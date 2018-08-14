Regeneron's Pain Is Novartis' Gain

The exact labeling issue is not yet known, but it somehow must be significant if the FDA rejected the sBLA to discuss the labeling issue for the next few months.

Recently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced that it had received a complete response letter (NYSE:CRL) from the FDA for its supplemental biologics license application ((sBLA)) for EYLEA injection treating patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet-AMD). This means Novartis (NVS) is right on Regeneron's heels with its 12-week dosing Wet AMD drug RTH258 (brolucizumab). For that reason, I believe Novartis is a strong buy.

Potential Advantage

The failure for Regeneron to obtain approval for its sBLA of EYLEA means that the approval schedule will be pushed up by many months now. Regeneron was supposed to gain approval on August 11th, but now the FDA has rejected the approval. It is not clear exactly why, all that has been mentioned is that there was a labeling issue so the FDA had to reject the application. Even though there was no mention what was wrong with the labeling issue, that is not good news for Regeneron. That means Novartis may have the upper hand when both drugs reach the market. This highly depends on what the issue with the labeling was for Regeneron's EYLEA. An issue for Novartis is that Regeneron isn't starting over with a new application for its sBLA. Instead, it is in negotiations with the FDA to complete discussion of the label within at least 2 months. It remains to be seen what the final outcome is from this labeling issue for Regeneron. In any case, Novartis has been making the case on why RTH258 can go up against EYLEA. Novartis has an opportunity to tap into Regeneron's $5 billion cash cow.

Phase 3 Data

The non-inferiority of RTH258 compared to EYLEA was observed in two late-stage studies. Both studies showed that RTH258 proved to be non-inferior to EYLEA at a 48-week period based on the primary endpoint of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA). In the phase 3 Hawk Study it was noted that the BCVA of EYLEA was in increase of 6.8 letters, while RTH258 was 6.6 letters. In the phase 3 HARRIER study the BCVA was 7.6 letters with EYLEA, while RTH258 achieved 6.9 letters. In both studies, you can see that non-inferiority of RTH-258 compared to EYLEA was proven. Novartis also pointed out to better outcomes for CST reductions and reductions of intraretinal fluid of RTH258 compared to EYLEA as well. These other secondary measures observed over 16 weeks and 48 weeks are other items that give a competitive advantage for RTH258. On the safety side both treatments are closely matched, but EYLEA has a small edge. When I say small edge advantage for safety, I'm talking about a few percentage points. For example in the HAWK study ocular adverse events were 49.7% of patients in the RTH258 arm, compared to 47.2% in the EYLEA arm. In the HARRIER study adverse events for RTH258 were observed in 33% of the patients, compared to 32.2% of those treated with EYLEA. Again, small difference which should not make a difference either way.

Conclusion

Novartis has the potential to come in and take a lot of market share from Regeneron. It remains to be seen how this plays out in the coming months. The risk for Novartis would be if the labeling issue doesn't turn out to be that big of a deal. Another risk is if the discussion with the FDA for Regeneron concludes in a quicker fashion. It was expected that it would take 2 months to discuss the labeling issue, but it remains to be seen exactly how long it will take. I believe that Novartis has a good shot at obtaining a lot of market share in the Wet AMD space. Especially, when you consider that Novartis is a big pharma and it has plenty of cash to market the drug. Regeneron has done a good job fending off other competitors over the years trying to go after EYLEA, but Novartis has the power to possibly make RTH258 a top selling drug in Wet-AMD. For that reason, I believe Novartis is a strong buy.

