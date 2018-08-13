Sprott Resource Corp. (SCPZF) CEO Steve Yuzpe on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sprott Resource Corp. (OTCPK:SCPZF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you, Amanda. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. We're recording this call on Friday August 10, because a number of us will be traveling to Minera Tres Valles mine in Chile on Monday and will not be available after our financial results are released on Monday morning. For this reason we will not be holding Q&A session at the end of the call. We are however available for shareholder calls intermittently over the course of this week. With me is our Chief Financial Officer, Michael Staresinic and Managing Director, Mike Harrison. Our 2018 second quarter results have been released and are available on SEDAR and our website. I'll start on slide 5 with an update on our progress during the second quarter and year to date. The team at MTV continues to advance its mine plan and significant progress has been made on the technical reports which we now expect to be released in September, Mike Harrison will provide a full update on MTV's operations momentarily.

In July SRHI, Sprott Resource Holdings provided a short term tactical financing of $7.2 million as part of a $17.5 million senior secured credit facility to a private royalty company. The financing was done in conjunction with other Sprott entities and allows us to use our treasury holdings to generate meaningful interest income while retaining equity exposure and a unique business. We view this as a short term tactical investment with the expectation of earning a strong cash yield and rate of return in a short period of time. Tactical transactions like this are part of our ongoing strategy and we expect to participate in the future as appropriate.

In addition to our quarterly results today we announced that SRHI is proceeding with its proposed share consolidation on a 20 to 1 basis the share consolidation which previously approved by shareholders at the SRHI Annual General Meeting held this past May and it had been conditionally approved by the Toronto stock exchange. The Board of Directors believes that establishing a higher market price for SRHI's common shares could increase interest for the stock by potentially broadening the pool of investors that may consider investing in the company particularly investors whose internal investment policies prohibit or discourage them from purchasing stocks trading below a certain minimum price.

I will now pass the call to Mike Harrison for an update on MTV. Mike?

Mike Harrison

Thanks, Steve. We're pleased with the progress made by the MTV team during this transitional quarter and into the summer. The Vecchiola Group completed mobilization and commenced stripping at the Phase 4 of the Don Gabriel open pit mine. Minera Tres Valles has reinitiated mining at the Cumbre open pit and has made minor infrastructure changes to increase operational efficiency and to allow mining at the Papomono north open pit which will offset lower production from the underground mines until we commence extraction from the Papomono massive. Both the Cumbre and Papomono North resources are defined in our technical report that’s filed on SEDAR. In July Minera Tres Valles crushed more than 100,000 tonnes of mineralized material ahead of schedule implying a crushing rate of 3200 tonnes day. This is the first time to reach these milestones since 2013 and is less than half the nameplate capacity of the plant at 7000 tonnes per day. Minera Tres Valles goal is to reach capacity in 2019. MTV has commenced procurement of long lead time items for the

an event for chairman of long lead time items for the Salt Leach project and its finalizing the selection of the EPC contractor this month. Steve?

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you, Mike. Turning now to slide 7 for a few comments on our outlook for copper. In recent months copper prices have fall amidst rising trade tensions, however our long term outlook remains unchanged and we expect the recently introduced tariffs and political rhetoric to have little sustained impact on the price of copper. Our views remain constructive because of the keep mid to long term drivers of demand, demand for the metal are intact. These drivers include sustained Chinese consumption, the need to modernize global electrical grids, accelerating adoption of electrical vehicles and continued developments in battery, storage and renewal energy technologies. In addition supply disruptions have the potential to drive short term increases in the copper price, potential labor disruptions at some Chilean mines have led analyst to increase their copper price targets. We are pleased that earlier in this year Minera Tres Valles insured labor piece for the foreseeable future by entering into a three year contract with its union.

I would like to point out that while we always would like to see a higher commodity prices we've built our long term financial model from Minera Tres Valles off of a $2.70 copper price. We are still above the price where we felt that this was an acquisition with attractive economics.

On slide 8, we have provided an update on our other material holdings, Corsa and InPlay Oil. Our metallurgical coal investment Corsa has weathered the downturn in the North American coal industry and is well positioned to benefit from a rebound in the coal price. Our light oil investment InPlay oil has benefited from higher prices during the first half of 2018. The company has a strong inventory of low declined cardium locations in the heart of the Pembina oil field and the Willesden Green area. Both Corsa and InPlay are public companies, you will be able to view their complete financial disclosure and commentary on their respective websites and SEDAR once they have completed their quarterly filings.

I will now pass the phone to Michael Staresinic for a review of our results.

Michael Staresinic

Thanks, Steve. This is the second quarter we're reporting after implementing some significant changes to our financial presentation earlier this year. The more meaningful ones included consolidating the operations of MTV effective February 1st and changing the currency we reported from the Canadian dollar to U.S. dollars. As a result of the prior year's results have not been used as our comparative information because they do not include MTV at the time and therefore do not much meaning. For its reason we are using our first quarter results of 2018 as comparative in these next three slides.

I'll start on slide number 9 with a look at the summary of our operating metrics. At MTV we processed 218,000 tonnes of ore at a Grade of 0.62% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This compares to 212,000 tonnes of ore at a grade 0.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Our copper production for the quarter was 1401 tonne with a cash cost of the copper produced $2.59 per pound compared to $2.43 per pound in the first quarter of 2018. MTVs realized copper price per pound was $3.12 for the quarter similar to the realized copper price of $3.10 in the first quarter of 2018. Turning now to our balance sheet and liquidity profile on slide 10, as of June 30, 2018 our cash position was 24.4 million compared with 29.1 million at March 31, 2018 with the decrease primarily a result of costs associated with MTVs operations and capital expenditures related to the mine expansion.

As of June 30, 2018 working capital was 38.3 million down from 44.8 million as of March 31, 2018 and our total assets were 161.7 million compared to 179.1 million at March 31, 2018. Total equity attributable to shareholders was 101.3 million down from 110.1 million at the end of March 2018.

Turning now to the income statement on slide 11, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 both revenue and costs of sales were 9.8 million resulting in a nominal gross profit. Expenses for the quarter were 0.8 million down from 1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 with the decrease resulting primarily from unrealized gains on foreign exchange in the quarter. During the second quarter we recorded an unrealized loss on portfolio investments of $6.2 million similar to the unrealized loss of 6.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018. For clarity these are non-cash mark to market losses which could reverse in the future. Net loss from continuing operations was $7 million compared to $8 million in the first quarter of 2018 and the net loss from discontinued operations was $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2018 compared to 0.7 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Net loss for the period was $8.2 million down from $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 and on a per share basis the net loss was $0.01 per share for both the three months ended June 30 and March 31, 2018.

I will now turn the call back to Steve.

Steve Yuzpe

Thank you, Michael. We recognize that many of you are eager for updates on our progress at MTV. On slide 12 you will see a list of significant events that will help you to measure this progress. Some of the key items to watch for are selection of the EPC contractor and payments for long lead items for the Salt Leach project which is expected to start this month or early September. As noted we expect to the combined mine plan comprising the prefeasibility technical report on [indiscernible] and the PEA level technical report on and salary [ph] deposits also to be published in September. And as always we will continue to provide quarterly updates on MTVs operations.

Turning now to slide 13, in summary we are pleased with the progress being made at MTV. We are on target to expand the open pit mine production in the fourth quarter of this year with proper capital production reaching scale in 2019 and we look forward to releasing the technical reports in September. We are continuing to work towards exiting our non-core holdings where at appropriate we will focus our portfolio on a few material investments and finally we are happy to be able to proceed with the share consolidation that was overwhelmingly approved by you our shareholders at our annual general meeting. We believe this will deepen our pool of investors and we look forward to being on the road telling our story when once the final MTV technical reports are published.

Those are all of our remarks for today. Thank you for joining us and we look forward to speaking with you in September. Amanda?

