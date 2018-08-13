Snap Is Headed To $8

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome MangoTree Analysis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) recently disclosed its Q2 results, with revenues beating estimates at $262 million compared to targets of roughly $251 million. EPS also beat at -$0.14 compared to estimates of -$0.17. ARPU also came in higher, at $1.40 compared to estimates of $1.30. However, for the first time in Snapchat's history, it lost users. Analysts had expected 192 million DAUs, up from 191 million in Q1. However, Snap announced its total DAU count fell by 3 million, to just 188 million. So, while revenues did beat this quarter, they won't continue to beat if DAUs don't start growing again. This was evident in Snap's revenue guidance, where they guided for $277.5 million in revenue this next quarter compared to targets of $290.1 million. If DAUs don't get back on track, Snap's revenue growth will get cut even further. And right now, the valuation is too high for the volatility of the user base.

What do the advertisers look for?

First of all, let's analyze why advertisers might want to advertise on the internet. Advertisers want three things. The first is user growth. The second is accurate targeting. The third is based on the demographics of the target audience. Let's talk about user growth. A key goal for advertisers is to pay premium for a larger target audience. Having more users and higher growth in the platform as a whole can benefit the advertiser, as they can have more reach. Even before the Q2 print, DAU growth was dramatically slowing. Now, DAUs are going negative. The ecosystem is shrinking. A shrinking ecosystem is something that advertisers never want to advertise on. Competitor Instagram, on the other hand, has grown their MAUs by 25% from 800M to 1B since September of last year.

Though Instagram targets millennials and Snapchat is more towards Generation Z, Instagram and Snapchat are usually thrown in the same basket. As such, the target audience on Instagram is much larger and the growth is only accelerating. Not to mention, Instagram's ability to take any somewhat successful Snapchat feature and making it better on the Instagram platform. Such features include Instagram Stories and Filters. Instagram Stories alone has 440M DAUs, roughly triple the size of Snapchat as a whole. So right now, if advertisers are looking for a youth play, Instagram is the top pick, while Snapchat is the number two pick. In terms of accurate targeting, Snap has made clear that they are not going to target their users by mining their personal data like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) do. The user base may appreciate this, but it will make Snapchat much less economic for advertisers. In advertising, data is the name of the game. The more data you have, the better targeting you have. The better targeting you have, the higher the premium advertisers are willing to pay. Snapchat is significantly lagging the competition in terms of targeting its users for better advertisements. And finally, in terms of the demographics of the audience, Snapchat is definitely the youngest. And eventually, the Snapchat audience will be the most important one in terms of consumption, meaning the Gen-Z will be where advertisers will target. However, right now, Gen-Z just isn't able to spend money on products as they aren't producing much of their own income. As such, advertisers aren't going to get high ROI if the targets don't see the advertisements. So right now, Snapchat is the speculative play if you want to advertise a product.

Augmented Reality & Gaming

That all being said, Snap is still the only publicly-traded augmented reality pure-play on the market. Snap's geofilters and lenses will allow for a more engaged audience when it comes to advertising, as the ads are much for fun and interactive. Snapchat is trying to push out mini-games on the Snapchat platform in the form of advertisements. For example, in order to advertise a Nike sneaker, there was a mini-game advertisement that allowed to kick a soccer ball into a net with the product on. Though it may seem very simple, the progress Snapchat is making in mini-game advertisements is undeniable. Then there is gaming.

Snap announced that it is launching its own in-app gaming platform in the fall, mainly using augmented reality related programs. While Snapchat's user base may be less engaged and falling right now, Snap could turn it around with a gaming platform. In the past, CEO Evan Spiegel has stated how much he admires what Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) does in mobile gaming. Now, I'm not saying that gaming on Snapchat will reach the levels that it has reached on Tencent, but it could help reinvigorate user growth and help ARPU growth accelerate. It is a big opportunity for Snapchat, but if it is a flop like Snapcash was, then Snapchat could start to go the route of Myspace. For one thing, Facebook is already in AR gaming. Though it wasn't a hit, they do have Facebook Messenger Live face chat like gaming platforms. Again, these are simple games, but Facebook is invested in AR gaming as well. Facebook has proven that it can take anything that Snapchat does and successfully copy it while hurting the original feature on Snapchat. If gaming on Snapchat does take off, Facebook can copy it into Instagram, and then Snapchat's user growth from gaming will die off again. And even if Snapchat's gaming portion does take off, who is to say that it will be profitable? Right now, Snapchat's cloud bill is massive at well over $600 million per year. These cloud bills will only increase if more users join the platform and augmented reality and gaming takes more than the current amount of server space Snapchat has. The point is that despite the potential for huge revenue and user growth, the long-term view is that Facebook can just copy Snapchat's features and make more popular features on Instagram.

Valuation

Now on to the valuation of the stock. Snap is presently valued at a massive valuation of 13.5X 2018 sales estimates. But if we want to dig deeper into the exact valuation of Snap's stock, then we should use a discounted cash flow model (DCF). For my DCF model, I'll go out ten years and use 13% as the discount factor (WACC). These are my estimates.

I am also assuming that the growth plus the discount rate minus the long-term growth rate will equal 0.05. This gets me an enterprise value of $9,950.02 million. To get to the market cap, you have to add the cash of $1,586 million and subtract the debt of $390 million. This gives us a market cap of $10,786.02 million. On 1.295 billion shares, the fair share price is $8.32. Just for the sake of having a round number though I'll call it $8. However, a key weakness with DCF is the extent of accuracy of each and every one of my estimates. A slight change to any one of the estimates can materially change the fair value of the stock. Factors like accounts payable and accounts receivable aren't as easy to predict as say revenue or even EPS. So, if you want a more standard way to value Snap, then just look at the forward P/E on 2028 earnings. Assuming the $1.37/share earnings estimate is correct, let's slap a 30X hyper growth multiple on that. We get a $41.10 share price. If you discount the share price back 13% every year, the 2018 fair value is ~$10. Either way, the stock is tremendously overvalued.

Funding Future Growth (Balance Sheet & Cash Flow)

Despite having massive quarterly cash burn, Snap has relatively little debt. Currently, they have ~$1,586 million in cash, with just $390 million in debt. If the company wants to embark on a new growth avenue, then it might not even need to dilute shareholders, it could issue private debt through a loan from a bank or issue a multi-year term maturity bond. The company could make a big push now into augmented reality since their almost non-debt balance sheet can pick up a new debt load, allowing growth to accelerate again.

A Buyout?

One decent risk to my bear thesis, however, is a buyout. A few years ago, Facebook looked to buy Snap for $3 billion. CEO Evan Spiegel rejected. There were also rumors that Google looked to buy Snap for roughly $30 billion, a significant premium to the current share price. And while I'm bearish on Snap's stock, there are plenty of large technology companies out there that don't have a true social media presence that might want in on Snap. And while the multiple is extravagant and the current narrative is grim, some larger tech firms might want in on Snap. The main company that comes to mind is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Recently, two executives have left Amazon for Snap, and in some of Snap's code, it showed that the company was doing integrated search with Amazon. That code has since been removed. Despite that, Amazon has no true social media presence. Sure, they own Twitch, but Twitch is a niche market product mainly for live-streaming of video games. But Snap has a much larger user base, and eventually as my model shows, Snap could be profitable. Amazon also does like to help grow its business via M&A, with recent PillPack takeover coming to mind. I wouldn't bet on Amazon buying out Snap, as the partnership between the two that was indicated in Snap's code is no longer existent, but I could see how a big fish wouldn't mind buying smaller Snap.

Conclusion

All in all though Snap isn't a value play, at least not yet. The stock seems overvalued above $8, and I would caution investors away from investing long in it. Obviously, I'm not a financial advisor, and this is just my opinion. But right now, Snap is overvalued. If you are a speculator, then maybe Snap's management can pull a rabbit out of their hat and turn the company around. But don't bet on it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long FB and GOOG through long call options. I am short SNAP through long put options. I'm not a financial advisor. Please do your own due diligence.