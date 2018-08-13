Tesla: On The Verge Of Profitability

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 13, 2018

Lawsuits over Musk Tweet reveal the bias of the Tesla bears

The Tweet of Elon Musk announcing that he was considering taking Tesla (TSLA) private in which he claimed “funding secured” was greeted with considerable skepticism. I myself had doubts about the claim, but I was willing to give Musk the benefit of the doubt.

Others were not so patient, and the Tweet was almost immediately followed by two would-be class action lawsuits, as reported by Reuters:

In one of the lawsuits, the plaintiff Kalman Isaacs said Musk’s tweets were false and misleading, and together with Tesla’s failure to correct them amounted to a “nuclear attack” designed to “completely decimate” short-sellers.

I'm not surprised that the Tesla shorts felt attacked, but we now know that Musk's claim was fundamentally true. As Musk revealed in a blog post this morning, he had already been approached the Saudi sovereign wealth fund about taking Tesla private:

Going back almost two years, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has approached me multiple times about taking Tesla private. They first met with me at the beginning of 2017 to express this interest because of the important need to diversify away from oil. They then held several additional meetings with me over the next year to reiterate this interest and to try to move forward with a going private transaction. Obviously, the Saudi sovereign fund has more than enough capital needed to execute on such a transaction. Recently, after the Saudi fund bought almost 5% of Tesla stock through the public markets, they reached out to ask for another meeting. That meeting took place on July 31st. During the meeting, the Managing Director of the fund expressed regret that I had not moved forward previously on a going private transaction with them, and he strongly expressed his support for funding a going private transaction for Tesla at this time. I understood from him that no other decision makers were needed and that they were eager to proceed. I left the July 31st meeting with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving. This is why I referred to “funding secured” in the August 7th announcement.

Of course, there's much that we don't know about the Saudi offer, specifically, whether they sought a controlling interest. Whether the Saudi offer was made on the basis of terms acceptable to Musk might influence an assessment of whether funding was indeed secured.

In any case, the assertions contained in the lawsuits are clearly unsupportable. Musk was, in the context of a Tweet sound bite, asserting that this was a very real prospect, and not just some fantasy. Based on the blog post, this is certainly the case.

The fact that a couple of investors who were shorting Tesla jumped to the conclusion that Musk had to be lying in the Tweet is just one example of many such assertions, or at least innuendo, that I've encountered among the Tesla shorts.

So many of these claims, or more often, sly implications, have never made any sense. The claim that I've seen repeated innumerable times in comments, that Tesla is just a Ponzi scheme, how does that make any sense? Ponzi schemes are based on laziness more than anything else. Ponzi schemes don't go to the trouble of building Gigafactories or hundreds of thousands of automobiles just to hoodwink investors.

The Tesla shorts were disinclined to give Musk credit for sincerity, which I've never questioned. I've questioned his judgement, especially with regard to schedules, and what could be achieved with technology. But I've never questioned his good intentions, and I wholeheartedly support his vision that creating a sustainable transportation and energy infrastructure is essential for continued human progress.

There's been a lot of hostility towards that vision from the Tesla bears. It has seemed at times like a Left Coast vs. Right Coast socio-political divide. But beyond the political divide there has seemed to be a total lack of understanding among the Tesla bears of how powerful an engine of technological change Silicon Valley has become.

I grew up in California, in Los Angeles. I worked in the aerospace industry and visited companies in the Bay Area as part of my work. Throughout California there is a sense of optimism based on genuine technical skill and accomplishment. That spirit of innovation can be seen in everything from the latest iPhone to the latest SpaceX rocket.

What the bears have to come to grips with is that Tesla is for real. Tesla is not perfect. Its products are not perfect. But Tesla isn't going away, and its disruption of the automotive industry will continue. In fact, I believe it's about to become profitable.

The prospects for profitability

Although I'm a believer in the basic Tesla vision of vehicle electrification, I've not been a fan of the stock as an investment. I've rated Tesla a sell for some time, although I've made it clear that I would never short the stock and want very much for Tesla to succeed.

At times, that success has seemed very remote, so when Musk claimed in the 2018 Q2 conference call that Tesla would be profitable in Q3, I took this with more than a grain of salt. However, there's been growing interest within my investment community, Rethink Technology, in Tesla a “new paradigm” company.

I use the term “new paradigm” mainly in conjunction with Apple (AAPL). Apple has created a new paradigm of personal computing based on mobile devices such as the iPhone and iPad. In this new paradigm, Apple designs the processors that power the devices, as well as the operating systems and the device hardware. This has been disruptive to the old PC paradigm of commodity processors and OEM box makers.

Tesla's impact to the auto industry has been similarly disruptive. Tesla's cars are in effect mobile devices, combining processing, hardware and software, all controlled by Tesla. Like Apple, Tesla has even invested in designing its own processors to support its goals of self-driving capability. During the conference call, Musk revealed the existence of this chip and some of the team that helped create it, including Peter Bannon, who had helped create some of Apple's first mobile processors.

Given the interest in Tesla, I decided to run the numbers for Q3, assuming that Tesla maintains the roughly 5000/week production rate of Model 3, Model 3 gross margin of 15%, and that it delivers the 11,000 Model 3s that were in transit at the end of Q2.

Much to my surprise, the calculations showed that Tesla would make a pre-tax profit of about $400 million. I shared the details of these calculations with Rethink Technology members in a recent article.

Now there's a lot of puts and takes in the model, and I have to make a number of extrapolations and assumptions due to lack of precise information. So there's some uncertainty, and under some scenarios, Tesla could fall short. But it probably gets close to break even under the worst case scenario. Conversely, Tesla might overachieve on Model 3 deliveries and do better than I expect.

There's always the question of how sustainable this is. The in-transit Model 3s make the difference in profitability in Q3. Beyond Q3, Tesla will need to improve Model 3 gross margin further, as well as deliver more in order to sustain profitability. I believe that Tesla can do those things.

The important takeaway here is that heroic levels of Model 3 sales are not required to make Tesla sustainably profitable. Tesla doesn't need to build 10,000 Model 3's per week, a goal which seemed to fade into the distance as of the Q2 conference call. Probably, incremental production increases to 6000-7000 Model 3s per week, combined with margin improvement, will be enough.

For instance, my financial model indicates that if Tesla produces 6000 Model 3s/week (72,000/quarter), and improves gross margin on Model 3 to 20%, then it becomes sustainably profitable. These are the goals for Q4, so Tesla probably maintains profitability in Q4 and beyond.

Is going private really best for shareholders?

The fact that Tesla is not likely to go bankrupt will undoubtedly disappoint the shorts, but mere profitability doesn't mean that Tesla is a good investment. Tesla is arguably still overvalued, especially compared to other automobile makers.

This is where the question of going private complicates matters. The valuation of Tesla at $420/share seems excessive even to me. If the Saudi's are willing to pay that to take Tesla private, I have to believe that they want a controlling interest.

That may not be in the best interests of Tesla shareholders in the long run, or in the interests of the United States. I question whether the Trump Administration would approve such a transaction.

Or it may be that the Saudis will settle for a lesser stake, but are convinced of Tesla's long term growth prospects. If the Saudis really have such a conviction, it may be on the basis of information not shared with the general public.

It seems that the main selling point for Tesla and Musk of a Saudi-led privatization is access to capital far greater than what would be available if Tesla remains public. I believe that's really the source of the appeal for Musk. Musk has very high ambitions for Tesla, and these probably exceed what could reasonably be funded from the existing capital markets.

Another problem for investors is that privately held companies are usually limited in the number of shareholders, something like 2000. Musk's idea that any existing shareholder could continue to hold shares in the private company runs afoul of this. So even if privatization is good for Tesla, it may only benefit the largest Tesla investors, and the retail investors will have to be satisfied with the buyout.

That may be enough to justify taking a long position, something that I'm considering. Currently, I've upgraded my rating of Tesla to Hold.

