Trouble In Turkey - Today's Editors' Picks

Weakness in international economies continues to be a theme in the broader market. Turkey is the latest country dealing with economic woes, although it is not alone in facing big questions about the future. The US and China are still at odds, but whether the situation escalates to a full-blown trade war from mere saber-rattling remains to be seen.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Double Dividend Stocks, Aswath Damodaran, Jeff Miller, Brad Thomas, Mr. Bert, Options Markets, Blue Pacific, Simon Bowler, Liumin Chen, Max Loh, Austrolib, Beyond Saving, Hao Huang, Jason Cawley, Jonathan Weber, and Daniel Jones bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Recent QQQ chart data

Comment of the day, by RicJensen:

Great article thx. This was a very in-depth analysis. Very much worth the time. I felt the same way about wasting capital on buybacks and funding the unfunds with those 6.6%+ offerings. Also the habit of promise big and hope for later. The debt is amazing since compared to F, you couldn't have been in a better environment for competition than coming out of a BK.

I prefer F for management and product. F has its issues with analysts and disclosure. I hope this is to protect competitive advantage. F management has also been upfront (way up front) in pointing out the risks involved and targets. They get punished for that now, but unlike GM, they haven't promised they are years ahead of the competition.

This (article) was so good that I'd like to see how F would stack up to the same analysis. Are the cash hoard and the low debt going to carry through to the HEV/EV/AV next wave? I'm betting easily, but it would be great to do F next.