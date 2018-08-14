Splunk: Expanding Beyond Their Niche

There are many names in the enterprise software industry. With companies specializing in areas such as security, authentication, analytics, cloud computing, middleware etc. investors that do not have a firm understanding of how IT infrastructure or data pipelines are set up fall into a generalization trap. I believe this is the case for Splunk (SPLK). Most articles explain that Splunk is an analytics tool, but this is a gross simplification. Comparing Splunk’s offerings with something like R Studio does Splunk a great disservice. I plan to explain how Splunk fits into an organization and where they are heading in the future, so that investors can avoid generalizations about Splunk, while also creating a better understanding of what risks are most feasible and understand how Splunk differentiates itself.

Early Mover Advantage

Splunk’s origin was as a log analysis tool. Logs are basically data that are thrown from an application, machine, or device, that explain what the program is doing, and creates a list of messages that are stored in a file. Logs can be thought of as messages that a machine creates to explain what it is doing. Splunk served as a log analysis tool, which uses these machine-generated logs, breaks it down and organizes it, and gives IT employees a way to search through logs to find, for example, causes of an error, detect when a machine is acting differently than expected, or to determine if there is a possibility of a data breach.

The main takeaway for investors is that Splunk is used to read, organize, and analyze machine-generated data. Most analytics tools that would want to do this would require a user to import the data, clean, sparse, organize, then begin running different query searches or performing analysis techniques etc. Splunk’s products can be used this way, but Splunk was created to organize machine data to allow users to better interact with their programs.

Splunk’s niche focus and easy implementation capabilities allowed them to quickly become a staple in many organizations. From their most recent 10-K, Splunk currently serves over 15,000 customers, and over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies. Splunk already has a large customer base, where they have become established within their customer’s operations, causing employees to have experience coding and using Splunk’s products to the point where a customer would suffer high-switching costs to move to a competitor. This has allowed Splunk to survive several similar offerings and open-source competitors hoping to gain some market share.

Establishing the large customer base is part of what can be considered Splunk’s early mover advantage (arguably first mover). The second part is the data. Splunk is connected to their customer’s data logs already, allowing Splunk to already have data pipelines in place. Because of their core offering having access to all of the machine data, Splunk has been able to generate more creative uses of the data through additional offerings; giving customers an easy way to incorporate advanced machine learning techniques and AI capabilities for their organization.

Expanding Capabilities

Of course, investors are looking for future revenue growth, not past growth. With an already large customer base, Splunk needs to provide a path to increase the revenue generated from their current customers in order to justify their valuation. Splunk has taken an ambitious path, providing features that bring value in areas such as predictive analytics, internet of things (IoT) communication, cloud computing, security, and data privacy, among others.

Splunk does offer a machine learning platform called Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, which offers users a nice API for machine learning models, along with incorporating Python code. This is a nice product offering, but this is used more as a defensive add-on, meaning that it is offered to ensure there are no obvious gaps in their ecosystem, preventing someone like Alteryx (AYX) to easily steal market share.

Although the toolkit offers more user freedom to enter code directly, I believe the better value adding products (and the ones investors should focus on) are what I consider “insight focused" analytics products. By this, I am referring to tools that are created for a single purpose. This allows Splunk to create products with a user friendly UI/UX for users that aren’t data scientists, versus something like their toolkit with needs more input and manipulation from the user. Providing these focused add-ons not only create several revenue generating options but also can help which lower overall costs, as a company can now have a cyber security analyst use a product such as Splunk Insights for Ransomware versus needing to outsource this to a data scientist in the analytics department.

The two main capabilities Splunk is adding are through operations (infrastructure machinery, cloud computing, business intelligence) and security (threat detection, ransomware, authentication). Splunk has now expanded beyond their origins of log analysis, creating a cloud offering and IT service management tool, among others. The important distinction here, which will lead me to their biggest growth driver in the future, is that all of these capabilities come from their ability to organize and understand machine data. This is why their newest offering, Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence, could be the big move investors have been looking for.

Although not yet released, Splunk will likely set up this offering similarly to their other products. This would mean that once Splunk is integrated with the machine data that machines such as wearables, utilities, automobiles, industrial tools etc. produce constantly, a company would then be able to use Splunk’s IoT offering to have a dashboard specifically focused on how these machines release data. This dashboard will likely also be able to monitor all the different items and products that make up systems such as a connected plant, building, car, or battery, and create workflows that allow a centralized way to analyze and troubleshoot potential problems. This offering could also help create new data flows that allow something like different parts of a plant to have the ability to send data to each other.

With Splunk already a staple in many organizations, their niche in handling machine data have allowed them to continuously increase their value additions. With IoT capabilities growing, and the ability to connect more and more objects to a cloud, Splunk has the foundations built to fully take advantage of the growing IoT trend and offer an easy to implement, specific IoT offering.

Competitive Advantages

The main competitive advantage Splunk has is what I earlier labeled “insight based" analytics tools. This is a big differentiator between Splunk and other analytics software providers that Splunk gets lumped together with. With their core offering of log analysis, Splunk has expanded its machine data reading capabilities to build focused tools that are set up to bring insights on areas such as ransomware. The dashboard and workflows are all built to support this goal, and the customer uses the tool for the purpose of finding new insights. This is different from most analytics tools, as those are what I would consider as “method focused" tools. Although a data scientist could then use those tools to build a data pipeline to retrieve data from a machine through a variety of cleaning and organizing techniques, those tools are built for users to have the freedom of creating their own models and testing out various machine learning techniques. Although both can be used, Splunk’s ability to provide specific purpose products allow more users to reasonably use the software, versus a product that can only be used by data scientists.

Another advantage that allows Splunk to coexist with the mega-cap cloud providers is their excellence in their core offering, log analysis. For the last few years, Gartner, who provides reports covering various IT software vendors for companies, has consistently rated Splunk as a leader (see below). The Gartner reports are well known in IT departments and provide a large influence into which vendor a company may choose.

Also mentioned above, Splunk’s core offerings are based off of becoming integrated with the company's key data sources. This allows Splunk’s offerings to see less installation and integration time than their competitors due to the data already organized and in their ecosystem.

It should also be noted that Splunk has several partnerships with key players in the enterprise architecture industry. Although this does not guarantee there will be no future threats, it is very encouraging to see Amazon (AMZN) choose to create a partnership with Splunk rather than focus on stealing market share. However, both Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT) have analytics tools and log analysis tools that operate within their ecosystem but not an offering that is vendor-neutral. Unlike most other SaaS companies, Splunk already has the market share and data integration established, giving them a nice defense from future competitors.

Risks

With that said, there is still a risk that one of the cloud vendors attempts to push Splunk out, but this risk might be overstated. Neither Microsoft nor Amazon Web Services has made an active push to start providing vendor-neutral solutions and has rather decided to team up with companies such as Splunk.

As with other enterprise companies, Splunk still has to deliver the latest innovations to their consumers. If they are unable to adapt, they will likely see their market share start to decrease. But as mentioned earlier, Splunk does have the early mover advantage, and most IT departments of large enterprises do not have an easy path towards switching vendors, especially one as popular as Splunk.

The more serious risks that investors should concern themselves with is growth and pricing. Splunk is still a growth company, yet already has a large customer base, and serves a vast majority of major enterprises. Investors will need to see Splunk increase their revenue per customer in order to justify Splunk’s high valuations. If Splunk is unable to effectively push out their value additions to their core offering, then the share price will suffer.

The second one is pricing. Splunk is developing a bad reputation for pricing. As the earlier mentioned Gartner report mentions, “Gartner clients that have implemented Splunk consistently raise concerns about the licensing model and overall cost to implement the solution. Splunk has introduced new licensing approaches, such as the Enterprise Adoption Agreement (EAA) as well as additional license headroom for new users with periodic license true-ups, to address these concerns.” This was also brought up in the latest earnings call, and when asked about pricing, CEO Douglas Merritt said, “Our strategy is to continue to offer different capabilities and make sure that we're pricing them in a way that makes sense based on the value delivered and what other categories of tools that are similar [in] how they [are] price[d] as well.”

Simply put, this is not a good sign. Although Splunk has a very large customer base, their reputation for having bad pricing agreements is concerning. If Splunk continues to have negative reactions to how they charge for their services, customers may start considering switching vendors and taking the high-switching cost hit.

Also, it should be pointed out that Splunk’s move to machine learning will not be a blue ocean market. There are many analytical tools companies, and if these services can better address the analytical needs of customers, Splunk’s revenue growth will suffer. Splunk will need to leverage their abilities to organize machine data to provide analytical tools, or else a company such as Alteryx could start seeing use cases where data collected in Splunk serves as an input to the Alteryx tool, rather than Splunk creating an end-to-end solution.

Financials

As stated before, Splunk is a growth company. They currently aren’t profitable on a GAAP basis and aren’t focused on earnings. However, Splunk is FCF positive, which provides relief for investors.

In the recent 10-Q, gross margin is above 70%, providing a solid path to profitability for Splunk. But we see the hit to operating margin come from the high sales and marketing and R&D costs. Total revenue for the quarter was $311.6 million, leading to a 27.7% R&D to revenue ratio, which is a respectable amount, as new value offerings will be the key to growth. However, sales and marketing to revenue expense is currently 70%, which is very high. We would expect a company that already serves over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies to see a lower sales and marketing expense. Although the high cost isn’t favorable, investors should expect to see reports of numerous new customers next quarter, and/or a very low churn rate, coupled with successful expansion of revenue generated per contract in order to justify the elevated expense.

Relative Valuation

With the business model analysis complete, and a quick look at the negative earnings, we will move on to a relative valuation. For this, I will compare Splunk to Alteryx, Box (BOX), Tableau (DATA), and ServiceNow (NOW).

Company Market Cap P/CF P/S Revenue Growth P/S/G Splunk $15.28 Billion 49.44 11.27 37.40% 0.3 Alteryx $3.35 Billion 118.01 22.99 50.00% 0.46 Box $3.67 Billion 44.15 6.93 19.90% 0.35 Tableau $8.6 Billion 53.03 8.66 32.60% 0.27 ServiceNow $32.28 Billion 43.53 14.62 33.80% 0.43 Average 61.632 12.89 35% 0.36

It appears Splunk is fairly priced based on current valuation. The P/S ratio, while high, is not out of line with other SaaS growth companies, and even though the P/CF value is below average, this is heavily influenced by Alteryx's ratio. When you add in revenue growth as well, there’s a suggestion of slight undervaluation relative to their peers, but not enough to justify an undervalued thesis.

Although when compared to their peers, Splunk doesn't stand out, all of these companies have a very high price relative to their revenue and cash flow, and the enterprise software sector might be considered overvalued as a whole despite the high sales growth, providing a cautious signal to investors.

Their projected revenue growth doesn’t provide a relative undervaluation opportunity either, with expected growth to be less than 30%.

With this said, Splunk is seeing some good projections for future valuation purposes.

Subscription revenue growth is a positive sign for Splunk. Subscription revenues typically mean revenue stability, as these subscriptions typically are multi-year contracts, as well as generate high-switching costs. The operating margin is non-GAAP. The last quarter saw an operating margin of -39%, but a non-GAAP margin of only -4.7%, which is attributed mainly to stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax. Investors would still like to see positive GAAP earnings, but a non-GAAP operating margin of 14% would be a nice boost in value with the estimated revenue growth. But with all this said, there is no evidence of Splunk being undervalued, nor overvalued.

Investor Takeaway

I believe that Splunk hasn’t had a fair analysis of the unique opportunities its business model presents and has suffered from comparisons to other analytical tools. Although there is no suggestion of Splunk being undervalued, I am bullish on their opportunity to capitalize on the growing IoT industry. With a history of being able to organize and read machine data, I believe Splunk will be a solid growth investment over the next several years, as their high large enterprise customer rate gives them a nice customer base that will be protected with high switching costs. In addition, partnerships with several big vendors including Amazon, and no evidence of cloud providers making serious efforts to provide vendor neutral offerings, I believe Splunk has a limited risk from these types of competitors.

Splunk is the market leader, and with customers having to go through several obstacles to change vendors, their market share should be relatively protected. Although there is not a good entry point as of now, I believe that Splunk’s business model will allow them to succeed in the growing IoT industry and provide high revenue growth rates for the foreseeable future, as they continue to provide value adding offerings for their large customer base. I believe that relative to their peers, Splunk provides a good growth opportunity, but I believe investors should remain cautious with several enterprise software companies having high valuations relative to their fundamentals.

