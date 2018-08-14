Cisco's Earnings: Here's What I See Coming

I have been a fan of CSCO due to the (slow) business model shift and the impressive cash reserves that will likely fuel inorganic growth.

It's about time for network equipment giant Cisco (CSCO) to report the results of its fiscal 4Q18. The Street has set revenue expectations at $12.77 billion, just an inch above the mid point of management's guidance. Consensus earnings estimate of $0.69 per share, unchanged for three months, also suggests that analysts have bought into the company's prediction that EPS will land between $0.68 and $0.70.

Image credit

I agree that a 5.3% top line increase is feasible over a weak fiscal 4Q17 that saw revenues dip 4% -- the largest sales contraction since early 2014. Within the mix, I expect security to keep its regained momentum (deferred revenue growth on the security side reached an encouraging 38% last quarter), and I project that this relatively small division alone (5% of last quarter's total revenues) will drive about one-eighth of Cisco's overall top-line growth. Despite increased competition in the space from pure-play names like Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and long-time nemesis Juniper (JNPR), I remain optimistic that a combination of organic growth and M&A-driven upside will continue to push security revenues up (see left graph below for a historical trend).

Another item of interest for me will be service sales, which have nearly plateaued in the past handful of quarters. I believe this business could keep on producing modest, low-to-mid single digit growth in the foreseeable future as Cisco further monetizes on its installed base.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On profitability, I have no reason to believe that the headwinds caused by the usual pricing challenges and increased component costs will subside. While I believe Cisco's gross margin should land within guidance, I remain cautious about it reaching the higher end of the range. I also project opex to come in on the rich side (32.9% of revenues vs. 32.2% last year, non-GAAP basis), particularly as overhead associated with acquisitions continue to pressure the bottom line. However, I believe that any potential upside to EPS is most likely to come in the form of more contained operating expenses than on revenue or gross margin uplift, in addition to a lower share count driven by Cisco's more aggressive move to buy back stock following cash repatriation.

Below is my own estimate of Cisco's fiscal 4Q18 financial results.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

I have been a fan of CSCO for a long time. The business has been shifting slowly but surely away from the lumpy and unpredictable sale of pricey network hardware to a software-centric, recurring revenue model that I find much more appealing. Add to the mix impressive cash reserves (see graph below), and I believe Cisco will continue to leverage its existing cash cow to produce inorganic growth through acquisitions like Duo Security that should offset the legacy business decline.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

In hindsight, last year's lower 12.0x earnings multiple coupled with long-term EPS growth expectation of 8% (see chart below) may have signaled one of the best opportunities to buy CSCO. Today, 38% in stock price appreciation later, there is a convincing case to be made about the stock being fully valued at current levels -- even though a PEG of 2.1x may not sound like an outrageous multiple for a high-quality company.

All taken into account, I will hold off on buying CSCO ahead of earnings given mild valuation concerns. I accept the risk that, should results and guidance come in above expectations, shares could run farther away from my portfolio. The sweet spot for a potential investor like me would be a post-earnings selloff driven either by profit taking or by concerns that might be short term in nature. Under these circumstances and if shares approach the $40 mark, I might consider becoming a CSCO shareholder once again.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.