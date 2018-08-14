Potentially Exciting And Undiscovered Gem?

Casa Systems is an interesting and high growth technology company that is worth looking into as the complexity of this investment may cause investors to overlook it.

1. Background

Last year in December Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) initiated an initial public offering of 6 million shares priced at $13. Today the shares trade at around $15.23 and in the preceding period the shares have traded in a range between $13 and $32. Casa systems was founded in the year 2003 and has experienced significant growth over the years. We believe that it is important to analyse investments which are difficult to understand in terms of fundamentals and drivers. In addition, Casa's IPO in this complex industry adds to the narrative that it is likely to be an investment which is hard to fully understand and thus potentially more prone to mispricing by the market.

Casa Systems sells hardware and software solutions to broadband providers over a wide product range all aimed to enable these broadband providers to deliver high speed connections to their customers. Therefore, the general public is not directly in touch with the products Casa Systems sells, however, is very much affected by its products. The quality, reliability and speed of the hardware and software that Casa Systems delivers to broadband providers such as Sprint and Vodafone affects the product quality that these companies can provide to their customers.

So what does Casa Systems sell to companies like Sprint and Vodafone? Casa Systems mainly generates its revenues from Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP). To understand what CCAP is, we should first turn to its predecessor: the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS). A CMTS transmits signals to the user's (the client of Vodafone, Sprint etc.) cable modem and also receives signals from it, converting them into IP packages and routing them to the designated internet service provider (Vodafone, Sprint etc.), in order to get connected via the internet. CMTS is basically capable of setting up the connection between different cable modems and transmit both voice and High Speed Data services.

Furthermore, we shall address Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM), which is also part of the product that CCAP entails. In short: QAM is a method of combining two amplitude-modulated (AM) signals into a single channel, thereby doubling the effective bandwidth. Thus, QAM is speed and reliability enhancing, and is mainly used for transmitting of video signals in the spectrum of the argument laid out here.

Now, CCAP combines CMTS and QAM technology into one device. This makes CCAP able to transmit voice, video and data to be converted into a single transmission from the broadband provider to the customers. CCAP is so effective because it is a managed architecture that combines current technologies, rather than being a technological instant in time. Hence, its growth can be greatly enhanced because it is cost effective and relatively simple to implement. If it would have been a new technology that were to replace all current technologies installed, the cost would be much higher for the broadband providers and the chance of successful implementation in the industry would have been much lower.

So why is CCAP demanded? In the last decade, demand for bandwidth and growth in terms of that demand have been enormous. People are no longer satisfied by basic video and data services. They now expect 4K/UHD television and online video streaming (Netflix, Amazon Prime), high-speed data connections (over 100+ Mbps), and seamless support for multi-screen services. And this demand is growing exponentially! Without the right infrastructure in place, this accelerating need for network capacity can be nightmare for operators. Cable operators need a strategy that incorporates their existing investments to cost-effectively meet the future's demand for bandwidth. CCAP basically offers the broadband operators a solution in which they do not have to replace their entire systems (which would be very sensitive to failure), but to enhance their systems currently laid out and enhance the demand for fast and reliable connections.

2. Investment thesis

Given the explanation above, it is clear that Casa Systems is a key player in a growing segment of the broadband market, with significant growth potential in other areas. We believe that to accurately understand the investment thesis for Casa systems it is important to look in depth into four aspects: margins, industry growth, new product potential and outlook/management.

A. Margin profile

The margins are a very positive part of the Casa, as the gross margin is 70% and the operating margin is 39% for 2017 (10K 2017 Casa). These margins compare very favourably to the average operating margins for 2017 for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq at 14% and 24% respectively.

In addition, when such numbers are compared to a reasonable competitor, the same trend can be observed. To illustrate this, consider ARRIS (NASDAQ:ARRS). According to the information provided in their 10-k, its “Network & Cloud” segment, which includes mostly sales of CMTS and CCAP related products, has an estimated gross margin of around 40% (10K 2017 ARRS). Unfortunately, it has been hard to find other peers to compare margins to, because their businesses are much larger and more diversified. Therefore, to extract a segment that is relatively comparable to Casa’s ventures and compare the business units like for like based on margins was not possible. However, if we look at the direct competitors withstanding the fact that they are significantly more diversified, Casa Systems currently competes primarily against ARRIS and Cisco. Thus, Casa is able to obtain higher margins than the market (S&P and NASDAQ) and a comparable competitor’s division in the hardware broadband industry.

So what do high margins tell us about the business? Firstly, high margins show that Casa is able to offer a product with distinct quality that is highly demanded, and that it can therefore charge premium prices. Secondly, the high margins leave room to scale the R&D expenses in order to increase the future growth perspectives of Casa in this industry. Currently, Casa spends approximately 15% on R&D as percentage of revenues (10K 2017 Casa). Because it has a net margin of 25% (10K 2017 Casa), there is still a lot of room to scale their R&D expenses where needed. Lastly, high margins show the effectiveness of Casa’s business structure, too. Namely, high margins relative to peers show that apparently a company is able to cut out unnecessary costs that competitors are forced to make. In Casa’s case this may be due to their focused business: Casa has not diversified its business in any way and is therefore avoiding the inefficiencies that can come into play with diversification.

B. Industry growth

As mentioned, in the previous section, the majority of Casa Systems revenue stream is generated from its CCAP solution. In addition, Casa Systems is starting to operate in the field where it tries to bridge the gap between the upcoming 5G mobile broadband network, and how that affects the fixed broadband network providers. However, this is still a futuristic venture and is it is currently hard to quantify what the likely impact will be. As a result, in this section we will be sticking to CCAP related markets. It has been forecasted that CCAP related markets are going to be growing 10.96% on average per year from 2018 to 2023. In addition, it has been reasoned that Casa Systems holds a meaningful market share in the CCAP market at 23% in 2017. More importantly, Casa has gained significant market share during the period 2012-2016. In addition, if we take into account their high margins it would seem reasonable to assume that Casa systems has a strong market position in the CCAP segment. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume revenue growth for Casa in CCAP related sales to be near or above segment growth rates.

C. New products

It is clear up until this point that Casa Systems currently operates a high margin business in a high growth industry. Furthermore, we believe the CCAP solution that Casa offers to be a demanded and needed product that will be very relevant for the broadband industry for the foreseeable future.

However, it is also important to look at Casa systems efforts at building products for other markets. The working assumption is that Casa Systems believes that they can use their expertise in cable and apply it to other markets. The reason that this, in our opinion, makes a significant amount of sense is because Casa Systems estimates that in 2021 their addressable CCAP market will be $1.8 billion. However, if you include the wireless and fiber optic broadband markets then the total addressable market becomes $20.3 billion. As a result, Casa systems is developing both wireless related products for mobile and telecommunications networks as well as products related to fiber optic networks.

While, at this stage it is difficult to tell how successful any of the ventures into wireless or fiber are going to be. We do know that there has already been progress with multiple tests and potential purchases of both the wireless solutions and the fiber optic products. Specifically, it is stated in their most recent 10-k, “Our wireless solutions have been purchased by several customers, including Tier 1 mobile operators such as Sprint and China Mobile, and we are in negotiations with several broadband service providers for the purchase of our wireless solutions. In addition, our wireless solutions are currently in over 30 trials with over 25 prospective customers” (10K 2017 Casa). In addition Casa mentioned in regards to the Fiber optic solutions that they, “are currently in trials with numerous prospective customers.”

Personally, we are confident with Casa's ability to effectively leverage R&D. This is because Casa Systems has a history of innovation. For example, Casa Systems was the first company to introduce the CCAP. In addition, the themes that Casa Systems is looking to build on including: software centric and convergence focused.

To quickly summarize, although Casa currently operates primarily in a very profitable segment. They are expanding into other areas that require similar competencies. At this stage it is hard to tell how either the efforts in wireless or fiber are going. However, given the many customer trials and the fact that Casa systems has been so successful in the CCAP market, we are cautiously optimistic. However, we will be watching the space very carefully over the upcoming quarters.

D. Outlook/Management

In terms of guidance, in Q1 Casa gave guidance for fiscal year 2018 expecting revenues between 380-395m. If we take the midpoint of this forecast, then this would imply a 22.6% growth in revenue compared to 2017. However, it seems that longer term guidances are hard to find, even though the management has continually mentioned the belief that they are both well positioned and experienced. They do not provide any significant detail on expectations of sales beyond 2018.

In terms of the quality of management, it is important to note that the management is both competent and highly experienced. The CEO has been with the company for over 14 years and holds a doctorate in electrical engineering having also worked at Bell Labs and Motorola. Furthermore, when looking at 10 of the key members of Casa's leadership team there is clear evidence of significant professional diversity and experience. These members of the leadership team have worked at the following companies: Motorala, Morgan Stanley, Macquerie, Ericsson, General Electric, Arris International, Deloitte & Touche, Raytheon, Cisco, EMC, Fujitsu and Alcatel among others.

Thus, when looking at the management team it is clear that there is both deep technical expertise as well as significant experience working at significant players in both the broadband and the wireless industry.

3. Valuation and Conclusion

A. Valuation

For valuation of Casa Systems we have used a Discounted Cash Flow (NYSE:DCF) model, which is based on the following assumptions:

In our model we are not going to consider new areas of business because of difficulty in making projections for those new ventures. Instead, the DCF valuation will focus on the CCAP related businesses. This should give us an idea of what the shares should be worth at a minimum (given the following assumptions).

Revenue growth of around 12.5 percent until 2023, and then a fade out-period until 2028 with revenue growth decreasing to 0%, and a terminal growth rate of -1%. This growth trajectory has been chosen because we believe, given the expected growth in CCAP related markets, but also considering the inevitable replacement of CCAP by a new technology. It seems reasonable that these numbers are achievable without any new significant products produced by Casa Systems.

EBITDA margin of 35% based on past realised EBITDA margins. However, we have deliberately chosen to be quite conservative with the margins because we want to be relatively certain that these margins can be attained.

Weighted average cost of capital 7.96% based on: Risk free rate of 2.99% based on 10 year US treasury note; Equity risk premium of 5.08%; Cost of debt of 5.93% based on effective rates on its mortgage loan (EUR 8 mln) and term loan (EUR 297 mln); Cost of debt net of tax 4.33% (based on effective 27% tax rate in the US).



The resulting value per share according to this DCF valuation is $18.04.

B. Conclusion

Therefore, given our above assumptions we believe that the DCF value should be around $18 and given that the share price currently trades at roughly $15.5, this means that you buy Casa Systems’ CCAP business at around a 16% discount (assuming our above assumptions). At the same time, you get all of Casa’s new business ventures and R&D activities (already 10s of millions of $ invested) for free.

So what can Casa do with this investment in R&D, and how does it differentiate itself from competitors? When looking at a possible edge in R&D, it is mostly relevant to look at past performance of a corporation in terms of their research and what they have developed to gain an edge in the industry. Casa Systems has, since it was founded in 2003, been able to bring innovation to the cable market once big transformational shifts happened in the industry. For example, this can be seen 2013 when Casa Systems was the first company to unveil a fully integrated CCAP. In addition, building on the points above, Case Systems seems to be very good at building software-centric and fully integrated products for already existing markets. To illustrate this point, consider how Casa's market share in the CMTS/CCAP market went from 6% to 21% from 2012-2014 (Casa presentation 2018).

Therefore, we believe Casa Systems is in that sense not an industry disruptor as mentioned before, but is able to potentially develop solutions that are better integrated and more efficient. So what can we expect from Casa Systems as opposed to competitors? While Casa will thus not bring any disruptive technology to the market, however, we believe it should be able to deliver meaningful solutions whenever new transformations in the market are due, and its then delivered product offering is expected to be reliable and demanded.

Therefore, the fair value likely lies above our model price and also the current market price, and we believe the discount to be greater than 16%. However, we do not put an exact number on this, because of the quick advancements in the industry, and any estimate of the value of its future ventures will be susceptible to a lot of volatility.

To address potential risks, it is important to note that any downward departure from the major assumptions used would result in a lower valuation (the opposite is also true). In addition, we believe it important to monitor the headway being made with the new products. As well as the fact that both wireless and fiber optic could potentially be competing quite aggressively with traditional broadband. If this where to be proven true in the near future (which we deem unlikely because of the likely conservative growth projections we estimated) then the revenue projections for CCAP may be too optimistic and need to be revised downwards.

Lastly, we want to reiterate that investing in businesses such as Casa systems is inherently risky as because of the nature of their business it is quite difficult to make forecasts. We personally believe investments like this should only really be considered with a large margin of safety and advise you to carefully look at our assumptions as well as to think critically about Casa’s business model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CASA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.