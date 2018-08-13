Nathan's Famous: Rooting For A Pullback

Multiples are in the eye of the beholder: from my perspective, NATH looks a touch expensive, but further declines could set up an attractive entry point.

Nathan's Famous (NATH) has seen quite a bit of volatility over the past year:

source: finviz.com

But from here, anyway, the moves in NATH don't look like they're necessarily being driven by the underlying business. The stock went on a big run last fall, which actually began with a "Barron's bounce" on September 1st. Since then, Nathan's results haven't been terribly surprising on either side - and certainly not to the extent to justify moves from $93 to $61 to $100+ in about eight months.

Rather, there are three other factors here which combine to make NATH a rather intriguing stock. First, it's a small-cap (~$370 million) with a 2.6 million share float. Secondly, leverage remains reasonably substantial, with gross leverage 5x+ and even net leverage over 3x. And finally, valuation is a little bit tricky: a sizeable chunk of profit comes from a franchise agreement (which the market likes right now) serving grocery stores (which the market likes a lot less). Apply an EBITDA multiple to NATH by comparing to Hormel (HRL) instead of Yum Brands (YUM) and the model looks very different - even before balance sheet effects.

From my perspective, NATH still looks a touch on the expensive side, even after pulling back ~15% from the highs (ignoring a very brief peak back in June). Multiples are rather high - and growth actually seems a bit disappointing of late. But there are some potential boosts to cash flow on the way - including on the tax front - and the core licensing agreement here is performing very well. This is definitely a stock to watch closely over the next few weeks and months, given its history. Because at the right price, NATH could be quite tempting.

Growth Concerns

NATH has sold off over 12% in the last sessions, with 8 points-plus of the decline following Q1 results on August 3. And the pullback makes some sense. The quarter itself seems reasonably strong. Revenue did decline 2% - but a change in distributor usage appears to have had about a 4 point negative impact, per commentary in the Q1 release. License royalties from the core agreement with John Morrell (a subsidiary of Smithfield) grew 12%, with volume up 8.5% and pricing up 4%, per the 10-Q. That growth came even with a ~2 point headwind from lower foodservice royalties, an agreement that began in the quarter in an attempt to grow business at Walmart (WMT) unit Sam's Club and elsewhere. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 7% year over year - an acceleration from the increases seen in the last two fiscal years.

But the quarter actually seems to support the biggest concern here: that Nathan's Famous is becoming significantly, if not dangerously, reliant on the Morrell agreement. That's already true purely from a profit standpoint: based on numbers from the 10-K, Licensing drove ~62% of segment-level EBITDA (adjusted for one-time effects) in FY18 (ending March 25). The Morrell agreement accounts for about 88% of revenue in that segment - and thus more than half of the company's total profit.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. That agreement doesn't expire until 2032. A step-up in the royalty rate was the key driver in NATH's profits doubling between FY14 and FY16, and a key reason why the stock has returned nearly 300% from 2014 levels around $30 (including dividends, which total over $30 per share). Volume growth continues to impress, and it's possible the new foodservice agreement could provide a long-term catalyst.

But that still leaves ~45% of profit coming from other areas. And those businesses are facing some margin headwinds, save for non-Morrell licensing (probably 6-7% of total profit). The Branded Product Program (BPP), through which Nathan's sells hot dogs to foodservice operators, grew operating income 11% in Q1. But it had a tremendously easy comparison: the two-year stack remains at -14%. Segment-level EBIT fell 7.7% in FY18, with much of the pressure coming from Q1 results. Revenue has been strong: volume rose 9.4% in FY18 and ~8% in Q1 accounting for the distributor change. But it looks like in the early going of FY19 that even returning to the profit levels from two years ago may be somewhat difficult, requiring 7%+ growth for the rest of this year against more challenging comparisons.

Meanwhile, the restaurant business continues to decline. It now generates just ~11% of profit, so pressure there isn't fatal. But segment-level EBITDA has declined 31% over the past three years and fell again in Q1. Minimum wage increases have hit the company's owned locations (all five are in New York State), with more to come. The number of franchises has dropped from a peak of 324 four years ago to a current 271 (with 5 more closed during Q1). Franchise comps were -1.5% last year, before rebounding in Q1 (1.4%). Company-owned sales dropped 3.8% last year on top of a 9.7% decline the year before, with Nathan's Famous citing weather in both instances.

The broad concern, then, is that this is a stock priced for growth - but there are some potential drags on that growth. Meanwhile, the agreement with Morrell saw two reasonably big tailwinds in the increased royalty rate and an expansion in distribution (doors up ~10% between FY15 and FY18). Growth is already slowing, with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA rising 4.4% in FY17 and just 2.4% last year. A 7% increase against the easy comp of the year in Q1 doesn't exactly guarantee improvement on that front.

And yet, over that period, NATH has soared. The stock traded around $40 as recently as June 2016. Most of the 100%+ appreciation has come from multiple expansion, not earnings growth. That multiple might be topping out - and growth might not be enough to keep the rally going.

Help On The Way?

That said, there is some good news here. As far as the business goes, there are some reasons to worry about growth. But NATH still is going in the right direction, at least. The long-term trend for BPP still looks positive. Morrell appears to be pushing sales hard, with the product taking market share (anecdotally, my local supermarket pushed out a high-end Ball Park product for Nathan's just recently). The restaurant business is struggling, but it's also a small portion of profit, and Nathan's is selling its Bay Ridge location for $12 million-plus, according to the 10-Q.

Combined with a $1.5 million sale of an office building in Florida, Nathan's Famous has nearly $14 million coming into its coffers in the next few months. (Note that the closing for the Bay Ridge location had to be extended, so that agreement isn't quite guaranteed yet.) That leaves the company with about $65 million in cash, pro forma - and a number of options. NATH could pay another special dividend - or it could look to deleverage down the line.

Last year, Nathan's refinanced its 10% bonds (used, somewhat controversially, to fund a $25 special dividend), moving the interest rate down to 6.625%. Those bonds mature in 2025 - but can be called starting in November 2020 at 103.3, moving to par by November 2022. And deleveraging can be a pretty large tailwind here: free cash flow last year was $18.3 million with working capital help, while cash interest expense on the $150 million issue is just shy of $10 million.

Getting that interest down could help free cash flow going forward. But getting EBITDA up offers another potential benefit: at the moment, not all of that interest is tax deductible. Tax reform capped interest deductibility at 30% of EBITDA. That figure for NATH is just under $20 million on a TTM basis and $28 million-plus, excluding a debt extinguishment loss.

In other words, the next $3 million-plus of EBITDA for Nathan's drops to free cash flow at basically a zero effective tax rate. Given that normalized free cash flow by my numbers is under $14 million, that's a reasonably big deal. Move EBITDA up 10%+ and FCF jumps more than 20%. And that 10% EBITDA growth isn't that difficult if the strength with Morrell continues and BPP stabilizes (as appears reasonably likely). The restaurants business remains a wild card, but Nathan's is looking to expand internationally and has seen some growth on that front. Overall, there's still reason to see Nathan's grinding out EBITDA growth - and that, with some potential tax help in the near term and deleveraging beyond that, could lead to solid free cash flow increases for the next few years.

Valuation

The problem, even with the recent pullback, is that NATH is pricing in quite a bit of growth as it is. My (possibly imperfect) adjusted EPS numbers suggest a 32x multiple on a trailing-twelve-month basis. TTM Adjusted EBITDA of $29.7 million gives the stock at 15.6x EV/EBITDA multiple, with normalized P/FCF above 27x.

Those are big numbers from a market standpoint - but on a peer basis really depend on the peers chosen. Do you compare Nathan's to grocery meat players? In that case, 15x+ EBITDA looks far too high. HRL is at 13-14x FY18 guidance; Tyson (TSN) took out Hillshire Farms for 13.4x (admittedly back in 2014).

On the other hand, the franchise model could (or should) drive a premium, and franchisors are getting better multiples. McDonald's (MCD) is above 15x 2018 estimates, and Yum 17x. Nathan's very well may have better near-term growth prospects, plus the tax rate and deleveraging catalysts. And assuming that the company can drive that 10% EBITDA growth over the next seven quarters (a little aggressive relative to recent history, but not terribly so), the stock is trading for just a touch over 20x FY20 free cash flow.

From here, though, a 16x+ multiple looks like a stretch. This remains a thinly traded small-cap whose core product is in what appears to be a flattish, if not declining, category, depending on the source. There are some reasons for bullishness; management has been aggressive in returning capital; and cash flow probably does grow for the next few years, and potentially at a rather nice clip. Double-digit growth FCF for the next several years is doable with even modest EBITDA growth, between tax help and potential deleveraging (should NATH decide to take that route).

There is a price where NATH gets attractive - and from here, that's about $70. That price suggests 13x EV/EBITDA and 20-21x normalized FCF - about the same figures I targeted last year. Admittedly, that requires another ~20% downside from here - but a cursory look at the NATH chart shows that such a move isn't out of the question. Indeed, last year, NATH went to those multiples - and bounced 50%. I missed the dip - but if another one comes, I plan to catch it this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.