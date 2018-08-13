There Is Always A Bull Market Somewhere: Asset Class Rotation

Even if you don't replicate these kinds of systems in your portfolio, they can offer remarkably valuable information when making investment decisions.

Backtested performance is quite strong, especially when it comes to controlling for downside risk in bear markets.

Smartly rotating between cash, bonds, stocks, and commodities can make a huge difference in terms of increasing returns and reducing downside risk over the long term.

Picking the right individual assets in an asset class is important, but investing in the right asset classes at the right time is even more determinant.

When stocks are booming, even a mediocre company can deliver generous gains. Similarly, when global stock markets are collapsing, chances are that most individual stocks will also suffer heavy losses. Individual stock selection is clearly important, but knowing when to buy or avoid stocks as an asset class can be even more crucial in terms of maximizing returns and controlling downside risk.

No system for asset class rotation can be perfect or infallible. However, there is plenty of statistical research showing that investors can outperform a buy and hold strategy in the long term by implementing quantitative trading strategies based on trend following and relative strength in different asset classes.

Trend following basically means that you only invest in a particular asset class when such asset class is in an uptrend. A typical long-term trend measure is the 200 day moving average of prices, so an asset class is considered in an uptrend when prices are above such moving average and viceversa.

Relative strength is about comparing different asset classes. Even if both stocks and commodities are in uptrends, we can compare the two asset classes in terms of their risk-adjusted returns to evaluate which one has superior relative strength.

The statistical data shows that outperforming asset classes tends to continue outperforming more often than not. Besides, money has an opportunity cost, when you invest in an asset class that is underperforming, then you are missing other opportunities with superior returns. Yo don't just want to buy assets that are doing well on a standalone basis, you really want to the ones that are doing better than other alternatives.

In plain English, combining trend following and relative strengths means that we are looking to invest only in asset classes that are rising in price over the long term, and we are also looking for the strongest asset classes among the ones that are rising in price.

System Implementation

The Asset Class Rotation System rotates between 9 ETFs that represent some key asset classes.

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) for big stocks in the U.S.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) for small U.S. stocks

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets.

PowerShares DB Commodities (DBC) for a basket of commodities

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for gold

Vanguard MSCI U.S. REIT (VNQ) for REITs

iShares Barclays Long-Term Treasury (TLT) for long term treasury bonds

Barclays Low Duration Treasury (SHY) for short term Treasury bonds

In order to be eligible an ETF has to be in an uptrend, meaning that the current market price is above the 10-month moving average. If no ETF is in an uptrend, the system goes for the safest asset in the group, which is Barclays Low Duration Treasury.

Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the top 3 with the highest relative strength. Relative strength is measured by a ranking system that considers total returns over 3 months and 6 months, and it includes volatility as a negative factor.

A 10% increase over 6 months can be a huge bull market for an asset class with low volatility, and it can also be an average gain for a more volatile asset. This means that we need to consider volatility levels when comparing relative strength, so the system is based on volatility-adjusted returns as opposed to standalone return figures.

The ETF portfolio is rebalanced monthly, and the benchmark is a globally diversified portfolio that is allocated 60% to stocks and 40% to fixed income.

Performance numbers are quite strong, over the past decade the system gained a cumulative 339.5% versus 87.4% for the benchmark. Annual return is 13.6% for the system versus 5.6% for the benchmark over that period.

Data source: ETFReplay.

Importantly, the system is much stronger than the benchmark when it comes to reducing downside risk. The maximum drawdown for the benchmark was 35.4% over the backtest period, while the system had a much smaller maximum drawdown of 14.4%.

Considering both risk and return, an investor positioned in the quantitative system would have recovered from the maximum loss in little more than a year, which is far superior to the risk and reward equation that most buy and hold portfolios have produced over time.

The table below shows anual returns and drawdowns for the quantitative system versus the benchmark for every year since 2007.

Data source: ETFReplay.

Investing Implications

It's important to acknowledge that factors such as trend following and relative strength work well for long periods of time, but that doesn't mean that they will necessarily produce market-beating returns over shorter time frames. In periods when different asset classes are moving mostly sideways, chances are that this kind of system will produce many false signals and disappointing returns overall.

The biggest strength is that the system is remarkably effective at protecting your capital during deep and ugly bear markets. In 2008, when many risky asset classes went through massive drawdowns due to the global financial crisis, the system was mainly allocated to low risk assets such as short term bonds, long term bonds, and gold. This makes a huge difference in terms of both risk and return over the long term.

Moving forward, the table below shows the current relative strength rankings for the 9 ETFs in the investable universe.

The system is recommending Big Cap US stocks, REITs, and Small Cap U.S. stocks. On the other hand, the data is saying that investors should stay away from international stocks and especially emerging markets stocks. This makes a lot of sense in the current environment, since the trade war fears and the economic crisis in Turkey are putting significant pressure on international stocks lately.

The main point is that these kinds of systems are not only useful for investors who trade ETFs based on quantitative indicators. The system can provide actionable information in terms of evaluating the overall market environment and position your portfolio accordingly. Information is power in the stock market, and a quantitative system such as this one generates valuable information in order to make better investing decisions supported by hard quantitative data as opposed to subjective opinions and speculation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.