The Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust - A Beginners Guide

GBTC has been the only active ticker that directly holds Bitcoin in the US markets for some time.

Introduction

This article is a very high level introduction to the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC). If you are unsure about what Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is, then you can start by reading some of my articles on the subject. Alternatively, if you're a visual learner there are many great videos that can get you up to a basic level of understanding. Let's begin.

A brief history lesson

In mid 2017, investors were all hot and bothered by Bitcoin. Many were looking for ways to get exposure through more traditional routes, like their brokerage account or retirement plan. One of the few ways to achieve this, was through the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust. The trust was actually established in 2013, but there wasn't much talk about it until just last year.

Image Source: Google Trends

Here's how it works.

The trust holds actual Bitcoin, and has a discrete number of shares issued. Each of these shares represent a certain amount of Bitcoin. From their website:

Image Source: Grayscale.co

So, unlike an ETF, the amount of Bitcoin held does not increase or decrease from market activity like people buying in or selling out (with the exception of new entrants who must be accredited investors, and in that case they must wait a full year to trade their shares). This creates a situation where the amount of Bitcoin purchased with a single share of GBTC does not always equate to the fair market value of the underlying asset.

How is this possible? What about arbitrage?

I am not a professional trader, and I have never performed arbitrage myself. However, if you are interested in trying it, there's an article with a step-by-step that can point you in the right direction.

From what I can gather, this is problematic because of a lack of liquidity, high fees, and restrictions on new shares placement (recall the one year waiting time before the new shares could be traded). This comment sums it up:

I currently have three brokerage accounts: One is "very low" commission service during working hours, the other one is a discount broker with a marginally higher commission and 24x7 service and the third is a full service broker. I confirmed that the first two brokers cannot short GBTC as it is not marginable with them. The full service broker agreed to short it. Of course, the commissions for the full service broker is quite high, and the margin for GBTC is very high as well with them. Bottom line, GBTC can be shorted but with high commissions and very deep pockets. However, because it is an arbitrage position, someone can afford a very high position that would make the commission more affordable. - Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA

Just how overpriced is GBTC today?

Fortunately, the Grayscale website has this information for us, but we can also do the math ourselves. There are some other resources that can help too, but we'll get to that in a minute.

Image Source: Grayscale.co

As you may have noticed, this data is not provided in real-time. I took this screenshot on August 13th (a Monday) and it was still showing closing data from trading on the following Friday (the 10th). As you know, trading of Bitcoin happens around the clock, which can lead to some lag time between market price and this data found on their website.

However, using this point in time, we can see that a single share of GBTC is trading just north of 49% over the price we would expect from the underlying asset. Keep in mind, the fund must also pay its annual fee of 2%, so the amount underlying will decay over time.

If you want, you can calculate the premium yourself using Excel. See below:

GBTC Overbought Calculator Shares Outstanding 198,017,700 Share Price 9.61 Market Cap $ 1,902,950,097 BTC/share 0.00099727 BTC Held 197477.1117 Implied BTC Price $ 9,636.31 Actual BTC Price $ 6,298.00 Premium as of (8/13/2018) 53%

Data Source: Grayscale.co, Author's table from Excel

There's a handy website where you can perform your own calculations too, but be advised that you need to enter the values yourself. As I'm writing this on August 13th, 2018 the last automatic data update was from August 3rd, an eternity in the cryptocurrency space. The prices in the boxes below were entered by me.

Image Source: NeoTechDevs

GBTC during the Bitcoin Cash fork

As some of you may know, if someone forks Bitcoin they can create their own currency that shares all history up until the point of the fork. This is what happened with Bitcoin Cash last year. If you were holding Bitcoin during this fork, then you ended up with an equal amount of Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) as well.

Since the Grayscale trust was holding Bitcoin during this time, they ended up with a sizable position in Bitcoin Cash. What they decided to do was to eventually liquidate these coins on the market and simply distribute the proceeds to shareholders. A similar situation happened with the Bitcoin Gold (BTG-USD) fork, and those coins were liquidated as well.

Essentially, if a fork has significant value then it is sold off and turns into a dividend for holders of GBTC.

GBTC going forward

I expect, and I think the market will confirm this, that when an ETF is eventually approved, the GBTC premium will vanish. It seems to me that the only benefit of GBTC was that an average person in the USA could buy it with their brokerage or retirement account; it was literally the only option (that I'm aware of).

When this advantage is no longer, I expect the price of GBTC to track that of its underlying asset much more closely. If you invest in GBTC, you must be aware of this threat. Please proceed with caution (if at all).

Conclusion

I wrote this article in response to a message I received, in which a Seeking Alpha user requested that I write about what GBTC was. If you are already savvy, then this article was probably not written for you. However, I hope that if you didn't know what GBTC was before now, that you have at least a basic understanding of what it is, how it works, how overpriced it might be at any given time, and what to expect in the future. Thanks for reading.

Afterthoughts

