Earnings Analysis | Technology

Cisco's Earnings: Here's What I See Coming

|
About: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Includes: JNPR, PANW
by: D.M. Martins Research

Summary

I believe moderate top-line growth and gross margin pressures will set the tone for Cisco's fiscal 4Q18 earnings.

I have been a fan of CSCO due to the (slow) business model shift and the impressive cash reserves that will likely fuel inorganic growth.

But I have valuation concerns: if shares approach the $40 mark, I might consider becoming a CSCO shareholder once again.

It's about time for network equipment giant Cisco (CSCO) to report the results of its fiscal 4Q18. The Street has set revenue expectations at $12.77 billion, just an inch above the mid point of management's guidance. Consensus earnings estimate of $0.69 per share, unchanged for three months, also suggests that analysts have bought into the company's prediction that EPS will land between $0.68 and $0.70.

Image credit

I agree that a 5.3% top line increase is feasible over a weak fiscal 4Q17 that saw revenues dip 4% -- the largest sales contraction since early 2014. Within the mix, I expect security to keep its regained momentum (deferred revenue growth on the security side reached an encouraging 38% last quarter), and I project that this relatively small division alone (5% of last quarter's total revenues) will drive about one-eighth of Cisco's overall top-line growth. Despite increased competition in the space from pure-play names like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and long-time nemesis Juniper (JNPR), I remain optimistic that a combination of organic growth and M&A-driven upside will continue to push security revenues up (see left graph below for a historical trend).

Another item of interest for me will be service sales, which have nearly plateaued in the past handful of quarters. I believe this business could keep on producing modest, low-to-mid single digit growth in the foreseeable future as Cisco further monetizes on its installed base.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On profitability, I have no reason to believe that the headwinds caused by the usual pricing challenges and increased component costs will subside. While I believe Cisco's gross margin should land within guidance, I remain cautious about it reaching the higher end of the range. I also project opex to come in on the rich side (32.9% of revenues vs. 32.2% last year, non-GAAP basis), particularly as overhead associated with acquisitions continue to pressure the bottom line. However, I believe that any potential upside to EPS is most likely to come in the form of more contained operating expenses than on revenue or gross margin uplift, in addition to a lower share count driven by Cisco's more aggressive move to buy back stock following cash repatriation.

Below is my own estimate of Cisco's fiscal 4Q18 financial results.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

I have been a fan of CSCO for a long time. The business has been shifting slowly but surely away from the lumpy and unpredictable sale of pricey network hardware to a software-centric, recurring revenue model that I find much more appealing. Add to the mix impressive cash reserves (see graph below), and I believe Cisco will continue to leverage its existing cash cow to produce inorganic growth through acquisitions like Duo Security that should offset the legacy business decline.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

In hindsight, last year's lower 12.0x earnings multiple coupled with long-term EPS growth expectation of 8% (see chart below) may have signaled one of the best opportunities to buy CSCO. Today, 38% in stock price appreciation later, there is a convincing case to be made about the stock being fully valued at current levels -- even though a PEG of 2.1x may not sound like an outrageous multiple for a high-quality company.

Chart
CSCO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

All taken into account, I will hold off on buying CSCO ahead of earnings given mild valuation concerns. I accept the risk that, should results and guidance come in above expectations, shares could run farther away from my portfolio. The sweet spot for a potential investor like me would be a post-earnings selloff driven either by profit taking or by concerns that might be short term in nature. Under these circumstances and if shares approach the $40 mark, I might consider becoming a CSCO shareholder once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.