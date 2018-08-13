IBM: End Of The Pain For Shareholders

Investment Thesis

I have been highly critical of IBM (IBM) business prospects for some time. And while the issue which troubled me in the past continues to trouble me now, I am turning cautiously optimistic as I believe that at its present valuation, shareholders might have seen the worst of IBM already.

Recent Developments

IBM's Q2 2018 results were met by the investment community with a large dose of apathy. As such, IBM's stock continues to trade sideways being priced at roughly $140 billion as it has fluctuated for approximately 3 years.

However, there are good items to come of this report which are now turning me slightly optimist that IBM is actually undervalued. Its headline numbers were revenue up 2% (at constant currency) and diluted EPS up 4.8%. These are not the results which are not going to cause many in the investment community to become particularly enthused over IBM.

Although I have an issue with IBM's management team making so much noise about its Strategic Imperative in what I can only surmise is an attempt to distract investors away from its remaining 50% of consolidated revenue - which continues to drag down IBM overall performance. Nevertheless, in this earnings report, there are some reasons to be optimistic.

Firstly, it was IBM's strongest revenue growth rate (at constant currency) in over seven years. Secondly, although IBM's consolidated revenue is near the lowest it has been in the past 10 years, IBM was able to confidently reaffirm its FY 2018 forecast for $13.80 of non-GAAP diluted EPS and arguably more weighty in IBM's investment case, IBM continues to expect to roughly generate $12 billion in free cash flow. This puts its valuation at less than 12X free cash flow, which is a more than reasonable valuation, which might actually work assuming that its cloud operations continue to deliver its performance of Q2 2018.

Near-Term Catalyst: Cloud Potential

IBM is a large diversified tech conglomerate. One could argue, as I do, that this vast empire is too large and unwieldy for this current management team. Nevertheless, one potential avenue for IBM's stock to get repriced higher would be if its Cloud Platform could gain meaningful traction. Whilst IBM's results are notoriously opaque leading investors to be practically hand-guided through its results, management states that its Cloud revenue for its trailing twelve months generated $18.5 billion. Further, for its Q2 2018 results, just over 23% of IBM consolidated revenue was derived from its Cloud business unit, which grew at 18% YoY (constant currency). In other words, IBM's Cloud, which accounts for roughly 24% of IBM's total revenue is growing at nearly 20% YoY.

Next, the way different tech companies report their respective cloud revenues makes it highly challenging to grasp each companies' actual market share. Some reports put IBM's cloud platform as holding the third largest market share in a large and fragment market, predominantly lead by Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, while other reports put IBM in fourth place.

In any event, given the high multiples which Wall Street is placing on companies with exposure to the fastly growing cloud sector, if IBM is able to continue to grow its Cloud Platform at close to 20%, it would lead many investors to revalue IBM with a significantly higher multiple than it presently trades for.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As the table shows, companies with strong exposure to the fast-growing cloud sector all have their P/S ratios significantly higher than their own 5-year averages. Roughly the same findings can be seen from their respective P/Cash Flows when compared with their own 5-year averages P/Cash Flows. In conclusion, we can see in the above table how IBM is clearly the outlier, with the lowest valuation of the group, yet it holds a strong market share in the cloud sector.

Shareholder Return

My issue with IBM which prevents me from becoming fully bullish on IBM's prospects is a consistent unease I have with IBM's management style. Allow me to explain further.

As I have discussed in previous articles, IBM's management cherry picks the business lines which have the strongest potential and ascribes them a label of 'Strategic Imperatives'. However, IBM's management team absolutely refuses to spin-off its other underperforming business lines. I postulate that IBM's management appears to be more focused on managing an empire with its associated prestige and perks, rather than knuckling down and optimizing shareholders' returns.

I am not alone in thinking, given that during the Q&A section of IBM earnings call Morgan Stanley' analyst squarely asked IBM management:

[...] My question is whether you and the rest of the management team would consider stepping up, either M&A or divestitures to more meaningfully remix revenue and set the Company on a path in a narrative around much more meaningful and sustainable growth?

To which, CFO Kavanaugh responded:

[...] we are very confident in the portfolio lineup that we have here today around each of our segments [...] And that value differentiation is built around innovative technology, around deep industry expertise, and around trust and security, all delivered through an integrated model. [...] the key value differentiators as we move forward [...] [are] our systems platform, and the importance they play to our infrastructure, in our integrated model

Accordingly, the question and answer between IBM's management and Morgan Stanley's analyst Huberty typify the resolute fact that management remains in no hurry to make the drastic decisions necessary to shed their empire and their prestige for the sake of their shareholders.

Takeaway

Overall, although IBM's management seems unwilling to take the difficult route to improve its shareholders' returns, I believe that IBM's stock is low enough to offer it a margin of safety. And that a near-term positive correction could come from Wall Street recognizing IBM's Cloud potential, which now accounts for just over 23% of IBM's consolidated revenue and is growing at 18% (constant currency).

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.