identify opportunities for profitable growth over the short and long-term horizons to maintain and strengthen their market positions.” Source: Prospectus

The image below shows some of the companies that hired MR2 GROUP. Note that The Coca-Cola Company, Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) are among the clients:

45% Of Total Assets Are Acquired Customer Relationships

With an asset/liability ratio close to one, the balance sheet is probably the part that investors will like the least. The amount of cash is not large, $0.03 million on March 31, 2018. In addition, with total assets of $8.1 million, 45% comprise of customer relationships acquired in previous acquisitions as shown in the image below:

MR2 acquired customer relationships from Universal Survey Center Inc. in July 2016 as shown in the following lines from the prospectus. Please note that the company used a DCF model to assess the value of these assets:

“In July 2016, the Company acquired customer relationships from a division of SHC Universal known as Universal Survey Center Inc. in a business combination. Management’s estimate of the acquired value of the customer relationships was $4,158,000 using a discounted cash flow approach to value.” Source: Prospectus

Taking into account how significant are the customer relationships for MR2, the impairment risk is large here. Bear in mind that the accountants could reduce the value of these assets, which could result into massive share price depreciations. With this in mind, the market will study the value assigned to these customer relationships very closely. Short selling opportunities could arise from this practice.

Liabilities: Worrying $7.3 Million In Long-Term Debt Obligations

Regarding the assets, the most worrying part of the financials is the long-term debt of MRMR. In 2017, the company reported total liabilities of $6.3 million as shown in the image below:

However, taking a look at the contractual obligations, the long-term debt obligations equal $7.3 million, including the interest expenses to be paid. With the cash in hand prior to the IPO and the CFO reported in 2017, MRMR may have issues to repay the debt in one to three years. Long-term shareholders should be aware of the company’s financial risk. If the company raises equity to repay the obligations, the share price may decline.

Income Statement and Use of Proceeds

The revenue line seems to be stable, which the investors should appreciate. The total amount of revenues was equal to $16 million and $17 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The P&L shows that the revenues comprise of 90% outbound call center services, which means that the company mostly makes money from making calls. In demand data, analytical services don’t seem to be the most significant revenue source of MRMR, so revenues may not grow significantly in the near future.

The operating income was positive, equal to $0.36 million in 2017, but MRMR reported losses of -$0.33 million in 2016. Interest expenses equal to $0.39 million in 2017 seem to be the reason for the negative net income. Once again, it seems that the debt is the item to be reviewed closely in the future.

It is beneficial that MRMR does not expect to use the proceeds from the IPO to pay debt. The company expects to use the proceeds to finance new acquisitions and increase business growth. The following lines provide further information in this regard:

Valuation and Competitors: MRMR Seems Expensive At $8

MRMR expects to have $11.9 million in cash after the IPO and $3.9 million in debt without including interest payments. Taking into account these figures, the net debt equals -$8 million. With 4.1 million shares outstanding after the IPO at $8, the market capitalization will be equal to $32.8 million with enterprise value of $25 million. The image below provides further information on the capitalization expected after the IPO:

The prospectus includes the following companies as direct competitors of MRMR:

Interviewing Services of America.

MAXimum Research, Inc.

Survey Sampling, Inc.

California Survey Research Services, Inc.

The MSR Group.

ReconMR.

With these companies being private companies, MRMR cannot really be compared to them. It seems necessary to find other competitors running call centers in the United States. The following is a list of such publics with their financial ratios.

Convergys Corp. (CVG): Running 150 contact centers in the United States, it has 115k employees, generates operating income of $204 million, and has an enterprise value of $2.36 billion. The EV/Operating Income equals 11x.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Providing customer experience management solutions with 56k employees, it generates operating income of $126 million and has an enterprise value of $1.65 billion. EV/Operating Income equals 13x.

MRMR, with less employees and an enterprise value of $25 million, generates operating income of $0.36 million. Thus, the EV/Operating Income equals 69x, which seems quite expensive as compared to larger competitors. With this information in mind, MRMR does not seem cheap at $8 per share.

Shareholders: No Institutional Investors Invested Prior To the IPO

The assessment of shareholders reveals two less beneficial features. First of all, the list of shareholders does not include any institutional investor. Could the company not contact venture capital investors before executing the IPO? Why are none of them invested in MRMR? In addition, it is not beneficial that there are shareholders with more than 44% of the total shares outstanding. This means that the Board of Directors could not be independent. Directors could take decisions to benefit major stockholders damaging the minority shareholders.

As of today, with only three directors out of seven being independent, the board of directors does not seem independent. With that, it is worth mentioning that the CMO is the son of the President and Chairman. The image below was taken from the prospectus.

Conclusion

MRMR could be a must-follow stock if the merger integration of the companies acquired is properly done. With that being said, the risk of impairment is large on this name, and the shares seem expensive at $8. MRMR shows an EV/Operating Income equal to 69x, which seems too large as compared to other call center businesses in the United States.

Expected IPO pricing date: The exact dates are unknown.

