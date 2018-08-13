Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PRBZF) CEO George Paleologou on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTC:PRBZF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 1:30 PM ET

Executives

George Paleologou - CEO

Will Kalutycz - CFO

Analysts

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

David Newman - Desjardins Capital Management

Leon Aghazarian - National Bank Financial

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

John Zamparo - CIBC

Alex Diakun - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

George Paleologou

Thanks, Kasey, and good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to our 2018 second quarter conference call. I will be turning the presentation over to our CFO, Will Kalutycz, for an overview of financial results for the quarter, after which I will make a few brief comments. This will then be followed by the Q&A segment of the presentation. Will?

Will Kalutycz

Thanks, George, and good morning, everyone.

Before discussing our results for the quarter, I would like to caution you that to the extent we make forward-looking statements during our presentation, our forecasts and assumptions are subject to change and actual results may vary. Please see our 2017 MD&A, which is filed on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, for details on some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations.

Turning to our results.

Our revenue for the quarter grew by $184.1 million or 31.9% to $761.5 million. Acquisitions accounted for a $147.2 million of the increase, organic volume growth for $37.9 million, and price inflation for $3.9 million. These factors were partially offset by the effect of a stronger average Canadian dollar, which resulted in a $4.9 million negative translation impact on our U.S. based business’s revenue.

Our organic volume growth rate for the quarter was 6.6%. This was above our long-term targeted range of 4% to 6%, but below our expectations due mainly to temporary headwinds in several of our seafood businesses. These included supply chain disruptions resulting from a poor West Coast salmon fishery and challenging weather in the Gulf of Mexico that prevented fishermen from taking their boats out.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by $19.1 million or 34.7% to $74.2 million. While most of this improvement was driven by our sales growth and expansion of our margins also contributed to our EBITDA margin increasing -- with our EBITDA margin increasing to 9.7% as compared to 9.5% in the second quarter of last year. This expansion was despite inflationary labor and freight cost pressures, which many of our businesses were able to partially mitigate through improved operating efficiencies.

During the quarter, we incurred $500,000 in startup costs for two projects, the construction of a state-of-the-art 105,000 square foot distribution and custom cutting facility in the Greater Toronto area and the reconfiguration of our production among our three artisan bakeries in the Vancouver lower mainland. Both of these projects will drive future growth in our earnings and cash flows, and are expected to be completed later this year. Our adjusted earnings for the quarter increased to $35 million or $1.10 per share as compared to $27.9 million or $0.94 per share in the second quarter of 2017, largely due to our top-line growth, partially offset by higher financing and amortization costs associated with our business acquisition activities.

Looking forward, for fiscal 2018, we have increased our revenue and EBITDA guidance. We are now projecting revenues of between $3.01 billion and $3.07 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of between $278 million and $287 million. This guidance reflects both, our recent acquisitions of Yorkshire Valley Farms and Select Foods as well as our revised outlook for our legacy businesses.

In terms of financing activities, we were very busy this quarter. We raised $345 million in new capital through the issuance of $172 million of convertible debentures and $173 million of common shares. We also issued a notice of intention to redeem our outstanding 5% convertible debentures, which resulted in $22.8 million of the debentures being converted to equity and $500,000 repaid in cash.

At the end of the quarter, we had approximately $168 million of unused capacity on our senior credit facilities. And our total debt to adjusted EBITDA and senior debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios at 2.1 to 1 and 3.5 to 1 respectively were both below our long-term targeted ranges for these ratios.

Looking forward, we intend to use a portion of our excess debt capacity to fund a variety of growth initiatives, including capital projects and business acquisitions.

Turning to our investment activities. Since the beginning of 2018 and including our recent Yorkshire Valley Farms and Select Foods acquisitions, we deployed over $553 million in capital, consisting of approximately $12 million for various project capital expenditures and $541 million for acquisitions and business investments. We are very excited about what this means for the future of our Company, as the expected long-term return on these investments is higher -- is 15% or higher.

In terms of dividends. During the quarter, we declared a dividend of $15.8 million or $47.5 per share, which on an annualized basis, works out to $1.90 per share. Our free cash flow for the trailing four quarters was $135 million as compared to dividends of $56 million, resulting in a payout ratio of 41.5%.

I will now turn the presentation back to George.

George Paleologou

Thanks Will. As Will outlined in his prepared remarks, we remain on track to deliver another record year of top and bottom line growth. 2018 will be the 15th year in a row that we deliver record year-over-year results. During this period, we have experienced competitive threats, rising commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, trade related issues, the great recession, and a myriad of other challenges. But, our conviction to the vision that the future belongs to companies producing high-quality foods under strong authentic local brands has never wavered.

Today, we’re more excited than ever about our prospects and how we’re positioned to capitalize on the current consumer trends that are dramatically changing the food industry. We’re also very pleased to be welcoming a number of new partners and their businesses to our unique ecosystem this quarter. These include Oberto’s, Concord Meats, The Meat Factory, Penguin Meat, Country Prime Meats, Frandon Seafood and Yorkshire Valley Farms. All of these companies have best-in-class management teams who share our values and vision for the future. And I have no doubt that they will thrive under our umbrella.

Looking forward, despite the level of activity over the last few quarters, I’m pleased to report that we continue to enjoy an especially robust pipeline of opportunities and fully expect to add to our portfolio of specialty food companies in the near future.

I will now turn the presentation over to Kasey for the Q&A part of the presentation. Kasey?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Great. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question here comes from the line of Derek Lessard with TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Derek Lessard

Yes. Good afternoon, everybody, and congratulations on a great quarter. Just wondering if you could shed some light about the specifics behind the slowdown in foodservice in Western Canada from your perspective. And I guess, along the same lines, when do you expect to get normalized margins on your Quebec meat program?

George Paleologou

Yes. I think, in general terms, Derek, we have seen a slowdown in terms of traffic at some of our foodservice customers in Western Canada. A lot of it was in June. We had strong April and May, and June was slower. We don’t know if that’s related to the slowdown in real estate, to the weather. But anyway, that’s what happened. And obviously, we are pleased with the progress we’ve done with respect to distribution to specialty retail. But, foodservice was slower than we had anticipated.

Derek Lessard

Have you seen pick up again, since June, George?

George Paleologou

July was similar to June.

Derek Lessard

Okay. And maybe just on your margins -- sorry, on your guidance, just to clarify. Are you still expecting the 13% organic growth in the specialty foods segment? And second, is the decrease in the top end of the EBITDA range titling to food distribution?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. No, no, that’s exactly it, Derek. And reflecting what’s -- again, the little bit of a slowdown in the foodservice segment and then disruptions in seafood supply chain.

Derek Lessard

Okay. So, that longer-term 4% to 6% target, how should we look at that in terms of revenue growth?

Will Kalutycz

In terms of the distribution group?

Derek Lessard

Yes, well.

Will Kalutycz

Yes. The big driver was this year was going to be in that group, the expansion of the new GTA Facility. With that now coming on line towards the end of the year and the challenges in the seafood group, yes, we’re probably looking at closer to that -- to be within that 4% to 6% range.

Derek Lessard

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Newman with Desjardins Capital Management. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Newman

So, just to frame this properly, I think, your organic growth was 13% at the beginning, then it was 10.5%; and with the GTA Facility now towards 2019, you said 4% to 6% in PFD. Where do you think specialty foods could be by the end of the year, in terms of organic growth?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. We haven’t changed our outlook on the specialty foods.

David Newman

So, is it still kind of, Will, 10.5% overall, is kind of what you are sort of assuming for the year?

George Paleologou

Yes. I think, that’s roughly what it works out to, David. I don’t have the math in front of me right now.

David Newman

Okay. Very good. And then, on the guidance, what do you anticipate in sort of the margin outlook? Obviously, you saw lower wholesale costs overall in terms of the commodities. So, when you bake that into your margins, how does that reflect through? I also think, this environment is conducive to you guys?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. The commodities are relatively neutral in the quarter overall with -- there was some favorable pickup on some of the beef and pork commodity inputs. But, seafood, our margins got hurt a little bit with the rising cost, rapid rise in the cost there. So, our guidance is based on a slightly favorable commodity environment overall for the balance of the year, but we’re hopeful that maybe that’s conservative that there does seem to be some deflationary trends there.

George Paleologou

In general terms, David, with a lot of the headline news on trade of course, and tariffs, there seems to be more protein backing up in North America more recently, and that’s driving protein prices and commodity prices down. So, we don’t know where that’s going to go. But again, from the visibility we have right now is probably flat to deflationary in the commodity front.

David Newman

Yes. At the same, I’m looking at the value added products that you provide. I had to think, you are seeing no signs of a slowdown in terms of growth on your specialty foods side. So, it seems to be that would be sort of margin enhancing.

George Paleologou

Well, it’s certainly, if the trends continue, that would be the case.

David Newman

And final one for me guys. Just on the seafood side. Is there any actions that you guys are taking on supply chain, or is there anything that you can do to sort of mitigate this? And maybe just some color on that?

George Paleologou

Well, again, I think that there is not much we could do on some of the fisheries, if -- what we’ve always talked about is that we just love the demand dynamics of seafood. There is a lot of demand for seafood and we can move a lot of seafood. But a lot of times, the supply chain is challenging for various reasons. And we’ve invested a lot of time and effort in trying to find new supply chain sources and we’ve basically gone global with respect to our supply chain for seafood. We are really excited with some of the initiatives we have in place. But, there is not much we could do if Barkley Sound fishery doesn’t come in this year. There is not much we could do about that.

David Newman

Okay. And if I could just squeeze one more. I saw the Select is being rolled into Buddy’s. So, I thought that was kind of intriguing. And any update on trades or the QSR pilot projects or airline and sea store, a lot of other avenues beyond your main customers that you are looking at?

George Paleologou

We are very excited with what we’re doing with our sandwich group. Our sandwich group had a very good quarter overall. We’ve made progress on many, many fronts there. The Select Food acquisitions, we basically brought a book of business and moved it into a Buddy’s facility that was underutilize, but also Select Foods was a large player in private label. So, this gave us another channel to sell food. We’ve brought some good people on board from Select Foods that have a good background in private label. So, that gave us another channel to go along with airlines and sea stores and retail of course and QSR. We’re very pleased with that transaction.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Leon Aghazarian with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Leon Aghazarian

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. So, just a follow-up on an earlier question. I mean, you mentioned the foodservice distribution out west. I mean, it was slow down in June, seems to be a little bit in July. So, can you talk to us a little bit about like what kind of clientele that was? I mean, because all the numbers that we’re seeing from some of the restaurant guys, the public ones anyway, seem to indicate a pretty strong presence in the west. I mean, are you talking about larger restaurant chains or smaller guys? Just kind of some color there, please?

George Paleologou

I think overall, the restaurant industry has gone through a time where a lot of our costs have been inflationary. For example, they had to give increases in terms of wages due to minimum wage. I think that -- it seems to be a little bit of a sticker shock with respect to the fact that they’ve had to increase prices on their menus. So, I think maybe some of the dollars are there, but not necessarily the traffic there. So, the traffic has been impacted. Now, it might be this summer, it might be the World Cup, it might be other factors that have impacted the slowdown. But, there has definitely been a slowdown in traffic.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. Fair enough. And kind of digging into that a little bit more, I mean, you mentioned the fisheries being one factor and then some of the distribution to the restaurant chains. So, can you quantify that a little bit for us? Maybe, Will, in terms of like which one in order of magnitude was the most important?

Will Kalutycz

The seafood was definitely the more dramatic impact on the quarter.

Leon Aghazarian

And that was -- just to be clear, that was just because of there wasn’t enough supply. That was reaching to your…

Will Kalutycz

Yes. And it was a combination. It was sort of a perfect storm. We had weather issues in the Gulf of Mexico, which supplies a variety of species that we sell across the eastern part of the country. Then, we had a poor initial sockeye salmon run on the West Coast. And then, we also had a poor tuna fishery. So, it’s quite rare for all three of those. But, now, unlike the foodservice that George mentioned that the softness seems to be continuing into the third quarter. We have seen a -- the West Coast sockeye salmon fishery seems to be going very well, the second round of it in the Johnstone Strait. And the businesses -- the fisheries on the Gulf of Mexico have picked up dramatically. So, it seems to be in a very unusual set of circumstances that are temporary that shouldn’t carry through the third quarter.

George Paleologou

And just to be clear, Leon, as I said earlier, this is not an issue of demand. There’s plenty of demand for our seafood. It’s an issue of supply. If you don’t have the supply, you can’t sell it. So, that’s the major issue. If a fishery is poor, then obviously we don’t have much to sell. The demand is very robust when it comes to seafood.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. I think that’s clear. Just a couple questions on some of the initiatives on the factories that you guys have. So, number one, on the on the Phoenix sandwich plant, I mean, you mentioned as well that in the segment your sandwich business did well. Just kind of want to see where you are in terms of the ramp up at Phoenix. And also see that you’re increasing another line here with projects expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. So, can you maybe give us some color there as to what the ramp up looks like?

George Paleologou

Yes. Phoenix has eight lines now and during the process of installing to fully automated lines. And again, what was the second question, Leon?

Leon Aghazarian

Just in terms of that line itself. So, that’s expect -- those two lines are the ones that you’re referring to that will be completed in the first quarter of 2019?

George Paleologou

That’s correct. Yes.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. And then, one final one for me would just be on the Toronto one, and the GTA one. You expected that to be completed by the end of the year, and then kind of being more operational in 2019. I know, it’s obviously very early, but what are you kind of expecting in terms of that facility, once that’s up and running in 2019? Can you give us maybe an indication as to what type of ramp up we should be expecting there?

George Paleologou

Well, it depends on a number of scenarios, Leon. And again, as we’ve done in other situations, we move into a market, and we obviously have organic growth initiatives but we also have acquisition targets as well. And unfortunately, I can’t comment on that. But, we are very excited with what we see in that market. We’ve made a number of acquisitions at this point that will benefit the speed of the ramp-up in that facility. And we’re also looking at other acquisitions that will bring some critical mass to that facility, sooner rather than later.

Operator

And your next question comes from Stephen MacLeod with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. Hi. I just had a couple of follow-up questions here. Just on Western Canada, I mean, I guess, you just mentioned sort of that fisheries business shouldn’t carry into Q3. So, I assume, when you think about some of these issues lingering, it’s mostly related to the distribution in Western Canada, is that right?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, correct. And Western Canada was more of a -- it was more of story of sales being flat versus down, versus in the seafood group we actually did see contraction because of the supply chain disruption.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, you mentioned in your prepared remarks or the commentary from the press release, just around several -- the opportunity over the long-term for several of your business segments to reach $1 billion mark. Could you just talk a little bit about, which ones you view as the most attractive or most likely to get there, and kind of how much of it is organic, how much of it is -- would be M&A?

George Paleologou

Well, in terms of organic and M&A, Stephen, again, the answer is both. As you know, we’re very acquisitive. Everything we own today we acquired at some point, Will and acquired at some point from when we founded Premium Brands back in 2001. But, we really like what we see in seafood. We believe that our seafood platform could become $1 billion platform. Our protein group, which includes meat snacks and dried-to-it meats, and now Italian meats with the acquisition of Concord Meats could become $1 billion platform, and our distribution group. I think that our distribution group continues to grow, and we see our way to $1 billion as well.

Stephen MacLeod

When you think about distribution side, potentially getting $1 billion, would that entail expanding outside of Western Canada?

George Paleologou

Our distribution group is across Canada, coast-to-coast. There is a few gaps that we have that we need to fill. And again, the expansion in Ontario is a very exciting project for us. And as I mentioned earlier, we are looking at supplementing that project with some acquisitions. And, we are very strong in Quebec of course with CSC the Maritime. So, we are across Canada today, but we are looking at opportunities to fill in some gaps.

Stephen MacLeod

And then, just finally. We are sort of early days or couple of months into the Oberto acquisition, I’m just wondering if you can give an update on how that acquisition is performing, particularly with respect to some of the top line synergies that you are hoping to achieve?

George Paleologou

Oberto’s as well as Concord were very, very significant acquisitions for us and very transformational to some of our platforms in general. Oberto’s is a 100-year old brand, it’s an iconic brand, based in Seattle. It’s a national brand. It has distribution all across the U.S. And I’m extremely pleased with how things have gone so far. As you know, we are not necessarily driving things to cost synergies. We drive things through growth synergies. There has been a number of discussions with the Oberto’s management team in terms of how to leverage some of the knowhow we have in some meat snacks including sticks and to leverage that knowhow in terms of launching high-end sticks into the U.S. market. We’ve also had discussions as to how to leverage our Italian platform to launch an Italian line under Oberto’s name. Oberto’s is a 100-year old Italian brand. Again, there is a lot of discussions a lot of opportunities there. And we are really excited. And we believe that Oberto’s will become a very key part of our strategy to grow our meat snacks platform in the U.S., very much like the way that SK was in sandwiches.

Stephen MacLeod

And then, just one final one if I could. You mentioned certainly no end in sight in terms of your acquisition pipeline. I assume, there hasn’t been any change to your acquisition strategy in terms of the segments of the market you are pursuing?

George Paleologou

No, no. Again, we have a number of platforms obviously, and we are always trying to grow them geographically and also to strengthen them by acquisition. So, we’re not going to expand outside of those platforms.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sabahat Khan

Just on the premium food distribution segment. Given that, I think the earlier commentary around keeping guidance flat for the year, are you assuming that those headwinds in Western Canada are kind of largely just 1H event and you are expecting a recovery in the back half, is that fair?

George Paleologou

Well, again, we’ve built into our expectations a flatter sales curve for Western Canada than we originally expected. Again, the seafood segment, we expect to pick up again to get back on track. And on Eastern Canada, the GTA Facility should hopefully provide a little bit of pickup at the end of the year. But, the western Canada, we are expecting to stay relatively flat, or at least at this point, that’s what we’re seeing.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, on the Phoenix sandwich facility, is the plan still to ramp that up over the 3, 3.5-year period, or are you looking to maybe extend that ramp up timeline, given that you’re using some of the capacity at your facility that you acquired?

George Paleologou

Well, again, our plan is to get to 10 lines at this point. As you know, we purchased a number of plants more recently, with the acquisition Raybern and Buddy’s. So, we do have the luxury today of having extra capacity in our system. And obviously, we’re assessing the opportunities we have in the pipeline and deciding where we will do what. So, I can’t give you an answer right now. But, we are very pleased that we have unutilized capacity in the system. This is the first time in the history of our sandwich group where we have some extra capacity to deal with growth.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then just on the sandwich business. Are you expecting that -- or sorry, on the seafood business. Are you expecting that kind of once the supply chain issues clear up that business should do better, or do you kind of need to see demand pick up from your customers as well?

George Paleologou

No. We expect that once the supply chain issues are resolved that we will continue our growth path that we’ve been on with that platform. Because we like that platform and we’ve been doing very well there.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, just one last one, I guess on the commentary around acquisitions. You indicated that you could complete some more in the near to medium-term. How do you think about your balance sheet capacity and kind of financing those acquisitions, call it over the next 6 to 12 months?

Will Kalutycz

As I mentioned my comments, right now, we have a nice -- lots of room in our current facilities and the ability to extend those facilities. So, certainly, outside of a very large transaction, we’re very comfortable with where we are today.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Zamparo with CIBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Zamparo

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon, guys. Most of my questions have already been addressed, but just a couple left. The timeline for the Toronto seafood facility, now at the end of the year. Can you talk a bit about that construction project? Is there anything in particular to be aware of causing those delays?

Will Kalutycz

It’s just normal stuff, John. The project itself is on budget, there is no change in our guidance in terms of the capital cost of it. It’s just -- it’s a tight market for trades and sometimes negotiations take a little longer. And the team there that’s heading that project are feeling pretty good that they’re over the last hurdle now and they’re on the downhill trend to getting this finished. So, they’re feeling pretty good that this is it, that we should hit this deadline.

John Zamparo

Okay, great. Freight costs are an ongoing topic in the space. You mentioned it in the quarter. I assume, it’s in your outlook for the year. But, can you share your thoughts on 2019 and how that might look for freight rates and maybe labor costs as well?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. So, labor and freight, while -- it’s an interesting one for us. From a Premium Brands perspective, there was no sort of single material cause or impact. But, when you add it up across all of the business, it was probably about a $1 million to $1.5 million impact across all the business. And different businesses are dealing with the different issue in different ways. Some of them on the labor side are finding new efficiencies, investing in automation, just pursuing a variety of ways to replace labor with alternatives. On the freight side, some of our businesses are putting through selling price increases doing -- deal with it. Our distribution businesses are using surcharges. So, again, it’s something -- it’s an issue, it’s being actively managed. And, could there be some impact in 2019? Possibly. We don’t expect it to be a material one, as long as sort of the current environment continues as it is.

John Zamparo

Okay, great. And lastly, I appreciate the commentary on the evolution of the various platforms in $1 billion businesses. I’m trying to get a sense of how you think about that. The capital that you invest in those platforms, do you base it on -- is it dietary trends and where you think those are going or is it multiples in the space? How do you look to prioritize each of those platforms?

George Paleologou

Again, John, we’ve built the business of Premium Brands from day one by focusing on what we believed were the long-term emerging trends. Part of our success is because of that. Right? And we like our platforms. We believe that all of them are competing in the space that is generally growing from the point of view of consumer demand, for various reasons. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, people out there are looking for a better, cleaner food. And again, those are the themes that we talk about every day. And those are the themes that we invest in, either organically and by acquisition. That’s not going to change.

Operator

Your next question comes from Alex Diakun with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alex Diakun

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on the line here for Derek Dley. Just a couple of things that were already touched on. But, we talked about the sandwich production facility. I just want to see if, roughly speaking, are you able to quantify what the excess capacity is right now on the sandwiches business?

Will Kalutycz

As George mentioned, so Phoenix is -- currently has 8 of its 12 potential lines. We’ve got to 2 fully automated lines going in there, and then another capacity for another 2 lines. So, in terms of a percentage basis, I can’t give you a specific number because we move products around through different plans, but certainly there’s lots of capacity to support our growth for the next one to two years.

Alex Diakun

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you. Just other than sandwiches, I mean you called out a couple other items that were driving the organic growth at specialty foods. I was just wondering if you might be able to give us some more insight into what’s going on in some of other product lines there, like meat snacks, cooked protein products, is it customer wins? What’s kind of going on there?

George Paleologou

Well, again, it’s a number of factors, again, driven by consumer trends and demographics. We’re really excited with what we see in meat snacks, for example. Meat snacks are growing, faster than the rest of the food space, they have been. The meat snacks at the high end of the spectrum are growing even faster. There is a lot of meat snacks that are not the best quality. So, consumers are looking at the ingredient decks and the nutritional decks and making their decisions. Consumers are looking to eat more protein as opposed to sugary snacks. We like those type of trends. We like the cooked protein trends as well. The concept of cooked minimally processed protein, this is an area where we’ve invested a lot of capital in and a lot of effort in. And again, millennials seem to want the convenience of being able to consume good protein without bringing the pathogens home with raw meat. So, we have a lot of very exciting initiatives when it comes to cooked protein. I think, today, we are the largest manufacturer and seller of cooked kebabs in North America. We like that area. Again, similar trends to what I mentioned in terms of cooked protein. And finally, seafood, I think that aging baby boomers seem to want to eat more seafood, include more seafood into their daily diets. That’s one of the reasons why we like that space. So, there is a lot of very positive trends that are driving our growth. And this is why we are in these segments to begin with.

Alex Diakun

Okay, great. So, it sounds like -- it’s fair to say that this is more of an increase in velocity from the sounds of it as opposed to distribution win, stuff like that?

George Paleologou

I would say that is both.

Operator

Your next question comes from Derek Lessard with TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Derek Lessard

Yes. One last one from me on those Select Foods acquisitions. I think you talked about buying a book of business. Just wondering how their asset looks in terms of quality. And are there plans in the sandwich business in particular to keep all of the asset or is there an opportunity at some point to extract some cost efficiencies, even though that’s not what you typically do?

Will Kalutycz

Well, so, Derek, Select Foods, we always talk about Premium Brands acquisitions and then our specific groups doing sort of bolt-on acquisitions that strengthen their unique or specific business. Well, this was a bolt-on acquisition by our sandwich group. So, we did not buy a plant. Like George says, it was just a book of business. Equipment was moved -- purchased, moved over into Buddy’s Lakeville facility. It was done on a weekend, Monday was up and running, and that has gone extremely well. And we’re very excited about the synergies of just rolling this business into a plant that has some access capacity.

Operator

Your next question comes from David Newman with Desjardins Capital Management. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Newman

Hi, gentlemen, just a quick follow-up housekeeping side. If you look at the SG&A, do you anticipate you might be able to get some SG&A leverage in the second half? And I’m just sort of thinking about FX might start working your way, and whether -- and I know the comps get a bit easier, but maybe just sort of the SG&A, are we the high watermark right now?

Will Kalutycz

Yes. We should be. Certainly -- we invest in a lot of additional infrastructure there in a number of businesses. And that kind of started early last year, second quarter last year. So, year-over-year comps should be starting to feed through in the third quarter. Whether it’s a third quarter or the fourth quarter that that starts making a noticeable difference, I can’t comment. But on the second half as a whole, yes, you’re correct.

David Newman

And definitely you got some projects coming to fruition here and that should help as well. Right?

Will Kalutycz

Yes, as the -- well, again, GTA is the big project in the distribution group, and that’s not going to start contributing until towards the very end of the year. But, on the specialty foods group, yes, you’re right.

Operator

George Paleologou

I’d like to thank everybody for attending today. Thank you very much.

