Activision Blizzard: The Implied Fair Value By Management And Analysts

In this article, I'll perform an analysis of Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) prospects and its valuation implications. I find that ATVI is priced for perfection and exposes investors to potential downside. Even worse, the analysts' consensus is unjustifiably optimistic given their 2018 forecasts.

Source: ATVI's segment logos.

The big picture

ATVI operates under three business segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. Activision and Blizzard are relatively similar segments. Both publish games for console and PC. However, their main franchises are different. Activision's primary product is Call of Duty. For Blizzard, their portfolio is more diverse with Destiny, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and eSports (through MLG). The third is King, which primarily operates as the company's mobile gaming segment. King's content is mainly for Android and iOS but also has games on Facebook (FB). These games include Candy Crush and Farm Heroes.

The gaming market benefits from several tailwinds that help valuations across the sector. Mobile revenues represent 50% of the gaming market and are expected to grow 26.8% YoY by 2021. This is the primary driver for the growth of the gaming market. PC and Consoles aren't expected to have double-digit growth in the long term (3.1% and 2.3% respectively).

Source: NewZoo. In 2018, mobile revenues will represent 50% of the gaming market.

As a result, the gaming market is expected to grow by 11% annually until 2021. Other gaming trends will contribute to growth as well. Subscription services, VR, and eSports will also expand the gaming market. For example, VR could become a $40 billion market by 2020. In my last article on EA, I addressed the potential of subscription services. Lastly, eSports has the most hype. However, forecasts say that it'll become a $1.4 billion market by 2020, which is a small fraction of VR and mobile.

These positive trends benefited gaming companies' results. Based on guidance, ATVI is forecasted to grow its EBIT at a 23.18% CAGR from '15 to '18. This increase has translated into high multiples for the stock. Thus, it's evident that secular growth is benefiting ATVI's shareholders.

Source: Finviz. Quotes: ATVI, EA, and TTWO.

However, gaming stocks are very expensive now. Above, you can see that the average PE for ATVI, EA, and TTWO is 54. This implies an earnings yield of 1.85%. To put that figure into context, the US 10-year yield is 2.873%. ATVI's earnings yield is 2.10%. Thus, the risk-free rate is currently higher than ATVI's ER yield. If there's not enough growth, this typically signals overvaluation in stocks.

Fortnite and the gaming sector pullback

Furthermore, games like Fortnite may be affecting ATVI's results. I recently wrote an article covering Fortnite's impact on EA and what it meant for TTWO.

Source: ATVI's earnings call, Seeking Alpha's transcript.

I pointed out that gaming executives agree that Fortnite is taking away gamers' time from their products. However, then they say that Fortnite is not affecting their businesses negatively. To me, this doesn't make sense. It's reasonable to assume that time and money spent on gaming should correlate. Thus, if Fortnite is lowering engagement in other games, then this should eventually show in gaming companies' revenues.

Naturally, Fortnite is increasing the gaming market size by bringing in new players. However, it's not clear that these new gamers are also playing ATVI's games. Nor is it evident that after playing Fortnite players spend more money on ATVI's games.

Above, you can see that Fortnite isn't declining as Pokémon Go did. However, remember that Fortnite is a cross-platform game (unlike Pokemon which was only mobile). Moreover, Fortnite's gameplay fits well with streamers and video creators. Thus, these factors might extend the shelf life for Fortnite. Time will tell if it'll decline at some point as Pokemon did. Nonetheless, Fortnite proves that one single game can impact the entire gaming industry.

Fortnite might be a leading indicator of a slowdown in gaming revenues, especially if gaming executives don't take it seriously. Unfortunately for shareholders, ATVI's management doesn't appear concerned by Fortnite. In their defense, it's plausible that Fortnite could fade as soon as 2019. But so far, there's little indication of that.

Source: Stockcharts, author's annotations.

Above, you can see how ATVI's latest pullback unfolded. It's evident that it had something to do with Fortnite. First, it happened with EA, which acknowledged that Fortnite was having an impact and proceeded to offer weak guidance. ATVI sold off in sympathy with EA. Then ATVI released its earnings and also noted that Fortnite was affecting gamers' engagement. This caused the stock to sell off a second time. Currently, it sits on its 200 DMA. Luckily, the market started to rally to new all-time highs on August 2, 2018. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) contributed to this rise when it became the first trillion dollar US company. This probably provided ATVI's shares with some support.

Management and analyst expectations

ATVI's management continues to be optimistic. In its earnings call, it forecasted $7.355 billion in total revenues for 2018. It also guided to full-year EPS of $1.84 on 774 million shares. This translates into $1.424 billion in net income for 2018. These results are outstanding and imply healthy margins for the company. However, it also means that ATVI is trading at high multiples without the growth to back it up. Below, you'll find ATVI's valuation summary.

Believe it or not, analysts' expectations for ATVI in 2018 are even higher than that.

As you can see, analysts expect that ATVI will post EPS of $2.54 (low) to $2.673 (high). Based on those estimates, analysts have an $80.70 price target for ATVI. This is nonsense because management is guiding to EPS of $1.84 for 2018. Recently, Tip Ranks came out with a summary of analysts' opinions of ATVI in an SA article. There, every analyst praised ATVI and projected higher share prices.

Remember that ATVI already has a PE of a high growth company (PE of 37.59). However, according to management's guidance, the Activision segment will grow at a mere 5.19%. Even ATVI's mobile segment (King) will only grow by 13.92% in 2018. Only Blizzard will increase by a robust 19.77%, but its total revenue contribution is only 31%.

Analysts are overly optimistic in their price targets for ATVI. However, their PTs and financial forecasts don't match. In other words, their PTs exaggerate their projections of ATVI's results.

Because of this, I performed a segment valuation of ATVI. For the Activision section, I used the growing perpetuity formula because its growth isn't significant. For Blizzard and King, I used the Gordon Growth Model to estimate their respective fair value given their growth prospects.

Below you'll find my calculations.

Finally, the question is whether or not ATVI is overvalued. In my view, it is overvalued even after you take into account the most optimistic analyst estimate. I tried to justify the ATVI's current valuation, but I couldn't find a reasonable way to do it.

Valuation

Below I've summarized my range of resulting valuations while taking into account management's guidance and the analysts' high and low estimates. Also, have in mind that none of these assessments of ATVI take into account the potential impact of Fortnite.

In September 2016, I analyzed ATVI. Then I argued that the market hadn't priced in entirely the potential revenues that ATVI had guided. Based on that, I forecasted the evolution of ATVI's fair value until 2019.

Source: Author's elaboration in a 2016 SA article.

My updated results of fair value for ATVI match what I forecasted back in 2016 ($56.32 vis-à-vis $53.39). However, the market became overly optimistic about the gaming sector and it experienced multiple expansion. This resulted in higher than expected prices for all gaming stocks. Regardless, it's evident that ATVI is now far above any reasonable estimate of fair value.

At the time of my last ATVI article (2016), it was trading at $43. Then, I argued that a correction was due and that it'd again become attractive at $37.50. A few months later, it pullback to $36, and since then, it's been on a steady rise.

Additional elements

There are three important caveats to this valuation. The discount rate, growth rates, and my estimation of the net income and EBIT contribution of each segment. For the discount rate, I used the CAPM. The different growth rates in my forecasts are based on ATVI's guidance and seem reasonable. Still, reality might differ materially from these projections. Lastly, I used the average contribution (2016 and 2017) to total revenues of each segment to calculate many figures in the model. These elements are the pillars of the valuation model. Please have that in mind when judging the results.

On the business side of the valuation, I think that investors have bid up the company's shares because they see great secular trends in the gaming market. There are two implicit assumptions here. The first is that ATVI will retain its market share as the sector grows. The second is that the growth in the gaming market will be generalized across PC, consoles, and mobile.

In reality, PC and consoles are projected to grow at single-digit rates. Mobile is the growth star of the gaming sector. In ATVI's case, its King segment is supposed to benefit from the projected secular expansion. However, I find that the implicit growth rate for King is actually lower than the Blizzard segment. This should concern shareholders because King should be the primary growth driver of the company given its secular tailwinds. Furthermore, King's games don't dominate the mobile gaming market.

Nonetheless, Blizzard is benefiting from eSports. Management recognizes the great potential this market has. eSports has had a meteoric growth in the past couple of years. In this market, ATVI retains a commanding position (through MLG) which will continue to benefit the company as the audiences grow. However, the projected market size for eSports isn't going to be big enough to move the needle for ATVI's bottom line results (only $1.4 billion by 2020).

As a result, investors seem to think that the gaming market and ATVI will grow in tandem. This is true to some extent. However, investors forget that ATVI only dominates the PC and console market. Its mobile segment, King, isn't as relevant in mobile. Thus, ATVI won't benefit as much as its current valuation implies.

I think that investors assigned the mobile market premium to ATVI as a whole. This is the crucial mistake that leads to ATVI's overvaluation. The company is composed of PC and console revenues as well (approximately 70% of total revenues). These segments shouldn't benefit from mobile secular tailwinds. Furthermore, King (ATVI's mobile segment) isn't growing as fast as the rest of the mobile market. This indicates that ATVI isn't even retaining its market share in mobile. The mobile market is growing at a 25%+ CAGR, while King only increases by roughly 14% YoY. I believe this is why the market has been overly generous with ATVI's valuation.

Conclusion

I've been bullish on ATVI for the past few years. However, its current valuation is incredibly optimistic, and I can't justify a buy at these levels. I invite readers to perform their assessments on the company using the analysts' estimates and management's guidance. I'm interested in reading about your valuation of ATVI in the comments below.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Supporting document: Reuters' analyst report on ATVI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I've been long ATVI's shares in the past. I'd like to repurchase the shares at lower prices if I ever get the chance.