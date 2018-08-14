Is The Bottom In For Celgene?

Celgene Corporation (CELG) has had a less than ideal past 10 months. Hitting highs in early October 2017 of $147.17, the stock fell to $74.13 in May 2018. A 50 percent drop, or a 50 percent pop, is standard for many of the smaller biotechs I cover, but not normally, the domain of a $60B biopharmaceutical giant like CELG. A lot of the factors that led to the drop of CELG are in the past now, and the focus of this article isn't to dwell on those. Unfortunately, other factors which have weighed on the stock are still in play. This article will look at a few of those factors and try to decide if the bottom is in on CELG or if it is even clever to try and call the bottom.

Figure 1: Past 12 months of CELG price action with annotation of negatives. There have been some positives and looking at the past few months it might appear the bottom is in. MS, Morgan Stanley. Source: Chart from StockCharts.com, annotations by Biotech Beast.

Revlimid exclusivity under fire

CELG markets Revlimid (lenalidomide), an immunomodulatory drug approved in the US for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), transfusion-dependent anemia due to myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In 2017, net product sales of Revlimid were $8.19B, accounting for 63% of CELG's total net product sales of $12.97B. Celgene then, is fairly dependent upon Revlimid, a drug which might be facing loss of exclusivity in the coming years.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the FDA in an attempt to gain marketing approval for generic lenalidomide. In filing an ANDA a generics manufacturer must make certifications regarding the Orange Book listed patents covering the branded drug. RDY has made several paragraph IV certifications against Orange Book listed patents covering Revlimid in its ANDA, meaning RDY argues that these patents are either invalid, unenforceable, and/or not infringed.

RDY initially made a paragraph IV certification against seven of the patents covering Revlimid in its ANDA filed in 2016. CELG filed a timely patent infringement lawsuit (D.N.J., No. 2:16-cv-07704) upon receipt of notice of RDY’s ANDA, and thus triggered a 30-month stay of approval on RDY's ANDA from the FDA (unless the court decides in RDY’s favor before that time). The 30-month stay was originally set to expire on March 10, 2019. However, in mid-2017, RDY apparently found it necessary to make additional paragraph IV certifications covering three more Revlimid patents. CELG again filed suit (D.N.J., No. 2:17-cv-05314) and the end of the 30-month stay moved to December 9, 2019. Finally, in early 2018, RDY again made additional paragraph IV certifications against five more Revlimid patents, triggering more legal action (D.N.J., No. 2:18-cv-06378) from CELG and the stay of approval moved to August 27, 2020. I looked at the three lots of Orange Book listed patents which RDY had made paragraph IV certifications against in its ANDA (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Orange Book listing of patents covering lenalidomide (Revlimid) 2.5 mg capsule. Biotech Beast highlights the first seven patents which RDY made paragraph IV certifications against in its ANDA in 2016 (yellow), the next three patents against which RDY made paragraph IV certifications against in mid-2017 (orange) and the last five patents against which RDY made paragraph IV certifications against in early 2018 (red). Note the patents in red have expiries in 2020, whereas RDY had only previously filed paragraph IV certifications against patents with expiry from 2023 onwards. Source: FDA Orange Book for patent listings, highlights by Biotech Beast based on information from CELG 10-Q for Q1’18.

I should note in the figure that among patents not being challenged with expiry after 2020 (Patent No.’s 8,741,929 and 7,468,363) both have the patent use code U-1414, "Use of Revlimid (lenalidomide) for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)", both of those patents are methods of use patents applicable to MCL, but not MM or MDS. Of the patents which RDY made paragraph IV certifications against in 2016, the first two of seven patents relate to the drug product (DP; the active ingredient) or drug substance (DS; the formulation and composition). These two patents 7,465,800 and 7,855,217 are key polymorph patents which claim crystalline forms of lenalidomide. A polymorph is "A specific crystalline form of a compound that can crystallize in different forms." RDY has claimed its generic Revlimid is amorphous (not crystalline) which means it may not infringe the '800 or '217 patents. RDY will have to argue that. CELG can counter that the amorphous form may contain small amounts of the relevant crystalline form, at some stage of its life, and therefore RDY is infringing on the '800 and '217 patents.

The next five of seven patents (highlighted in yellow, Figure 1) relate to use of lenalidomide in MM. The next three patents (highlighted in orange, Figure 1) challenged by RDY were those covering the use of lenalidomide in MDS.

The patents highlighted in red with 2020 expiry actually relate to CELG’s restricted distribution program for lenalidomide (and for pomalidomide and thalidomide). Lenalidomide is an analogue of the known human teratogen thalidomide (an agent capable of causing birth defects) and lenalidomide itself was teratogenic in studies in monkeys. As such, Revlimid is available only under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program. REMS programs might make for a bit more paperwork for physicians trying to get patients on the drug, but the benefit is that they ensure a potentially dangerous drug is used under safe use conditions which can thus reduce the occurrence or severity certain adverse events.

Figure 2: Stated goals of the Revlimid REMS program. Source: FDA website REMS listing for lenalidomide.

In filing paragraph IV certifications against CELG’s patents covering its REMS program, RDY has the chance of launching generic lenalidomide even sooner. One potential interpretation of RDY's repeated filings is that RDY is applying pressure to get leverage, perhaps a more favorable settlement. Another possibility is simply that since the initial 2016 challenge of seven patents covering Revlimid, other generics manufacturers have come along and challenged the MDS and REMS patents causing RDY to respond as well.

Experts opining on the RDY vs. Celgene Revlimid suit concerning the first seven patents challenged note that RDY might be somewhat confident in its case given that it has not pursued an inter partes review (IPR) before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Successfully challenging the validity of a patent via an IPR before the PTAB can represent a lower bar to jump over than succeeding as the defendant in a patent infringement lawsuit in a district court. However, invalidating a patent via an IPR can open the door for everyone whereas demonstrating one's own technology does not infringe on a patent in court may not be helpful to others. Thus, it likely would not be ideal to attempt to invalidate the key polymorph patents via an IPR anyway and so DRY's lack of filing for an IPR on these seven patents (particularly the two polymorph patents) may not signal confidence at all.

Regarding the three MDS patents in the second Celgene vs RDY suit (2:17-cv-05314), RDY recently filed for an IPR. Zachary Silbersher at Markman Advisors examined this development and concluded that DRY's IPR could create settlement leverage. It will be interesting to see what DRY decides to do regarding the REMS patents, will it let the deadline for filing an IPR pass (estimated April 2019 based on the April 12, 2018, filing of the REMS suit) or will it make filings at the last minute as it did with the MDS patents?

It seems RDY might be able to get a settlement out of CELG similar to that achieved by Natco Pharma Ltd. Natco's case might have been weaker than RDY's case, nonetheless Natco was able to get a settlement out of CELG in 2015, with Natco scoring a volume-limited licence to sell generic lenalidomide from March 2022 onwards. With that in mind, I can see RDY getting a similar offer to settle in the future. CELG was not too adversely impacted by the Natco settlement. In fact, the stock jumped about 10% following the news, given the volume limitation is such that Natco would only have a mid-single-digit market share in its first year on the market with generic lenalidomide. The Natco settlement is in the past, but a settlement or loss in any of the patent infringement suits concerning Revlimid certainly are not and that may be a factor weighing on CELG.

Zydus, Cipla, Lotus, and Apotex

Other generics manufacturers have also gone after Revlimid and been sued by CELG including Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc (D.N.J., No. 2:17- cv-02528), Cipla Ltd (D.N.J., No. 2:17-cv-06163), Lotus Pharmaceutical Co (D.N.J., No. 2:17-cv-06842) and Apotex Inc (D.N.J., No. 2:18-cv-00461).

Notably, Lotus filed an ANDA with paragraph IV certifications against 16 of the patents covering lenalidomide or the REMS program, this includes the 15 patents against which RDY has made paragraph IV certifications, and one more, US Patent No 5,635,517. The ‘517 patent expires October 4, 2019, although it does cover the drug substance (the active ingredient, lenalidomide). Lotus’ challenge of the ‘517 patent then is curious; RDY, Apotex, Zydus and Cipla did not make a paragraph IV certification against that patent in their ANDAs. Instead these other generics manufacturers likely made a paragraph III certification with regards to this patent (meaning they would be seeking approval of their NDA after that patent expired). It doesn’t seem that likely the court will reach a decision on the Lotus suit prior to the expiry of the ‘517 patent anyway.

Table 1: Summary of Revlimid patent infringement lawsuits. Note the differing strategy of Apotex Inc, who are challenging the MCL patents where others are not. Dates are based on the information in the recent 10-Q for CELG.

Company Patents-in-suit(s) FDA 30-month stay expires RDY 15 (DS/DP except ‘517, MM, MDS, REMS) 8/27/2020 Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 (DS/DP except ‘517, MM) + 3 non-Orange Book listed patents 8/28/2019 Cipla Ltd 7 (DS/DP except ‘517, MM) + 3 non-Orange Book listed patents 1/5/2020 Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. 16 (DS/DP including ‘517, MM, MDS, REMS) + 3 non-Orange Book listed patents 1/25/2020 Apotex Inc. 9 (DS/DP except ‘517, MCL, REMS) 5/29/2020

If CELG has to offer multiple similar settlements, or a consolidated settlement, to other generics manufacturers, the market may not be kind to CELG stock, particularly if those terms are less favorable to CELG than the Natco settlement. I do believe that in an era after the expiry of the '517 patent, it is going to be hard to protect the exclusivity of Revlimid. Natco challenged this patent and only got a volume limited licence starting 2022. But the '517 patent is not a bar to jump over for RDY, Apotex, Zydus and Cipla so CELG is in a slightly weaker position to what it was years ago with Natco. CELG longs must ask themselves how the market might react to multiple settlements (or a consolidated settlement) granting volume limited licences to multiple generics manufacturers but allowing volumes twice what Natco was given. I see that as a real possibility.

A more alarming possibility has been suggested; CELG may be limited in the settlement it can offer DRY due to its previous agreement with Natco. We don't know the exact details of the CELG/Natco settlement concerning Revlimid, but if limitations on what CELG could offer to other generics manufacturers were indeed part of that settlement, then CELG may have to play a dangerous game. CELG could be forced to argue its current Revlimid suits at trial and risk losing those suits.

Updates on select cases

CELG's 10-Qs provided limited detail on the progress of the Revlimid patent infringement suits and so a look at the docket in these cases is necessary to keep up with what is going on. In the CELG vs. Apotex Inc. patent infringement suit concerning Revlimid, CELG's 10-Q notes Apotex had filed a motion to dismiss the case for failure to join a necessary party although there is no elaboration. Examining the docket for the case and select filings (D.N.J., No. 2:18-cv-00461, Dkt. 36), however, it can be seen that CELG, likely on purpose as part of a legal strategy, failed to sue Apotex Corp., instead suing only Apotex Inc. Were CELG defeated in this lawsuit against Apotex Inc., the company could then sue Apotex Corp., giving it another shot at delaying the launch of generic lenalidomide by both Apotex entities. It looks like Apotex or its legal representatives are wise to the tactics of CELG and its representatives, hence the filing of the motion to dismiss or transfer venue. It seems that a change of venue is likely with the suit being moved from the District of New Jersey (where Apotex Corp. cannot be effectively sued) to the District of Delaware or the Southern District of Florida where both Apotex entities can be sued. The upshot of all this? The suit is still likely years away from concluding, just in a different district.

The initial suit filed against RDY's in 2016 remains the primary concern as expert discovery should complete on or before February 28, 2019, and the court has ordered a settlement conference for December 2018 (D.N.J., No. 2:16-cv-07704, Dkt. 108-1). There is no requirement to reach a settlement at that conference, although it is a possibility. The other suits against RDY concerning Revlimid were commenced more recently, in 2017 and 2018 rather than 2016, so are not a near term concern in terms of progress to a trial. A settlement between RDY and CELG, if it came however, might end all these suits. Figure 3: Typical course of a patent infringement suit. Note the claim construction hearing (Markman hearing) in CELG vs RDY (D.N.J., No. 2:16-cv-07704) was called off as the claim construction issue was resolved beforehand. Source: Produced by SA contributor IP Hawk.

Lastly, in the CELG vs Lotus case (D.N.J., No. 2:17-cv-06842, Dkt. 81), there is now a covenant not to sue Lotus from CELG over infringement of the '217 patent. CELG is not conceding that the '217 patent is not infringed by Lotus but is nonetheless agreeing not to sue for infringement based on Lotus' ANDA filing and the actions disclosed and proposed in that ANDA (manufacture, use, sale, offer for sale and importation of a generic Revlimid). The '217 patent is the earlier expiring (2024) of the two key polymorph patents, the '800 patent has 2027 expiry and so Lotus hasn't won with this covenant. The covenant adds to the overall picture of CELG's Revlimid litigation, however. CELG is having to make concessions and argue the case in certain ways. I do question the ability of CELG to come up with a solution the market is happy within the Revlimid litigation. The threat to Revlimid places importance on CELG's other drugs which are hoped to replace or add to Revlimid revenues. One such drug is ozanimod.

The ozanimod debacle

On July 14, 2015, CELG announced it was acquiring Receptos Inc. (RCPT) in a deal costing CELG $7.2B net of cash acquired. In acquiring RCPT, CELG got a hold of ozanimod, an agonist of two subtypes of the sphingosine-1 phosphate (S1P) receptors; S1P1 receptors and S1P5receptors. Ozanimod built on what was learned from fingolimod, which also binds to S1P receptors but is less selective, binding to the S1P1, S1P3, S1P4 and S1P5 subtypes of the S1P receptor. Fingolimod, marketed by Novartis (NVS) as Gilenya, was the first approved S1P receptor modulator, getting the nod from the FDA in 2010 for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. While fingolimod reduces relapses and delays progression of disability, the drug has a number of concerning side effects such as the ability to lower the heart rate (requiring first dose monitoring) and the ability to raise blood pressure.

It is believed the efficacy of fingolimod is due to activation of the S1P1 subtype of receptor, whereas cardiovascular side effects are due to activation of the S1P3 subtype of S1P receptors. As such, any company developing a drug with selectivity for S1P1 receptors over S1P3 receptors would likely have come up with a better version of fingolimod (all the efficacy but fewer side effects). In the six months prior to CELG’s acquisition of RCPT (H1’15), NVS reported net product sales of $1.34B for Gilenya (including 26% Q/Q growth from Q1 to Q2). No wonder CELG wanted to get its hands on a better version of fingolimod.

In February, CELG notified investors it had received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the FDA regarding the ozanimod NDA. Apparently, the nonclinical and clinical pharmacology sections of the NDA were insufficient to allow substantive review. A delay in approval is still bad news since it means the drug may not launch prior to NVS losing market exclusivity for Gilenya. CELG might have a more successful ozanimod launch were Gilenya still on patent, meaning CELG would not have to compete (at least initially) against generic fingolimod. Others have noted that the delay allows more time for Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), approved in 2017 for relapsing or primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis, to get a hold on the market. Ocrevus is an antibody which requires intravenous infusion and so some might argue the competition with the oral ozanimod might be lessened by this. Since Ocrevus, following two initial infusions spaced two weeks apart, requires administration only once every six months, I think it is actually not at that sizable a disadvantage to oral ozanimod, and so analysts suggesting the ozanimod delay allows extra time for Ocrevus to get market share are making a fair point.

What has come out since the RTF letter is that CELG did not fully characterize a metabolite of ozanimod, called CC112273. CC112273 is a major metabolite in humans, but a minor metabolite in the animal species in which ozanimod was studied preclinically. CELG has had to go back and perform additional animal work because of that, which is responsible for the delay in re-submission of the NDA. It gets worse. The half life of CC112273 is long, 10-13 days, compared to ozanimod's half life of 19 hours. One of the issues with this is because that metabolite is active, much like its parent ozanimod, it suppresses the immune system (actually CC112273 may account for ozanimod's efficacy).

Figure 4: On the Q1'18 earnings call, CELG provided some information on the ozanimod metabolite and path forward. Source: Q1'18 earnings call presentation.

As SA contributor Biotech Enthusiast has noted, the long half life of that metabolite may explain why circulating lymphocyte levels were on average still ~40% below baseline two weeks after patients discontinued ozanimod. When compared to Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (ARNA) etrasimod, ozanimod seems to be at a disadvantage since circulating lymphocyte levels recover to within 5% of baseline within a week of discontinuing etrasimod. Basically, the immunosuppressive effect of etrasimod wears off quicker, which is important if the patient develops an infection and the drug needs to be discontinued.

Figure 5: ARNA's etrasimod is a potential ozanimod competitor in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, two indications beyond multiple sclerosis where CELG intends to launch ozanimod. Source: ARNA website with edit to remove other pipeline members by Biotech Beast.

More recently, CELG has guided that the NDA re-submission is likely in Q1’19. The damage has been done, however, revenues have moved a year into the future, RHHBY will get more patients started on Ocrevus, and the management at CELG appear to have dropped the ball again. Further, additional animal studies on CC112273 could show the drug causes lesions to form at high doses. We cannot simply assume CC112273 would pass animal studies with flying colors (that is why CELG/RCPT should have rune these animal studies in the first place). That being said, CELG's comments on its non-clinical bridging studies are a little vague, and so investors are left to speculate (I don't really see that as encouraging from the viewpoint of taking a long in CELG).

So, is the bottom in?

In May, reports the former head of business development at CELG, George Golumbeski, had resigned caused CELG stock to drop 5%. This was despite the fact that investors were calling for management changes in CELG, and his exit could actually be perceived as a positive. With the ozanimod debacle and the failure of mongersen, I am left to doubt the ability of CELG management to acquire companies (which it does very often) and actually develop an experimental therapeutic into a blockbuster drug. These doubts exist with or without Golumbeski. The same CEO is still at the helm and that CEO oversaw the ozanimod RTF. What is worse is that the company looks set to make more acquisitions rather than getting it right developing the drugs it has acquired.

I want to assure you that we are constantly scanning the environment for all potential assets and doing very rigorous analysis on everything possible. Obviously, we've done a lot of deals already year to date, probably – on a year-to-date basis we're probably one of the leaders in the industry right now with $10 billion and two big M&A deals and a lot of smaller BD deals. So you should expect us to continue to be aggressive. - Peter N. Kellogg, EVP, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer and former CFO of CELG. Q2'18 earnings call.

In January 2018, CELG announced it was acquiring JUNO for approximately $9B getting a hold of JCAR017 (Liso-cel). In June CELG provided additional data, from the TRANSCEND study of Liso-cel in a subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which confirmed the company had acquired a very competitive CAR-T. However CAR-T launches to date have been fairly mediocre for example NVS announced Q2'18 sales of $16M for Kymriah up from $12M in Q1'18. CAR-T's might be a breakthrough medically, but they don't appear to be a breakthrough from a business perspective. I wonder if $9B from CELG just to get its hands on a wholly owned CAR-T was the best decision. A more conventional small molecule or antibody with a more predictable launch trajectory might have been a better acquisition. From that respect CELG's acquisition of Impact Biomedicines ($1.1B upfront, up to $1.25B in contingent payments based on milestones) to get hold of the JAK2 inhibitor fedratinib looks a little better.

CELG does have a pipeline full of promising drugs but mongersen once looked promising and ozanimod once looked set for a 2019 launch before Gilenya would go generic and Ocrevus would gain traction. How many more surprises await CELG investors in that pipeline of promises? Between CELG management's questionable decisions, major mistakes and the company's dependence upon Revlimid, I am not in fact sure the bottom is in. CELG did have a run of bad news beginning in October last year. But is the bull thesis really "that was a run of bad luck?" I believe you make your own luck and when you spend $7B+ plus to acquire a company (RCPT acquisition) you need to make sure you have dotted the i's and crossed the t's. CELG didn't. And then a senior CELG executive blamed the mistake on RCPT. I think the first step is admitting you have a problem. CELG is hooked on acquisitions, Peter Kellogg's quote above confirms it. I only wonder when and not if CELG will drop the ball again. Don't buy this dip just because it looks like the bottom might be in.

