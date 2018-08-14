Vanguard Financials ETF: You Can Safely Ignore The Flattening Yield Curve

The flattening yield curve is less of a problem than one would expect at first sight, certainly for big banks.

Financials stocks are value-plays and the time for value has come.

Financials have a high beta. We expect the positive market evolution to continue as long as there is no recession (which we do not see happening anytime soon).

Financials are interest rate sensitive and we expect interest rates to slowly march higher in the coming ten years. So this is certainly a positive backdrop for financials.

Factor analysis

Let’s start with a factor analysis (on the Portfolio Visualizer-website) of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH).

Exhibit 1: Vanguard Financials ETF factor analysis

Two things stand out: most important are the market- and the value-factor.

Exhibit 2: Sector-beta

The importance of value for financials is also reflected in the weight of financials in the Russell Value Index.

Exhibit 3: Sector-weight Financials

Our (positive) view on value you can read here.

And concerning the market, we expect the positive evolution to continue as long as there is no recession.

When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 4: Recession Probability Estimate

Another interesting fact is the low percentage of small caps in the Vanguard Financials ETF. Our (negative) view on small caps you can read here. Morningstar’s Ownership Zone clearly labels the Vanguard Financials ETF as being large cap value.

Exhibit 5: Style analysis

Financials and interest rates

The sensitivity of financials to interest rates is quite high.

Exhibit 6: Interest rate sensitivity

We expect long-term interest rates to slowly march higher in the coming ten years. So this is certainly a positive backdrop for financials. But the slope of the yield curve (and hence bank’s net interest margin) might be more important for profitability.

Financials and the flattening yield curve

While many fear financials might continue to drop as the yield curve becomes even more flat, Tony Dwyer from Canaccord Genuity says this was not the case in the past two economic cycles. Financials bottomed in relative performance when the yield curve reached about 35 basis points - that's where it stands currently - for both the 1990s and 2000s cycle. The sector actually outperformed the market from that point on as the curve flattened more. He expects significant gains even after the curve inverts.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t worry either about the flattening yield curve. His bank, he said, absent a recession, would make a lot more money from higher interest rates regardless of the yield curve.

According to KBW, deposit betas, which track how fast deposit costs for the banks are rising compared with interest rates, are about half what they were the last time the Fed raised interest rates.

Exhibit 7: Fed Funds versus deposit rates

So this actually means that the “yield curve” for the big banks is much steeper than the actual treasury yield curve and hence their net interest margin is healthier than one would expect at first sight.

Smaller banks are less able to withstand a flattening yield curve, according to research by the Fed. For the overall U.S. banking system, the effect on profitability of yield-curve flattening - the lowering of the difference between the yields of short- and long-term debt - lasts about a year and is relatively small. After the first year, the impact on large banks’ profitability becomes positive; for smaller institutions, it stays negative and becomes larger.

Exhibit 8: Impact yield curve flattening

Recent yield-curve flattening is likely to more strongly affect smaller banks, reducing their profitability.

The Vanguard Financials ETF is predominantly invested in large caps.

Valuation

A sector with a higher

growth rates,

payout-ratios,

return on equity and

profit margins

deserves in our view a higher valuation.

All this information can be used to determine a fair value and a corresponding upside potential for each sector.

And the sector with the highest upside potential is… Financials.

In exhibit 9 we show you each sector’s upside potential, according to our calculations together with a comparison of each sector’s forward P/E ratio versus its 20-year average. Only two sectors are cheaper than their own average and have at the same time upside potential: Healthcare and Financials.

Exhibit 9: Sector valuation

Momentum

On the graph of the Vanguard Financials ETF we can see that the momentum is still positive, despite the fact that interest rates have somewhat fallen back.

Exhibit 10: Price chart Vanguard Financials ETF

Conclusion

Financials are interest rate sensitive and we expect interest rates to slowly march higher in the coming ten years. So this is certainly a positive backdrop for financials.

Financials have a high beta to the market. And concerning the market, we expect the positive evolution to continue as long as there is no recession (which we do not see happening anytime soon).

Financials stocks are value-plays and the time for value has come.

The flattening yield curve is less of a problem than one would expect at first sight, certainly for big banks.

The Vanguard Financials ETF gives you exposure to those big banks: buy!

