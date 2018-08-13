Taking Advantage Of Selloffs

Investors have a unique opportunity to invest in Synchrony Financials near the 52-week low.

Financial strength of Synchrony Financials stands to improve over the next five years.

A recurring theme in my investing is to look for overdone selloffs and take advantage of them.

Do you remember when American Express (AXP) lost its long-time exclusive franchise issuing Costco (CSCO) branded credit cards?

Investors saw the coming loss of a huge chunk of AXP’s revenue as a major negative. Over an eighteen-month period Amex shares slumped from over $96 to near $50. Ouch. AXP did take a $2.99 per share non-recurring loss per share in 2017, related to the Costco situation.

Since then, though, management has done a good job of landing other business relationships to replace the lost revenue. Value Line now expects AXP to post all-time record EPS of $7.30 for 2018, up from its previous old record high, including Costco cards, of $5.65.

High volume, but low margin revenues were replaced with higher profit sales from non-CSCO sources.

Patient and insightful investors who saw AXP’s record low P/E and record high yield in January of $2016, as an opportunity, rather than a warning, more than dopubled their money in about 2.5 years.

Unsurprisingly, AXP, at $102.30, has regressed upwards to almost exactly its old average multiple. It also now yields very close to its typical level from the four years 2014 through 2017.

It’s too late to ride that wave now. But a simiar situation exists today, though, in lesser known Synchrony Financial (SYF). SYF runs private label credit for many firms including Wal-Mart (WMT).

As occurred with AXP and Costco, Wal-Mart has now decided to move its future business relationship to Capital One (COF). That news briefly sent Synchrony shares from $40.59 to under $29. SYF bottomed last week at $28.33 before bouncing slightly to about $30.

SYF management is not sitting still. On July 3 rd they announced a $6.9 billion purchase of PayPal (PYPL) Credit’s $7.6 billion in receivables along with the exclusive rights to that firm’s online credit financing program.

The new deal replaces much of the lost revenue and appears likely to be more profitable than the Wal-Mart connection. Value Line thinks Synchrony’s 2018 EPS can reach $3.65, up almost 40% from 2017’s level.

Over the next three to five years Synchrony’s EPS could reach almost $5.

A simple regression-to-the-mean valuation of this year’s estimate supports a target price north of $40. That goal looks quite realistic. SYF touched $40.59 YTD and peaked above $39 last December. It hit $37.30 back in 2016, when EPS were destined for $2.61, not $3.65. At $30, SYF sells for just 8.2x this year’s projection, equal to its P/E at its $23 IPO price. SYF then proceeded to move from $23 to $36 in just over a year.

Astute investors can own SYF now at the same price it fetched late in 2014. Since then, book value advanced from under $14 to near $25. There were no cash dividends in 2014. Quarterly payments began in Q3 of 2016. They were boosted in both 2017 and 2018. The current rate of $0.21 provides a well-covered 2.8% yield. That’s the highest ever for SYF’s shareholders.

Option sellers willing to think long-term, can collect great premium for writing Jan. 17, 2020 expiration date puts at $25, $28 or $30 strike prices.

Worst-case, forced purchase prices would drop to $22.95, $25.03 or $26.15 respectively based on Tuesday afternoon’s actual trading prices with SYF at exactly $30.

Buy some Synchrony shares, sell some puts or consider doing both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Paul Price is Long SYF shares, short SYF Jan. 2020 $28 and $30 puts.