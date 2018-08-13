Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) CEO Sam Kolias on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:57 AM ET

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 13, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Sam Kolias - CEO

Rob Geremia - President

William Wong - CFO

Lisa Russell - SVP, Acquisition and Development

James Ha - Vice President, Finance and IR

Analysts

Frederic Blondeau - Echelon Wealth

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Howard Leung - Veritas Investment Research

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Yash Sankpal - Laurentian Bank

Neil Downey - RBC Capital Markets

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC Capital Markets

James Ha

With me here today is Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Geremia, President; William Wong, Chief Financial Officer; and Lisa Russell, Senior Vice President of Acquisition and Development. Note that this call is being broadly disseminated by way of webcast.

Starting on Slide 2, I’d like to remind our listeners that certain statements in this call and presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Although the expectations set forth in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Boardwalk’s future operations and its actual performance may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Additional information that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are detailed in Boardwalk’s publicly filed documents.

Moving on to Slide 3, our topics of discussion for this morning will include a macroeconomic update, our quarter highlights, development update, financial highlights, operational review, including our renovation program, and lastly our financial guidance update.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Sam Kolias.

Sam Kolias

Thank you, James, and thank you everyone for joining us this morning. We are pleased to report on a solid second quarter of 2018.

Beginning on Slide 4, we continue to see positive macroeconomic conditions in our core market at Alberta with many of leading indicators showing continued improvement. The stabilization in our rental market is continuing through this summer rental season and is highlighted previously – as previously highlighted, our portfolio of agency remains in balance and its centers are in the early stages of being reduced.

The initial compounding impact of these improvements, as part of our strategy, has resulted in significant growth in revenue which has further enhanced both our NOI and FFO. Two factors that materially drive these positive results are an improved occupancy and higher rent as a result of our front-loaded investment in suite and common area renovations and a further downward trend of our incentives.

Many of our communities where we were offering one to three months incentives this time last year are now being leased with limited to no incentives. The compounding impact of incentive reductions as well as capturing higher rents from in-suite and common area renovations will further bolster our recovery and growth.

On Slide 5, we illustrate current rental market fundamentals for each of the markets where we operate and their current state. Boardwalk strives to create value through all stages of the rental cycle. Approximately 60% of Boardwalk’s portfolio is in Alberta which has entered economic recovery and has entered into a balanced rental market.

Economic reports continue to project a continued improving economy in Alberta more specifically forecast for the province to remain positive for GDP growth, employment growth and in migration growth. Keystone XL pipeline along with the Trans Mountain pipeline have received federal approval and construction is estimated to begin this fall for Keystone XL and in 2019 for Trans Mountain.

The completion of these two pipelines will significantly improve both national and provincial economies. Grand Prairie is bordering a strong rental market, almost fully occupied with a strong demand for rentals being seen in this region. Fort McMurray has had more of a muted response with modest occupancy gains and revenue growth.

We have called these smaller rental markets our canaries in the coal mine for our Calgary and Edmonton region. These smaller markets have historically been accurate leading indicators for our primary Calgary and Edmonton rental markets. As we will see in upcoming slides, Grande Prairie has posted a 60% net operating income gain. Both Calgary and Edmonton are now in a balanced rental market with the continued positive revenue growth trend.

The Saskatchewan region remains in the soft rental market with a slower recovery taking place in the province, along with elevated levels of new supply. Ontario’s growth continues to improve. The market continues to be in a strong rental market with new construction increasing.

Slide 6 illustrates the diversifying Alberta economy and strengthening of the labor market as the overall downward trend, should the unemployment rate continue. As the leading indicator to employment trends, Alberta job vacancies have increased since last year with the majority of employment in the goods-producing sector as the economy diversifies while still noting the increased amount of positive labor changes in the oil and gas sector as the economy improves.

Slide 7, Alberta continues to see positive interprovincial and international migration. A positive, as in-migration is another indicator of future rental demand as a significant number of new migrants become renters. In Saskatchewan, international migration has continued to increase while we see a decline in interprovincial migration.

Slide 8 displays Alberta as the leader of projected regional economic performance in Canada. Slide 9 further illustrates the housing market in Calgary with lower home ownership in condo unit construction. However, a slight increase in rental unit construction.

Including our own 162 units currently under construction, there are approximately 2,000 purpose-built rental units underway. These 2,000 units represent approximately 5% of the total rental market and we believe will be necessary over the next 12 to 24 months as demand for rental housing in Calgary, driven by net migration and affordability, continues to increase as shown in our results today.

Slide 10 outlines Edmonton’s decreasing trend at condo and rental unit construction. Under construction in Edmonton is approximately 1,700 purpose-built apartment units representing approximately 2% of the rental market. Slide 11 provides our progress on our vacancy targets as highlighted at the beginning of the year. We remain on trend and within our target range. Slide 12 provides a general snapshot of incentives offered for new rentals compared to the same time last year.

In July 2017, we were offering one to as much as four months of incentives on 12-month leases. As a comparison, this year our incentive offers have reduced significantly to zero to two months with our resident friendly approach, our target on renewal continues to be approximately a one month reduction on incentives from our resident buyers. Saskatchewan continues to be in a foster market with limited to no incentive reductions from the same period last year.

Slide 13 highlights the significant decrease in vacancy loss we have seen from last year and the early trend of total and average incentives beginning to decrease. It should be noted that approximately one-twelfth of our leases are renewed every month and will have a cumulative positive impact on our results.

This provides a significant revenue opportunity to recapture the 2017 fiscal year lost on incentives at $40 million or $0.80 FFO per unit and normalize our vacancy loss of 33 million in 2017 to half of this amount or $0.33 per unit noting that there will naturally be vacancy loss even as the market returns to stabilization as optimal levels are around 2% or 98% margin.

Slide 14 further illustrates the positive impact of our focus on vacancy loss and incentive as rental revenue continues to increase. This slide is more of a rearview mirror of incentives as Slide 12 more depicts the sharper decline occurring in the third quarter we are already in today. As previously mentioned, increasing occupied rent is a result of reduced incentives as well as increased rents as a result of our suite renovation program.

Slide 15 highlights the compounding impact of quarterly growth which has led to a 3.7% stabilized revenue growth in Q2. All the regions have posted positive sequential revenue growth.

Slide 16 provides a summary of our financial highlights for the second quarter of 2018, which include; total rental revenue of 108.4 million and same-store rental revenue of 106.8 million, an increase of 2.7% and 3.7%, respectively, from the same period last year.

Total NOI of 59.1 million, up 8.6% from the same period last year. FFO per unit of $0.60 on a diluted basis, up 11.1% from last year and adjusted funds from operation per unit, which includes an estimated $695 per apartment unit of maintenance capital of $0.49 of the second quarter of 2018, up 16.7%.

Slide 17 provides a summary of Boardwalk’s strategy to maximize NOI and net asset values. In the near term, we remain focused on the recapture of NOI within our existing core portfolio and are continuing to see success in the recovery of revenue. Presently, this remains our largest opportunity.

In addition, the front-loaded investments we have made in our product quality and service will continue to further enhance our results. With this foundation, we remain committed to growth in major centers, which will provide both NAV creation and future diversification amongst our portfolio in the long term.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Lisa Russell to discuss our development and acquisition opportunity. Lisa?

Lisa Russell

Thank you, Sam. Slide 18 is a summary of our current projects. We completed construction on the third phase of our Pines Edge community in July 2018. It is a 4-story elevated wood frame building with a single-level underground parkade in Regina. In addition, construction of Brio, a 12-story concrete high-rise building in Calgary is well underway.

Slide 19 provides an update on our Pines Edge community. We remain on schedule with our lease up of Phase II with current occupancy of approximately 92% and anticipate an estimated yield of 6.4%. Construction of Phase III began in June of 2017 and was completed in July 2018. Total cost of this space is estimated to be approximately 13.2 million or 186,000 per door, an increase from the prior phase mainly due to escalating construction costs and an increased provincial sales tax. The yield for this space is estimated to range from 6% to 6.5%.

Slide 20 provides an update on Brio, a premium 162-unit mixed-use development site in partnership with RioCan. This site is exceptionally located in Northwest Calgary along the LRT Line, and in close proximity to The University of Calgary, Foothills Hospital, and McMahon Stadium. Construction commenced in January 2018. The two-level underground parkade structure is post degree [ph] and the above [indiscernible] and mechanical and electrical work are underway. We estimate occupancy to be in early 2020.

Slide 21 provides our estimate from market cap rates in Boardwalk's existing markets. As indicated on this slide, sales transactions in London, Ontario indicate declining cap rate. Cap rates for well-located better quality buildings continue to remain low as demand for multifamily real estate remains high.

Our Western Canadian development opportunities on excess land remain high with over 4,400 apartment units equating to approximately 4.4 million buildable square feet, as shown on Slide 22. These sites are in various stages of planning and approval and represent an opportunity for the Trust to high grade and enhance our portfolio's asset value.

We recently completed an initial density study across our Ontario and Quebec portfolio which identified an additional 1,600 apartment units totaling 1.6 million buildable square feet of potential new assets. We are in the early stages of prioritizing these opportunities.

An example of this is shown on Slide 23. This is a rendering of Duo, which we built on excess land at Sarcee Trail Place in Calgary. We submitted a development permit for two 15-story towers totaling 229 units with a connected two-level underground parkade.

Our development permit has now been approved and will be valid until July 2021. Timing of this development will be subject to market conditions. We continue to be active in our core markets of Calgary and Edmonton, and in addition continue to develop relationships with various potential partners to acquire and/or develop communities in major growth markets. We will provide updates as opportunities progress.

I would now like to turn the call over to William Wong. William?

William Wong

Thank you, Lisa. Slide 24 shows Boardwalk’s investment property fair value at the end of the current quarter was 5.84 billion compared to 5.78 billion at the end of the previous quarter and 5.69 billion at the end of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter increase was approximately 65 million primarily on our stabilized property assets.

Unstabilized property fair value increased slightly quarter-over-quarter due to higher occupancy at Pines Edge 2 and now total approximately 91 million of investment property fair value. Two properties, one in Calgary and on in Edmonton were reclassified as stabilized during the current quarter. Weighted average cap rate at June 30, 2018, was 5.29%, unchanged from the previous quarter and from December 31, 2017.

The next slide, Slide 25, presents Boardwalk’s implied net asset value calculation and includes the IFRS fair value revenue and expenses used in the calculation. Net asset value under IFRS is calculated to be $62.22 per diluted Trust unit, inclusive of $1.60 in cash. This equates to approximately 176,000 per door compared to 154,000 per door based on a Trust unit trading price of $46, a discount to implied NAV per Trust unit of 26%.

Current Trust units are trading at a significant discount to NAV and offers exceptional value when considered against net asset value, recent transactions in the marketplace, replacement costs, other consumer housing options like condominium ownership and current valuations on private market transactions.

Slide 26 shows a per unit reconciliation of FFO for the current quarter and versus first six months of 2018 from the FFO per unit amount reported for the same period in 2017. A reconciliation of FFO to profit, as shown on Boardwalk's condensed consolidated financial statement, can be found in the appendix of today's presentation.

Stabilized and non-stabilized properties added $0.10 and $0.01, respectively, to FFO per unit for the current quarter. We are seeing a positive trend in our rented performance on a sequential basis in both occupancy levels and occupied rental rates, demonstrating a recovery in the Alberta market rental cycle and a demand for renovated suites as they are completed.

Ontario’s continued strong NOI growth also added to the positive performance. Administration was higher due to higher customer service wages and salaries, reflecting our continued enhancement to our resident numbers, service and experience, as well as increased call center costs and higher travel costs. There were minimal severance costs in Q2 2018.

Slide 27 shows the breakdown of capital Boardwalk reinvested back into its property for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Capital invested in Boardwalk's investment properties, excluding development and PP&E, was $725 per apartment suite in the current quarter and $1,577 for the first six months of the year.

Over the past 10 years, Boardwalk has invested over $1 billion in capital improvements on its property portfolio. The chart to the right also shows Boardwalk's capital investments for the first half of 2018. Building exterior and suite renovations and upgrades, including Boardwalk's internal capital program, comprised 77% of capital investments or approximately 43.4 million, a reflection of Boardwalk's continued repositioning and rebranding strategic initiative.

Boardwalk is starting to see certain regions reaching a balanced rental cycle and anticipate that we’ll be able to start reducing [indiscernible] elevated incentives in the second half of the year. Maintenance CapEx reserve for the second quarter and first half of 2018 was $174 and $348 per suite, respectively. Utilizing a three-year rolling average, 2018 maintenance CapEx is calculated to be $695 per suite per year compared to $655 for 2017.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Rob Geremia. Rob?

Rob Geremia

Thanks, William. Moving on to Slide 28. Boardwalk continues to focus its investment base to update on its brands which range from affordable to luxury. For 2018, we are targeting renovations between 1,000 to 2,000 suites at various renovation levels. We are refined our process to minimize the related transitional costs while continuously upgrading the portfolio.

Slide 29 highlights the different levels of suite renovations associated with our separate brands. In addition to the suites for different renovations, we have expanded this program to include common areas and lobbies.

As is shown on Slide 30, renovations in these areas, for the most part, are being performed by our in-house teams with costs coming in significantly lower than had we outsourced these projects to third party contractors. As with suite renovations, lobbies and common areas are upgraded in accordance with brand renovation guidelines.

Moving on to Slide 31. For the first half of 2018, the Trust invested 52.3 million back into its buildings. Simple returns continued to be strong ranging from 12.5% to 22.6% on value-added capital and 11% to 17.6% of total capital investments. The total asset value creation on these renovations is about 400%.

Slide 32 reports Boardwalk's stabilized portfolio for the second quarter of 2018 as well as on a year-to-date basis. For the second quarter, revenue continues to improve, particularly Alberta, which posted a revenue increase of 4.6%. Overall, revenue was up 3.7%.

We continue to work on reducing our controllable operating costs. This focus has shown a reduction in overall operating expenses were down 2.1% for the quarter resulting in NOI increasing by 8.8% for the quarter. On a year-to-date basis, revenue increased by 3% with operating cost increasing by 1.1% and NOI increasing by 4.6%.

Slide 33 reports the Trust's mark-to-market on occupied rents. Overall, there is approximately $36 positive spread between market and in-place rents. On an annualized basis, this is estimated to be $14 million when adjusted for existing vacancy. If we were to strip out the current incentives, which we believe will unwind over time as the market begins to get stronger, the increase would be $160 [ph] or 50 million on an annualized basis.

Boardwalk's liquidity continues to be strong. At June 30, 2018, the Trust had an access to an estimated 281 million of available capital, as is shown on Slide 34. This represents approximately 10% of total debt outstanding.

Slide 35 reports the Trust's total debt maturity schedule. On June 30, the Trust's overall weighted average in-place interest rate was 2.61%. Currently, the Trust's obtaining NHA insured mortgages at 3% and 3.3% on five- and 10-year terms, respectively. Our mortgage maturity curve continues to be well balanced as we continue to focus on extending mortgage terms while staggering future maturities. Boardwalk's remaining mortgage amortizations under these insured loans is still in excess of 30 years. And Boardwalk’s four-quarter rolling interest coverage ratio continues to be strong at 2.645.

Slide 36 provides the reader with our estimate of current mortgage underwriting valuations. Boardwalk's balance sheet continues to be conservatively levered at 53% of mortgage underwriting value after divesting our current cash portion. Of special note, the Trust has almost 1,300 apartment units that have no mortgage encumbrances, which carry an estimated debt capacity of 126 million, an amount that is in addition to the 281 million I previously noted.

Slide 37 highlights our 2018 mortgage financing program. During 2018, we have 201 million of maturing mortgages. To date, we have renewed 93 million of these, while up financing an additional 23.4 million. The new reported interest rate of 2.86% is slightly better than the maturing 2.91%. The weighted average renewal term is five years. In addition, we have added 54 million from previously unlevered properties, bringing the total raise to date to almost 78 million.

Moving on to Slide 38, Boardwalk's 2018 financial forecast. As we have in the past, it is a policy of the Trust to review and update financial guidance on a quarterly basis and when necessary, make any warranted revisions. Based on this review of the key input variables, we are increasing our reported lower end of our financial guidance from $2.15 to $2.20. The new FFO range is now $2.20 to $2.35 as compared to $2.15 to $2.35.

A similar adjustment has been made to our 2018 AFFO guidance increasing the lower end range to $1.75 from $1.70 while maintain the high end of the range. We have also increased our target stabilized NOI range from 2% to 7% to 3% to 7%. Boardwalk's property capital budget for 2018 continues to be targeted at 136 million with an additional 30 million to be invested on development – committed development projects.

The improvement this quarter in our financial results was within our expectations, and in line with the trends the Trust has been seeing since the beginning of the year. As revenue continues to grow with the optimization of our occupancy, moderation of existing incentives, and increased returns on invested capital improvements, we anticipate our operating margin to continue to improve.

Many of the operating costs associated with multi-family real estate are static regardless of periods of cyclicality. As our core market of Alberta enters its early stages of cyclical growth, the majority of incremental revenue is anticipated to flow directly to NOI. The Trust remains committed to the modernization of the potential of our team to reflect our culture of a deep team of peak performers. The Trust will continue to evaluate its controllable operating expenses.

Slide 39 reports the Trust’s distributions for the month of August through October of 2018. The monthly distribution is set at $0.0834 per month consistent with the annual target of $1 per Trust unit.

This concludes the formal part of our presentation, and we'd like to open it up for questions. Leoni?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your first question is from Fred Blondeau from Echelon Wealth. Fred, please go ahead.

Frederic Blondeau

Thank you and good morning.

Sam Kolias

Good morning, Fred.

Frederic Blondeau

Two quick questions for me. Could you remind us what your expected yield on Brentwood and whether or not your views have changed on the yield since the beginning of the year?

Lisa Russell

So right now it’s pretty early in the stages to give out a cap rate. We know we run a very conservative pro forma. And at this point as we get closer to the construction and through occupancy, we can give more information at that time.

Frederic Blondeau

Okay, that’s fair. And I guess the same question on these 6,000 apartment units development opportunity, could you remind us what’s your expected yield on these?

Lisa Russell

So at this point again it’s pretty early in the process. So similar to the 4,400 units that we have across Alberta, we have just recently completed the best location study in Ontario and Quebec which we are looking at potentially another 1,600 units. So again, as the developments and opportunities we prioritize and determine, we’ll definitely look forward to giving you updates.

Sam Kolias

Fred, you bring up great questions. The potential is in the future and it really pales in comparison to the significant opportunity we have in reducing spend. We want to keep everybody focusing on the biggest prize, the recovery of our revenue. And that’s our biggest opportunity to drive NOI and our margins and our FFO much, much higher. So that’s really what our primary opportunity is right now and our primary focus. And that’s why the biggest yield as well are on our common area and suite upgrade. There is a double digit and even triple digit returns on NAV growth in investing in our existing communities. And that’s where we want everybody to focus more to be on, because that’s really the significant opportunity we have.

Frederic Blondeau

Perfect. Thank you. I’ll leave it there and congrats on the results.

Sam Kolias

Thanks, Fred.

Thank you. Your next question is from Mario Saric from Scotiabank. Mario, please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Thank you and good morning. I wanted to just come back to the incentives. So they looked like they were down about $2 per suite per month quarter-over-quarter to $1.16 per month per suite. The tone of the disclosure, including Slide 12 in the presentation, sounds very strong in terms of reducing those incentives. So it is simply a timing observation insofar as the incentives really start coming off in July or is there something else to that?

Sam Kolias

Correct, Mario. The incentives we’ve seen drop by an average of a month which is just under $100 per unit just started to happen in July. And that’s because of the occupancy that we realized after the second quarter. And also it’s a reflection of the stronger rental season in the summers that we have typically experienced as well. So there is a current much higher drop in incentives and this is why we wanted to share with everybody that current incentives that we’re offering in the third quarter that we’re currently in are more than certainly the second quarter.

Rob Geremia

And, Mario, we gave you a July-to-July comparison for a reason because Sam’s exactly right. Demand will vary by month, but usually its year-over-year the demands are the same. So as you can see from a year-ago July to where we are now, there’s been significant improvement in the market in general.

Mario Saric

Got it. And so that $1.16 a month, we should see a pretty substantial decline in that --?

Rob Geremia

We will, but again it will take time because as these leases rolled over slowly, you’re making up $100 let’s just say on average but it takes a while to accumulate versus the 12-month total portfolio to really make a material impact. But it does have a snowball effect as you roll forward.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then turning to the margin, I think Rob you mentioned an expectation for continued improvement with kind of the revenue increase or an increase at the bottom line. In Q2, your margin was up 300 basis points. I think that was the first year-over-year increase since Q2 of 2015, so almost three years. Presumably, you can’t control the weather which contributed let’s say 50 or 70 basis points to that 300 basis points year-over-year increase. But given what you’re seeing today, is the remainder of that year-over-year margin growth sustainable through Q1 of '19?

Rob Geremia

For the rest of 2018, we do believe it is and that’s built into our guidance target and that’s why we’ve include it. Actually based on the results with the first six months, we bumped upward our lower end of our guidance and also changed the low end of the NOI growth range as well. But I think a big part of the strength in strengthening the margins has been the revenue growth and our ability to fill up our occupancy levels. So we do anticipate a continued strong upward margin growth. And if it’s sustainable in 2019, we will give you an update again when we provide 2019 guidance on that.

Mario Saric

Okay. And my last question just maybe for Sam. You talked about the supply growth in Calgary being 5% and Edmonton being 2%. How do you feel about the acceleration of supply potential today relative to three to six months ago?

Sam Kolias

Much, much better in that the big indicator is a drop in housing and condominiums and that typically what happens is the total supply dropped to balance the new demand and homeownership has definitely dropped and there’s more propensity to rent as in-migration typically focuses in on rental, not home buying. So we’re seeing a drop as per our appendix and our move-out tier base to move out to buy a new home. And we’re seeing a pickup in rental. It’s pretty consistent in a slower economy as well. Rentals do better in a slower economy. It’s just clearing the housing and condominium inventory that was required and that’s rebalancing as well with the builders dropping the new construction of houses and condominiums.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. I guess we get the homeownership break every five years or so but anecdotally when you talk about a greater propensity to ramp in the province, Alberta historically has had one of the higher homeownership rates nationally. Can you give us any color in terms of what you’re seeing on the margin?

Sam Kolias

We’re seeing in our communities mixed demographic increase, we’re seeing homeowners sell their homes that are middle to baby boom age and going to rental and of course we’re seeing millennials going to rentals as well. And so we’re seeing a broad positive moving into rental housing versus homeownership across all demographic groups.

Mario Saric

I guess when those things get started they’re pretty structural in nature.

Sam Kolias

Yes. The new mortgage rules are definitely having significant impact on this. So it’s much more difficult to qualify for a mortgage and so that’s absolutely the big factor as well as well as cost of homeownership and condominium ownership is much higher. And so there is no question the value that a housing consumer realizes renting is much better right now than homeownership options. Much more affordable, much more flexible and in this economy flexibility is really important. So there’s a lot of advantages and we’ve got much nicer products too. So we’ve got with our diversified product offering something for everybody.

Mario Saric

Great. Thank you.

Sam Kolias

Thanks, Mario.

Thank you. Your next question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Jonathan, please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning. First just on your occupancy and I know it’s still in your target range but it did dip a little bit in July and I guess down a little bit since April. Maybe give a little bit of color on that. Are you guys to the point where you’re trying to push rents?

Rob Geremia

Jon, it’s Rob. Yes, we are but historically April, May and June are our highest turnover months as well too. You have to factor that in at the same time. On a year-over-year basis, we’re seeing turnover down about 7% and rentals actually are up by 3%. So on an overall basis, it’s coming in better than it did 12 months ago. But again, those were our higher turnover months. We’re coming into now August, September, our big rental months, so anticipating that to go back up again very shortly.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. So you have no issues getting above 97% by sort of end of the year?

Rob Geremia

We don’t believe so unless something changes dramatic in the market, but given what we’re seeing today we’re seeing the same trend that we saw three months ago.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just on the G&A, it’s been around this 9.3 million or so the first couple of quarters this year. Is that a good run rate going forward or is there some one-time things in there fairly significantly versus last year?

Rob Geremia

There are some one-time things I’d probably say maybe two quarters of a million [ph] of one-time targets including some severance payouts. We are focusing now on our G&A to make sure that we’re optimizing that as well at the same time. So I think in the short term it’s a decent run rate, but we’ll provide much more guidance on that one in 2019.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, good quarter. Thanks a lot.

Rob Geremia

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is from Howard Leung from Veritas Investment Research. Howard, please go ahead.

Howard Leung

Thank you and good morning.

Sam Kolias

Good morning, Howard.

Howard Leung

I want to go over the incentives. So it was discussed that starting in July the renewals and also the new incentives offered are much lower. The absolute dollar for incentives in Q2 though went up. So do you expect given the policies are a little tighter now, maybe the absolute dollars would go down then in a couple of quarters?

Rob Geremia

On account in the cumulative effect [ph], it will have a much more impact say 12 months from now than it does today. But yes, we do anticipate the absolute dollar value to start to decrease to 4 now.

Howard Leung

Okay, great. It will just take time --

Rob Geremia

That’s correct. And you’re making huge lumps on a lease-over-lease basis, but on a cumulative number based on our revenue, it will take time for it to catch up.

Howard Leung

Right, that makes sense. And then right on the returns on the value-added capital, I want to know for the revenue there, the increase from the renovations and also the market strengthening revenue, is that – that’s on an annualized basis and I guess that hasn’t fully been absorbed into the results yet, right? So that’s just the new revenue anticipated from these renovations.

Rob Geremia

That’s correct. So we basically take the impact of making a change, annualize that impact will give you the returns off that. And then in addition to that, if we roll that into the IFRS valuation methodology, which again is on an annualized basis, but we do separate for you the difference between legally as market strength and renovation strength. But I think the two cannot be totally separated because as you develop better product and have lower occupancy, it will drive up costs. So by default the two are connected.

Howard Leung

Right, they’re related. And the market strengthening, is that – how would you separate that? Is that just based on maybe industry data or market data?

Rob Geremia

No, it’s based on our internal best estimates. We know our pricing strategy for renovations, so we do adjust market rents based on that pricing strategy. Then we compare the end of the quarter, the total revenue adjustment. The net difference has to come from market strengthening.

Howard Leung

Okay, that makes sense. Thanks. I’ll pass the mic.

Rob Geremia

Thanks.

Thank you. Your next question is from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just going back to your operating expenses for the quarter. Is it fair to look at this more on a six-month basis versus a quarterly basis? Because if you look at the first six months of last year and the first six months of this year, it’s fairly consistent from an OpEx standpoint. Just wondering if there’s anything timing related in there. And then looking through to the balance of this year, it was a bit higher last year in terms of OpEx. Would you assume that the sort of first half of the year is indicative of what be OpEx for the second half?

Rob Geremia

I guess to your question is yes, I’d say yes for sure. Look at the six-month number, although I will caution a bit. 2018 we did have some carryover in our cost from 2017 because of the level of renovation is in operation that we were doing at that time. Moving forward for the last half of the year, the big variable as was mentioned previously is utilities and the weather itself too. So it’s a little bit – I’d probably say, we should see significantly improvement on the operational side, we should see Q3 do a lot better than Q3 did last year, but again, the variables being the weather in Q4. But I guess in general Q1 is a heavier quarter for utilities generally than Q4 is as well.

Matt Kornack

Sure. And I meant excluding it just on the --

Rob Geremia

With utilities, okay. If you exclude the utilities, the other variable that we’re still working on is property taxes. That’s the one that we’ve seen some significant increase particularly in Saskatchewan but we’re anticipating some savings in other areas. On the controllable costs, we – I think Q2 was a much better run rate than you saw --

Matt Kornack

So the savings that you’re getting from outsourcing, some of that were in-sourcing some of the products that you’re buying, that come through I guess to some extent in R&M. And then would there be something in terms of your CapEx profile as well because I would assume some of that’s being capitalized?

Rob Geremia

It is. And I think the biggest benefit on the CapEx side and doing it ourselves is it’s actually below budget. We’re doing a better quality product at a lower cost and we anticipate that we’ll be able to. So we’re going to see overall valuation creation as a result of that net of the cost of doing it. And yes, we are seeing savings in R&M too because we’re having our team do more of the work themselves. And over the last six months we’ve been focusing on adding to our team experienced individuals that can do the work ourselves versus having to contract it out.

Matt Kornack

And then just with regards to your same-property NOI growth guidance. It’s still pretty broad range and I know there’s some intricacies because the second half of last year was obviously stronger on a relative basis. But wondering if you have a sense as to why you’d come in sort of at the low end versus the high end of the range there.

Rob Geremia

Well, if you look at our guidance right now, for the first half of the year – our average between the three and seven is 5%. So for the first half of the year, our results show 4.6%. So we’re right on target with that. So we’re hoping to see a little bit more improvement in the second half of the year to move that number even up, but it will be – we believe it will still be within that guidance range.

Matt Kornack

And then on vacancy, and maybe it’s unfair because you’ve done leasing and brought your vacancy number down. But on the vacancy that you have now, would you anticipate having to give incentives on that still or on vacant space? Are we looking at sort of no incentives at this point?

Rob Geremia

It’s a project-by-project basis. The only market right now where we’re offering no incentives [indiscernible] is Grande Prairie, because the market itself is just so strong. Everywhere else has to have incentives as part of the marketing strategy. But again, the way we do it is community-by-community basis. So if there’s low vacancy in that business, you’re going to see very low incentives in that business. If there’s higher vacancy, you’re going to see us roll into that too. Incentives are a very strong marketing tool that we use and it has helped us a lot.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And in 2014 sort of pre the oil collapsed, you didn’t provide market rent, including incentives. But at that point, were you offering any incentives?

Rob Geremia

I think that we do have one slide where we show zero incentives almost in 2014. It’s in our appendix I believe. But yes, in 2014 and '13, we did not have any incentives built in.

Matt Kornack

So is it your view I guess today that market rents is above where it was in 2014 when you strip out incentives?

Rob Geremia

Yes. Incentives itself in general yes, because it will be at or above the range of where they are now. It will take us time to unwind the incentives to get the absolute number to where it was. But yes, I think overall market rent – and we are seeing actually market rent strengthen.

Matt Kornack

Okay, fair enough. Thanks, guys.

Rob Geremia

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Your next question is from Yash Sankpal from Laurentian Bank. Yash, please go ahead.

Yash Sankpal

Good morning.

Sam Kolias

Good morning.

Yash Sankpal

I just want to focus on your Saskatchewan and Quebec portfolios. I see that for the Saskatchewan, your same property NOI margins were down 300 bips, so that is excluding the non-core portfolio. So just wondering what you’re seeing there? And also the Quebec portfolio kind of is going sideways, so maybe you could provide some color there?

Rob Geremia

Yes, as we noted on the incentives, the Saskatchewan has seen no improvement on the top revenue line growth. We were still offering the same incentives last year as we were this year. So we haven’t seen the same revenue recovery or demand recovery in Saskatchewan that we have saw in the rest of our portfolio. On the expense side, yes, expenses are actually up. A lot of it is driven by property taxes on a year-over-year basis as well as we’ve seen significant increase in property taxes in our Saskatchewan portfolio. Quebec is doing okay. It’s plugging [ph] along there at 1.5% for the year growth. It was targeting around there for the year. There are obviously limitation in Quebec with rent controls and the ability to pass a lot of your costs on, although we do go for above market increases where applicable. We’re very happy with our Quebec portfolio and we believe it can continue to grow even stronger. At Saskatchewan, we are very much focusing on and looking at both sides of the coin. One is how do we get demand even higher in those particular properties and also how do we lower or control our operating costs as well too. So we are focusing on that one in particular.

Sam Kolias

Yash, there’s been a significant amount of upgrades in Quebec, so we’ll see that go through in our numbers going forward because the suites that we have taken offline in Quebec as well and improved significantly have added more in our revenue. And so we will see that affect going forward similar to what we’ve been experiencing here in Alberta. In Saskatchewan, there is an elevated amount of new supply that we’re competing with a lot more new product in Saskatchewan. And so we are re-circling and looking at our communities to operate because our locations are in established locations and better locations than the new supply. And we believe taking the same approach in Saskatchewan as we did here in Alberta will improve those results in revenues going forward and recapture the demand for our better located, larger unit size communities.

Yash Sankpal

Thank you. And just on Ontario, there also your same store NOI growth is quite strong. Just wondering how much of that is coming from your suites innovation versus actual just stronger demand?

Sam Kolias

The majority where – actually we started the suite rental program in Quebec and Ontario three years ago. The challenge with both Ontario and Quebec are very low turnovers, because the in-place rents are so far below the market rent that very few residents move out because there’s a big leap and difference if a resident does. And that’s why it’s just a little bit more challenging and time consuming to realize those revenues because of the low turnover that we do have in both those provinces.

Yash Sankpal

So you said the majority of that is from suite renovation?

Sam Kolias

Yes.

Rob Geremia

Yes, we’re seeing significant increases in north of 20% in some cases in Ontario turnover suite renovation.

Yash Sankpal

Right, okay. And what AGI, like what is your experience in that?

Rob Geremia

We do apply for them when we do common area upgrades or building upgrades as well. It’s one of the challenges because the program itself has a pretty long amortization schedule. So it’s more difficult to get the returns you see Alberta versus maybe the same level of renovation. But yes, when we’re applying for them we are getting them.

Yash Sankpal

Right. The reason I ask is there was an article yesterday talking about residents pushing back on these AGIs. So just what’s your view on that?

Rob Geremia

We haven’t seen much pushback yet on that, because I think the customer has seen the value that we are putting into the building as well too. But yes, to-date we have not seen a lot of pushback. Again, I think the AGI program is quite conservative as compared to other parts.

Yash Sankpal

All right.

Sam Kolias

Yash, we’re very flexible too and we take each individual situation seriously and it really depends on the individual. And our flexibility is something that we’ve had since 1999 and it really works, because for some an AGI increase is a big amount. And so we’re flexible. We’re sensitive to that. So we work something out. And that always is helpful.

Yash Sankpal

Thank you.

Sam Kolias

Thanks, Yash.

Rob Geremia

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is from Neil Downey from RBC Capital Markets. Neil, please go ahead.

Neil Downey

Thank you. Good morning. I do think all of my questions have been answered, but it’s great to see that those lobby renovations and new leasing offices are really making a difference. So thanks.

Sam Kolias

Thanks, Neil.

Rob Geremia

Thanks, Neil.

Lisa Russell

Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question is from Dean Wilkinson from CIBC. Dean, please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks. Good morning, everybody.

Sam Kolias

Good morning, Dean.

Dean Wilkinson

I’d echo Neil’s comments on his design choices in your lobbies.

Sam Kolias

Thank you.

Rob Geremia

I had nothing to do with picking them. Trust me.

Dean Wilkinson

Yes. Just on the development opportunities and tying that back into sort of your longer-term view, it would perhaps appear that you’re thinking maybe a little more development than acquisition in your growth plans outside of Western Canada. Would that perhaps be fair?

Sam Kolias

It certainly was, Dean, and accurate reflection but we’re circling back. Now that we’ve got a new formula and diversified product offering, we’re a lot more excited about legacy assets. And if it wasn’t our design team and our entire renovation and capital teams’ innovative and creative abilities, certainly we would be more focusing on new development where we can start with a blank canvas. But we’re so excited and our product that we’ve repositioned has an amazing response from the community. And the other part about our communities and legacy assets is the established locations and the large suite sizes that are really unparalleled compared to new supply which is typically really small unit sizes with large amenity packages. We can offer both large unit sizes and large amenity packages by converting some of the suites to phenomenal amenities that our resident members are really excited about and attracted to. And so we can offer a product that’s very unique at a very low cost because our cost bases for our apartments are a fraction lower than what it cost to build a brand new apartment. And as a result, our returns are much, much higher repositioning and reinvesting in our existing communities as are returns on our investments on our slides reflect. Much more exciting returns, near double digit revenue gains if not double digits and in triple digit NAV gains which would be impossible in today’s new development opportunities.

Dean Wilkinson

For sure. So that 6 million square feet we should be thinking maybe perhaps a little farther out as why build something to a 5 or 6 when you can --

Sam Kolias

Correct.

Dean Wilkinson

At 20%.

Sam Kolias

Exactly. That’s absolutely the focus we want everybody really to focus in on is our biggest opportunity is repositioning and reinvesting in our communities and other legacy assets in other markets. Really strategic partnerships is something that we’re continuing to work on. Lisa is very, very active in her travels and meeting with strategic partners that have assets in different regions that we can partner up with and vice-versa, can partner up with our development opportunities here in the West and both provide one another with diversification that otherwise would be very difficult to do. So partnerships is something really, really exciting and something that we’re going to continue to focus in on as we’ve already demonstrated with our partnership with RioCan. We’re looking at many other partnerships as we speak.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, great. And then just looking at the mortgages, how are you sort of balancing the view between term and rate? You look at your near-term debt rolls and you’re sort of mid-to-low 2s over the next couple of years. If you were to sort of stretch out to 10 years, you’re looking at 330, even an incremental increase at a five year. Are you sort of weighing off – let’s take on a little more interest expense here to term this out or do you think – not looking at something where rates are really going to run away on you and perhaps rolling over for shorter terms might be something you’re looking at?

James Ha

Hi, Dean. It’s James. The answer to your question is yes, pretty well across the board. All we know is that we really don’t know on rates. The yield curve is pretty flat right now. As you know the spread difference between five and 10-year money really isn’t there. Priority one has always been to ladder that maturity curve, so try to flatten it as much as we can. So far this year we’ve leaned towards the shorter end of that curve, so the five year end of it. That said, towards the latter part of this year where roughly the bulk of our maturities are, we will be leaning towards the longer end of that curve. So it’s a little bit of everything and it’s really a way for us to hedge our own maturity curve. Because at the end of the day all we know is that we really don’t know.

Rob Geremia

Dean, to add to James comment, the 2019 maturity looks big but there’s really one very big mortgage in there, the [indiscernible] portfolio mortgage and that’s on a land lease. So the maximum we can in Quebec is a five-year term on that one as well. So again, five years is still better than three but we can’t go a 10-year on that one even if we wanted to. So it’s more difficult to try to balance these terms and maturities. On the question of interest rates, we don’t have the answer to that. So we’re just trying to balance this all out with pros and cons. The good news about that is if rates go up, we can mark-to-market out rents every 12 months. So if there’s inflation, we should be able to catch us to some of that as well too.

Dean Wilkinson

No, fair enough. And just a last one for me just circling back to Jon’s question about the bump up in the G&A. Was that an incremental amount that had been pulled from the property level or is that just the ramp up around marketing and some other stuff that you’re referring --?

Rob Geremia

A combination, but we actually shifted the operational structure so we had more managers set up to help and focus between Southern Alberta. And then yes, we spent a lot more money on call center. Our call inquires – and when I say call I mean emails and inquiries are up about 30% year-over-year which is the good news. On the demand side, however, you have to constantly to administer all that as well too. So in general, G&A – combined G&A year-over-year is still up.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay. That sounds good. That’s it for me. Thanks a lot, guys.

Rob Geremia

Thanks, Dean.

Sam Kolias

Thanks, Dean.

Operator

James Ha

Thanks, Leoni. If you missed any portion of today’s call, a copy of this webcast will be made available on our Web site. Again, it’s boardwalkreit.com where you’ll also find our contact information should you have any further questions. Thank you again for joining us this morning. This now concludes our call.

