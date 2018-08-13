Excellon Resources: Big Progress Made By This Overvalued Company

However, in my opinion, the company's shares are still overvalued; below I have provided a simplified valuation model supporting this thesis.

It means that the company has made big progress since 2016, when dewatering problems occured.

In 2Q 2018 Excellon reported an all-in sustaining cost of production of $13.8 per ounce, becoming a free-cash-flow-generating company.

Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) is a tiny base metals / silver producer operating the La Platosa mine in Mexico. For many years the company was considered a mostly-silver producer but, as the chart below shows, it is not the case anymore:

Note that over the years the silver contribution to total production went down from a record 74.6% in 2011 to a mere 43.6% in 2Q 2018. What happened? In my opinion, nothing special – very often the aging sulfide deposits show higher content of base metals when mining operations go deeper into ground. And it is the case of Excellon. For example, although the silver is still a dominating metal, zinc production is comparable to silver production now (in 2Q 2018 the company produced 278 thousand ounces of silver and 2.8 million pounds of zinc, attributable to 239 thousand ounces of silver equivalent).

Note: to recalculate the amount of zinc and lead (the second base metal produced by Excellon) production into silver equivalents I am using the average metal prices recorded in each quarter or year

Now, in 2016 and 2017 the company encountered serious dewatering problems, resulting in a substantial increase in costs of production. In other words, Excellon became an unprofitable, cash flow negative company. To solve the problem, the management team has conducted an ambitious dewatering program (still ongoing) and…now we see its effects.

Good news - Excellon is a free-cash-flow-generating company now

Look at this chart:

The chart shows the so-called all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) defined as follows:

AISC = (revenue less cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) plus CAPEX) / divided by the amount of silver equivalents sold

Let me discuss this formula:

The difference between revenue and cash flow from operations is equal to a cash cost incurred by the company. Contrary to the industry standards, the cash cost defined in this way contains all cash costs (not only those related to mining operations) as, for example, on-site costs of production, administrative expenses etc.

I have some doubts about sustaining capital expenditures reported by the company so I am using the total CAPEX disclosed in the cash flow statement.

As a result, AISC depicted on the chart above is closer to an all-in cost of production but, if that is the case, the better (provided that a final cost is low)

The amount of silver equivalent sold is calculated taking into account the average metal prices recorded in each reporting period and using the following formula:

Amount of silver equivalent = gross revenue / average gross silver price

To remind my readers, the Excellon final products are lead-silver and zinc- silver concentrates where treatment and refining charges constitute a crucial component of gross revenue reported by the company.

Now, as the chart shows, the company has made big progress, cutting its costs from $38.0 per ounce of silver equivalent in 4Q 2016 to $13.8 in 2Q 2018. What is more, taking into account that today silver is trading at around $15.0 per ounce, Excellon is able to deliver free cash flow of $1.2 per ounce of silver equivalent sold. The results reported in the second quarter of 2018 confirm this thesis – the company delivered free cash flow of $4.2M. Interestingly, last time Excellon generated free cash flow was the year 2014 ($0.2M). Summarizing – if the company is able to sustain its costs at the level reported in 2Q 2018 (and I strongly believe it is), Excellon will join an elite group of low-cost precious metals producers.

Bad news – Excellon shares are overvalued

Unfortunately, I have the bad news for Excellon shareholders – in my opinion, the company’s shares are strongly overvalued now. Here is why.

As of March 31, 2018 La Platosa held 17.4 million ounces of silver equivalent classified as mineral resources (calculated assuming current metal prices: $15.3 per ounce for silver, $0.97 per pound for lead and $1.22 per pound for zinc).

Now, assuming the average annual production of 2.5 million ounces of silver equivalent (my own estimate based on 2Q 2018 production), the La Platosa mine should operate for 6.9 years (17.4 million / 2.5 million).

Now, assuming:

Silver price of $15.3 per ounce

AISC of $13.8 per ounce of silver equivalent (as in 2Q 2018)

Payability ratio of 0.89 (of each ounce of silver equivalent sold on the market, the company has to pay 0.11 ounce to a smelter and refining company, on average)

No taxes (this optimistic assumption drives the company’s value up)

Discount rate of 5%

...the La Platosa mine is worth $19.2M. Here are the appropriate calculations:

Further, keeping in mind that at the end of June 2018 Excellon held cash of $15.7M and had debt of $0.7M, the equity value is $34.2M (net present value of La Platosa + cash – debt; look at the green rows in the table above). It means that one share of Excellon is worth $0.31 (using a fully diluted share count of 110.7 million).

Today Excellon shares are trading at $0.90 a share (August 13) so they are definitely overvalued.

Now, I have tried to find what Excellon investors are betting on and here are a few possible scenarios supporting the current valuation:

The company very quickly cuts its AISC to around $8.4 per ounce of silver equivalent and becomes the lowest cost producer in the industry (now the lowest cost producer is Silvercorp ( SVM ) with AISC of $9.6 per ounce of silver, as in 1H 2018) The La Platosa mine becomes a much bigger operation – for example, it doubles its annual production and extends the life of the mine to 24 years Silver price quickly jumps to $21 per ounce

I guess that the first two scenarios are rather unrealistic but if the price of silver goes to $21 per ounce, the current share price may be justified. However, if silver prices were to go higher I would have a few, in my opinion, better proposals to place investor’s money in but…it is an interesting issue for another article.

Summary

Excellon has made big progress, cutting its all-in sustaining costs of production to $13.8 per ounce of silver equivalent in 2Q 2018. As a result, the company is a free cash flow generator now (if it is able to keep its costs at the level reported in 2Q 2018 or even cut them further). However, according to my own simplified discounted cash flow valuation model, one share of Excellon is worth $0.31. It means that the company’s shares are overvalued now.

Finally, this year Excellon signed an interesting toll agreement with Hecla Mining (HL). According to it, the company’s Miguel Auza mill is going to process the ore delivered from the Hecla’s San Sebastian mine. In my opinion, this agreement should add some additional value to the company but today it is too early to make any viable estimates of a possible outcome.

