Papa John's: The BAD BEAT Perspective

From a basic valuation perspective in light of future expected earnings it is not time yet to buy yet, but put it on your radar.

As management shifts to offset the fallout over Papa John's founder's year of remarks which hit the company, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

A subscriber our service recently brought up the PZZA as a potential buy the dip play and we wanted to looking into the name for our followers on Seeking Alpha.

We frequently have in depth conversations regarding possible plays using our philosophy of investing that seeks to find opportunity in stocks that have fallen too far, too fast, causing them to be mispriced. One such idea that was raised by a member of our service was that of Papa Johns (PZZA). Earlier in the week on August 7th, we were asked about this beaten down name as a possible "Bad Beat". In short, we concluded that it was not, and further downside was ahead:

"Lot of bad press of late with John and his departure and the loss of NFL etc. Do not see a rapid return here, but if you have the patience for an investment, sub $40 would be attractive"

A day later, shares tested the sub $40 level only to bounce. Not even a week later, and shares are testing this $40 level. In this column, we will discuss the metrics we need to watch going forward and why the stock is not quite a buy yet, but is getting attractive as it continues to fall. Let us discuss the key fundamentals to keep and eye on, what the charts are telling us, and what the stock looks like from a simple valuation perspective.

Fundamental considerations

We cannot lose sight of the fundamentals. The franchisees are getting crushed from the fallout over the founder's comments in the last year, as is corporate, and subsequently shareholder. Regardless of what we feel politically on either side, investors care about cash flow. And when large groups of people decide to stop buying your product, you have a problem.

The President of the franchisee group for Papa John's wants the company to move on. John Schnatter has accused the board of staging a coup to oust him, but this may very well be needed. It is not about his business prowess, or knowledge of the pizza, or even the very fact that the brand is his name. It is about image. Earnings growth has stalled, sales are in jeopardy, and franchisees are feeling the pinch. The company has decided to lower franchise fees and royalties to help them. But guess what? That means less revenue and earnings for corporate. These issues need to be kept in mind, regardless of technicals. The fundamentals always win.

Now, you may recall that there are four key things to look for from a restaurant company that we feel is necessary from a fundamental aspect. First, we look for growing top-line sales. Second, we must look for controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. Third, we look for store management, that is, closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. We want to be clear. Being in the news so much has made the assessment of these metrics a bit cloudy. We are however confident that in the coming months and years once this struggle for the company's identity ceases and the bad press dissipates, we can focus fully on these metrics directly. That said, lets discuss what has been happening.

Top line discussion

In the just reported second quarter, a trend of pain in revenues has emerged. While growth was stable in the years prior, from 2017 until the present day sales pressure is palpable. Given the results in sales the once premium valuation on the stock is gone, and compressing. Sales in the last four years of second quarters show the dropoff in momentum:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, sales growth is stalling, although this was more than expected given the headlines. However, it was even uglier than we thought it would be. We were looking for sales of $415 million, and as such our expectations were missed badly with revenues coming in at $407.9 million. We were slightly more conservative than the Street given the headline fallout and the strength of competitors like Domino's (DPZ) and Pizza Hut (YUM) of late. The pain is revenues should come as no surprise when one looks at same-store sales.

Comparable store sales

Comparable store sales are perhaps the most important indicator we look for when gauging the health of any restaurant chain. Over the last few quarters, comparable sales have been much better internationally because of the domestic fallout with, you guessed it, the headline controversy. Take a look at the last three Q2 periods:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Same store sales took a beating this year, especially relative to last year. Even international sales saw some pressure. While same store sales had been so positive, and this is a good thing, the recent fall off is a massive fundamental risk. The question you the investor need to ask and press management on, is whether or not these comparable sales trends can rebound.

We believe that memories tend to be short in a world of 24 hour news. But once the headline news is no longer focused on Papa John's, its going to take time to rebuild the trust and loyalty of the customer. This is more because of the tight competitive space and the lack of great advertising sponsorships that have been lost. So, the comps are bad here, down big in North America, but also internationally. While there has been international transition, especially in China, we need to see improvement. Before the recent fallout, Papa John's had boasted 28 or 29 quarters in a row of positive sales momentum in North America. Not any more. Same-store sales dropped 6.1% in North America. International same-store sales were down 0.8%, but we do note that total international sales were up 12%. This is due to expansion.

One bullish piece of news is that the company is focused on manageable growth, and plans to leverage its strength internationally. Overall, Papa Johns has added a net 159 stores over the last four quarters. It also plans to open 1,200 restaurants, 80% or so, which will be international, over the next 5-6 years. That is still positive, but what is not positive are earnings and our expectations for the year

Earnings trends

With revenues seeing pressure, we need to consider expenses and their impact on earnings. Consolidated operating income fell almost $12 million, or 33%, for Q2 2018. While revenues were down $26 million, total expenses only fell about $11 million, so the company saw income metrics severely pressured. All in all, earnings had trended higher up until this year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share came in at $0.49 per share. This was well below our expectations of $0.55 per share. Our earnings projections had factored in higher sales, and better cost management. We got hit on both fronts. Earnings per share were down 25% from last year's $0.65 per share. That said, we should be mindful that this earnings per share growth is also driven by higher share repurchases, which have reduced the share count:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics BAD BEAT Investing

The company repurchased $28.4 million worth of shares in the quarter. In the month of July the company picked up another $6.5 million worth of shares. Year-to-date, Papa John’s had repurchased over 3,000,000 shares. Keep in mind that the company's earnings were benefitted by repurchases in the second half of 2017 too. Without these repurchases, earnings per share would have been about $0.02 less.

What the charts say

Given what we have seen in the fundamentals, we have some context for why we have seen the stock fall for over year. The stock has been a crushed in light of falling performance, combined with the recent spate of controversy with John Schnatter. The stock has been crushed as protests and negative press alienated customers:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Looking at the one-year chart, it is a blood bath, no doubt. Shares have essentially been cut in half. However, under $40, we see some technical support on a longer-term chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

Looking to the 5-year chart, we see a lot action here. First, you see how ugly the chart has been the last 18 months. Simply terrible. However, from a chartist's perspective, this most recent major break from $51 down to $40 is about to bring the stock into what does appear to be in line with the type of price action we look for at BAD BEAT Investing. As such, we see some technical reasons to buy in the $35.25 -$38.50 area. Sure enough, the day after we said the stock could come down a bit more but under $40 looked good, the stock bounced hard off of the $38.50 level:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We are a bit encouraged to see the stock find some buyers at $38.50. From a technical perspective this is all well and good, but the technicals mean little if the fundamentals are falling apart. Keep that in mind, especially as we look ahead.

Looking ahead and our take on the stock

So here is the deal. Shares have lost 50% of their value in a year. Despite the technicals, the fundamentals are indeed bad. However, we do think a lot of this is priced in here. This comes even as we have to drastically reduce expectations for earnings. Factoring in year-to-date performance, the lack of the NFL partnership, and the fact that the headlines are still poor, we see earnings being reduced to well under $2.00 for the year. Sales could be down as much as 10% in North America, and will likely come in down 1-2% internationally on the year. This is awful. For the year, we are now going to project that earnings per share will come in at $1.50 per share. So, shares really are not cheap, even at $40.00 per share.

What do we mean. At $40 per share, the stock is still pricey at 30 times 2018 earnings. However, as the stock does dip below this level there is some technical support lines at $38.50 and $35. At $35, we would be inclined to take a shot here. This is because even from a forward 2018 valuation, this would now be a level with a lot of chart support, 23 times forward earnings, and with a company that is going to pull out all the stops to get its image back. Further, at $35 per share, risk is more than priced in. The stock will yield 2.6%. Share count is being reduced. While we are downbeat in the near-term, this level seems appropriate to initiate a long-term position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.