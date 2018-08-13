Enbridge: Fundamentals And Growth Prospects Are Stronger Than Ever

Growth prospects remain as strong as ever, bolstered by the recent approval for the Line 3 Replacement Project.

Operational and financial results have been stellar, with the company meeting or exceeding expectations.

I take a look at Enbridge's performance and results for the last year.

Enbridge (ENB) is a favorite amongst dividend investors due to the company's proven business model, solid track record, and growth prospects. The company has delivered double-digit earnings, cash-flow, and dividend growth for decades, and last quarter was no exception. Enbridge reported outstanding results across the board, with financial and operational results ahead of analyst and management expectations. Enbridge's continuing performance, combined with the company's strong growth prospects, makes it one of the top investment choices for dividend investors in the market today.

Enbridge's Value Proposition

I started covering Enbridge around a year ago, focusing on three key aspects of its business strategy or value proposition:

Reliable business model , due to the company's emphasis on pipelines and regulated utilities which generate very stable revenues and cash flow.

, due to the company's emphasis on pipelines and regulated utilities which generate very stable revenues and cash flow. Industry-leading growth , due to the acquisition of Spectra Energy and the company's many planned growth projects.

, due to the acquisition of Spectra Energy and the company's many planned growth projects. Significant dividend income, due to the company's stellar dividend track record. Enbridge has had twenty-three consecutive years of dividend hikes, averaging 11.2% CAGR, with double-digit annual increases all but assured until 2020.

A lot has happened in the last year, so I thought it might be appropriate to see how Enbridge has performed with the above value proposition in mind. In general terms, Enbridge has its core value proposition in several ways:

Significant sales of the company's non-core and riskier assets, leading to even greater revenue/cash flow stability and a healthier balance sheet.

Successful execution of the company's many growth projects has led to double-digit growth in all key financial metrics. Regulatory approval of its biggest future project, the Line 3 Replacement, ensures future growth as well.

A strengthened balance sheet and outstanding financial performance throughout the year all but guarantee another double-digit dividend increase later in the year.

Let's take a look at each of the points above.

Asset Sales

Enbridge's management is currently repositioning the company to a pure regulated pipeline/utility asset model.



To do this, the company is selling most of its other, non-core business lines. Enbridge has announced CAD $7.5B in asset sales so far, more than twice management's original CAD $3B target:



These asset sales have three key benefits. First, they serve to reinforce the company's core proven business model. Refocusing on a company's proven strengths is never a bad idea. Second, they further reduce the company's commodity price exposure, revenue/earnings volatility, and its overall risk. Third, the asset sales serve to strengthen the company's balance sheet. The company is on track to reaching its long-term debt/EBITDA target of 5.0x later in the year.



Enbridge's business model remains incredibly well-suited for generating reliable revenues and income. These asset sales prove management has no intention of risking it. Due to this, I believe Enbridge's dividend, and the company's overall prospects, remains one of the safest in the industry.

Successful Execution of Growth Projects

Enbridge's past, and future, growth is very heavily dependent on the company's ability to identify, construct, and operate new/replacement pipelines and other projects. The company has completed around CAD $15B in projects since 2017, mostly new or replacements pipelines, with another CAD $22B in the works. Of these, the company's Line 3 Replacement project is the largest by far, with an estimated cost of CAD $9B. Its recent approval is a clear boon to Enbridge and its investors.

Future projects are expected to contribute 10-12% annual cash flow growth until 2020:



Having a lot of worthwhile projects in the backburner is one thing, execution is another, which is why Enbridge's solid operational track record is so important.

I took a look at the company's recently completed projects, totaling CAD $15B and the results were very positive. The vast majority of Enbridge's projects are delivered according to management expectations if not under budget and ahead of schedule. By my calculations, 97% of Enbridge's recent projects, by CAPEX, were completed without any significant self-inflicted issues, delays, or cost-overruns, an incredibly positive result for Enbridge and its management. I did, however, identify three recent projects that suffered material delays or cost overruns.

The first two, NEXUS and TEAL, are pipelines meant to transport shale gas from deposits in the eastern United States to markets in the Midwest and Canada. The projects were delayed for more than a year as the FERC, one of the regulatory agencies overseeing the projects, was without quorum for six months during 2017. Enbridge received approval once new members were sworn in. Management expects the pipelines to be in service next quarter. (Read more: Nexus Gets FERC Certificate After Waiting Through Quorumless Stretch). Regulatory delays are common and, obviously, not indicative of the company's future performance or operational execution.

The third, High Pine, is an expansion of natural gas transmission systems in western Canada. The project got delayed due to safety concerns after an inspection from Canadian regulators (Read more: Enbridge suspends work on pipeline expansion following inspection). Although safety concerns are obviously problematic, it was a relatively small project (CAD $0.4B, accounting for the 3% mentioned above) and the project is already in service regardless.

It's one thing to say Enbridge will grow due to their many planned projects, it's another to be confident of the company's capacity to actually execute them as expected. Enbridge's continuing successful execution of its growth program is, I believe, a strong indication of the capabilities of the company and its management. I trust Enbridge to complete its many projects and for it to deliver solid earnings and cash-flow growth.

Besides the many projects Enbridge has planned, its acquisition of Spectra should also deliver earnings growth and cost reductions in the near future. The integration seems to be going according to management expectations:

Integration of the Spectra acquisition has gone very well, and we're right on track with synergies. (Source: Enbridge 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Taking into consideration the above, it should come as no surprise that Enbridge's performance for the year has been stellar. Earnings and distributable cash flow, management's preferred metrics, grew 55% and 36% YTD. Excluding the impact from a temporary share dilution last year, earnings and distributable cash flow would have grown around 14% and 11%, respectively, results which I believe to be more accurate of Enbridge's real performance.



Enbridge's successful financial and operational performance for the past year is not only a solid boon for investors but indicative of its future prospects as well. I expect the company's future projects to be executed successfully and for the company to achieve its growth targets, although regulatory delays and other issues outside of management's hands are always a possibility.

Dividend is Safe and Growth Likely

Enbridge is currently yielding 5.8%, very high relative to the overall market but inline or slightly lower than most of its peers. Some investors have expressed concern about the company's dividend, as the company's balance sheet and most per-share metrics significantly deteriorated after the Spectra acquisition. Enbridge has seen significant improvement in its financials and, as such, I believe the company's dividend to be safe.

As mentioned above, Enbridge's balance sheet is strengthening and it's on track to reaching its long-term debt/EBITDA target of 5.0x later in the year. Besides, the company has secured financing for its planned capital expenditures.



Management is targeting a dividend payout ratio of 60-65% of distributable cash flow. Assuming Enbridge performs according to management expectations, and remember the company is running slightly ahead as of now, the company would have a payout ratio of 60-65%, right on target.

Management is currently targeting 10-12% annual dividend growth until 2020, consistent with the company's past growth. Taking into consideration the company's strong financials and management's track record, I believe Enbridge will increase its dividend according to management's guidance.

Shareholder Returns

Enbridge's strong operational and financial results throughout the year are in strong contrast to lackluster shareholder returns. Enbridge's stock price has decreased by around 10% during the last year, trailing the broader market, most MLPs and Enterprise Product Partners, a blue-chip competitor with a similar business model.

ENB data by YCharts

Obviously, Enbridge's underperformance in this area isn't a positive for investors, but I don't believe there is any reason for concern. The company's declining stock price is not indicative of its operational or financial performance, both of which have been stellar during the past year. On the flipside, Enbridge's stock price weakness presents a compelling entry point to new investors.

I ran a conservative valuation using the dividend discount model with the following assumptions:

Current dividend yield of 5.8%

Annual dividend growth of 10% until 2020

Annual dividend growth of 5% thereafter - a significant reduction from the company's past growth rates

Discount rate of 10%

For a result of CAD $55 or USD $42, Enbridge would be undervalued by 17%, so investors could be seeing nice capital appreciation as well as dividend income.

Tax Considerations

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely. Please consult with a tax professional as needed. As the dividend is paid in Canadian dollar, investors also face some foreign exchange risk.

Conclusion

Enbridge's investment thesis rests on the company's stable cash flow generation, strong growth prospects, and outstanding business and dividend track record. Its recent operational and financial performance only serves to bolster the company's strengths and future prospects. Due to this, I believe Enbridge remains one of the top investment choices for dividend investors in the market today, with the recent price weakness offering a compelling entry point for new investors.

