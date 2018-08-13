AT&T: This 5.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 40 and 60 years.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by At&T (T).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by AT&T Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 30M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $750M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AT&T 5.625% Global Notes due 2067 (NYSE: TBC) pay a non-qualified interest at a rate of 5.625%. The new issue bears a 'BBB' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 08/01/2023, maturing on 08/01/2067. TBC is currently trading at a price of $24.91 and has a 5.78% Yield-to-Call and a 5.67% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.81% and 4.73%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. It also owns and operates three regional TV sports networks, and retains non-controlling interests in another regional sports network and a network dedicated to game-related programming, as well as Internet interactive game playing. Its services and products include wireless communications, data/broadband and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda.

Source: Reuters.com | AT&T Inc

As it is the biggest telecom in the US with a market capitalization of over $235B, AT&T Inc. doesn't need a special presentation. Furthermore, AT&T is in the top 25 companies listed on a National Exchange in the US by this indicator. In addition, the company's total assets are worth over $534B.

Let's see the dividend and profitability information about the common stock, T...

Source: FastGrahps.com

...and the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

The dividend paid by 'T' is constantly increasing - from $1.73 in 2011 to $1.97 in 2017 and a bullish expectation for the next couple of years. As an absolute value, for the last year, the company paid almost $14.4B yearly dividend.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of AT&T's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The AT&T Family

Currently, there is one outstanding baby bond and one outstanding third-party trust preferred security, listed on a National Exchange:

AT&T Inc 5.35% Global Notes due 2066 (NYSE: TBB), and

Corporate Asset Backed Corp CABCO Trust 2004-102 SBC Commun Floating Rate (GYC).

As TBB is the closest security to the newly issued baby bond, here is some more information about this security:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

TBB also pays a fixed interest, at a rate of 5.35%. It is also rated as a 'BBB' security by S&P and have a call and a maturity dates a year earlier. After a massive sell-off at the IPO date of the newly issued baby bond by the company, it bounced back and is trading at a price of $24.75 and has a 5.70% Yield-to-Call and a 5.43% Yield-to-Maturity. If we compare TBB's 5.43% Yield-to-Worst to the 5.67% Yield-to-Worst of the new security, we can summarize that with the current price levels, the new baby bond is the better of the two.

Furthermore, there are plenty of corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA | AT&T Corporate Bonds

The picture above contains only a part of all issues. For my comparison, I choose the Corporate Bond due 2058, as it has the closest maturity date as the new issue.

Source: Finra | T4621935

T4621935, as it is the FINRA ticker, is also rated a BBB and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.619%. This should be compared to the 5.67% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond, but when making that comparison, remember that it's YTM is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2067. This result is in a tiny yield spread of 0.05% between the two securities, in favor of the corporate bond, from which a conclusion can be made that the newly issued security is fairly priced from this point of view.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Telecom Services - Domestic' sector (according to Finviz.com).

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest and have a maturity date of between 40 to 60 years. Except for the TDS and USM baby bonds, they all carry an investment grade rating by Standart&Poor's.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

'Investment Grade' Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

General corporate purposes.

Source: FWP Filing by AT&T

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and TBC is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.