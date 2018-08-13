August 2018: Natural Gas Demand Overview And Forecast

Overall, we believe that over the next three months, total supply will be growing faster (on an annualized basis) than total demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for May, 2018. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for June and July and conclude with our forecast for August, September and October.

MAY OVERVIEW

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas increased by 7.8% y-o-y in May, 2018. Consumption jumped by 7.9% y-o-y due very warm weather (there were 46% more cooling degree-days in May, 2018 vs May, 2017). External demand also remained strong, with exports rising by 7.4% y-o-y – mostly due to robust pipeline inflows into Mexico and strong LNG sales, which jumped by 56%. Indeed, based on Marine Traffic data, we estimate that Sabine Pass served at least 22 tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 72+ bcf). Cove Point served at least eight vessels (total capacity of 22 bcf). Strong exports growth and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010 (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand has been growing faster than consumption since May 2015, pointing to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart above, you can clearly see that growth rates in consumption and exports often diverge. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

Pipeline and LNG exports combined totaled 272 bcf or 8.8 bcf per day. The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 13.3% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 11.70% of national consumption and its share in the aggregate demand structure has more than doubled over the past three years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 15.40% over the past five years (from May 2013 to May 2018), exports expanded by 97.5% over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed “Other” category in the overall demand mix and are now just as significant in weight as U.S. commercial users (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power / power burn (+14.0% since May 2013) and industrial consumption (+11.0%). Notice that over the past five years, residential and commercial consumption expanded slower than the overall demand.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

ESTIMATES AND FORECAST

After rising by 7.9% y-o-y in May, natural gas consumption then continued to increase, but at a more measured pace. We estimate than it expanded at an annualized rate of 4.2% and 4.6% in June and July respectively (see the chart below). Weather-induced cooling demand grew by 9.0% and 6.5% y-o-y in June and July, respectively. However, coal-to-gas switching also provided a healthy boost to consumption as the spreads between natural gas and coal remained historically low. Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to remain strong in both relative and absolute terms.

Under the latest weather forecasts, we anticipate to see an average 3.1% annual growth rate in August, September and October thanks to rising nuclear outages, healthy power burn (supported by low ng/coal spread), above normal amount of cooling degree-days (especially in August) and stronger industrial demand. Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models remain volatile and can generate sporadic changes in the number of CDDs/TDDs. We update our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive a regular update on key natural gas variables – weather, production, consumption, exports and imports – consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand, but annual growth rate will slow due to base effects. We estimate annual growth rate was probably around 13% in June and 26.5% in July. Currently, we expect exports to total 10.2 bcf per day in June, 10.1 bcf per day in July and 10.4 bcf per day in August (see the chart below). Please note that our LNG exports forecast is based on vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows. Therefore, it is very likely to be revised higher.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

TOTAL BALANCE

What about supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is strong. We estimate that it is currently at least 16% above 5-year average. At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production to reach 84 bcf/d by the end of December, 2018 (if not earlier). Overall, we believe that over the next three months, total supply will be growing faster (on an annualized basis) than total demand ensuring that total supply/demand balance will be looser relative to 2017. We estimate that annual surplus will amount to 3.8 bcf per day in August, 5.4 bcf per day in September and 6.0 bcf per day in October (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

