Earnings Preview: What's In Store For Macy's

Only two days away from earnings day, I choose to analyze Macy's 2Q18 results first, before turning bullish on the name.

Macy's (M) 2Q18 earnings release date is fast approaching. On Wednesday morning, the retailer will try to keep up with recent momentum, when it delivered an encouraging outlook for 2018 in February and followed up in May with the widest top-line beat since at least 2014.

This time, the Street is forecasting revenues of $5.55 billion that would land just short of flat YOY, likely driven by lower square footage and offset by mild comp improvement. The estimate, however, is apparently a bit on the aggressive side, considering management's guidance for total first half sales growth of flat to +1% (1Q18 revenues were +3.6% YOY). Adjusted EPS is expected to come in at $0.50 for a very modest two-cent improvement over year-ago levels, which would keep Macy's on track to meeting its $3.85 full-year guidance at the mid-point of the range.

Credit: The Gardens Mall

Judging by macro data released last month, Macy's 2Q18 revenues will likely continue to get a lift from robust consumer spending. Sales at clothing and accessories stores have increased at a healthy mid-single digit pace across the sector, with growth inching ahead of already encouraging results observed in the first three months of the year. The Cincinnati-based retailer may further benefit from coming off its second lowest inventory levels of any quarter in the past five years (see below), leading me to project continued pricing strength and resilient gross margin driven by reduced discounting activity.

As is usual the case in mature sectors like brick and mortar retailing, opex will be an important item to pay attention to. These costs are likely to remain under pressure from the needed investments in digital and the omni-channel strategy, as well as from a tight labor market that is likely to support higher wages. Below are recent trends in trailing-twelve month revenues (which just recently reversed course and headed up again), expanding gross margin and steady, mid-single digit expectations for long-term earnings growth.

Thoughts on the stock

Back in May of last year, when M traded at around $23/share and only 8.2x forward earnings, I argued that "I did not mind waiting until the company showed signs that it could deliver amid the challenges, even if that meant paying a 10x or 11x multiple on the stock". The time may have come, following Macy's short series of robust quarters and a stock that, despite having run an impressive 52% YTD, trades today at a forward earnings multiple of only 10.4x and still sits well below the peer group's average (see chart below).

Co./Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth LT Fwd PEG TTM FCF Yield Macy's - M 10.4x 5.3% 2.0x 10.2% Kohl's (KSS) 14.2x 7.5% 1.9x 11.3% Dillard's (DDS) 14.5x 10.2% 1.4x 4.4% Nordstrom (JWN) 15.3x 6.5% 2.4x 6.4%

But only two days away from earnings day, perhaps the most prudent course of action at this moment is to analyze Macy's 2Q18 performance closely and look for definitive signs that the retailer has climbed out of the gutter and is ready to thrive alongside names like Kohl's and Dillard's. Those signs would include a continuing trend in recovering comps, further margin expansion suggesting less discounted pricing, and earnings growth that is more reliant on retail operations than on real estate-related gains.

Sure, another solid earnings report could send the stock soaring another several percentage points, shaving off some upside opportunity for potential investors in the process. But considering how inexpensive M continues to look (low teen earnings multiple, well off five-year high of $72/share), I would be willing to give up a few percentage points of investment gains in exchange for a higher-confidence entry into the stock. Looking to the downside, avoiding M ahead of earnings may also limit the exposure to short-term investors and traders who might choose to ditch shares over the next few days and lock in gains, regardless of company fundamentals or financial performance.

For now, I keep my hands off M, but look forward to assessing what Wednesday morning's earnings report might have in store for the retailer.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.