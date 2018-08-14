Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Gemphire Pulls Plug, Ampio's FDA Despair, Paratek's Positive FDA Panel

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Gemphire Stops Study For treating Pediatric Patients With NASH

News: This past Friday, shares of Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) fell by as much as 75% pre-market after it had announced that its pediatric NASH study had to be stopped due to unexpected issues. The problem with the phase 2a pediatric NASH study is that 3 patients that were treated with 300 mg of gemcabene saw their liver fat increase in the study. This was the secondary endpoint and was observed over a 12-week period with the measure of MRI-PDFF (a scan imaging of the liver). Another problem had occurred with respect to the primary endpoint which was measuring serum alanine transaminase (NASDAQ:ALT) levels. How is that significant for NASH? ALT is an enzyme biomarker implicating liver disease presence. In other words, it is a biomarker that determines if there is a problem with the liver of the patient. The higher the ALT level, the more it is believed that there is a NASH issue. It is not always a 100% guarantee that NASH is present, but it gives an indication for Doctors to perform a liver biopsy. Some patients with normal ALT levels sometimes get NASH as well.

Analysis: In any case, the liver fat increase for patients that took 300 mg of gemcabene, was a negative sign that the drug was simply not as effective as it should have been. To protect the patients, the investigator noted that the trial should be stopped. The reason why the investigator believed the trial should be stopped is because he believed that the drug caused the increase in liver fat. The data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) took that advice and recommended that Gemphire terminate the phase 2a pediatric NASH study. Which in turn Gemphire decided that the trial should be stopped as well. The good news is that even though the pediatric study was stopped, many other studies are on track. Gemphire has other mid-stage studies in other indications such as familial partial lipodystrophy (NYSE:FPL) with NASH, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). The pediatric NASH study being stopped is not good news, but that doesn't mean that all programs are now also going to suffer the same fate.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Receives Bad News From The FDA

News: Recently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) noted in an SEC filing that its lead drug Ampion could not receive FDA approval under the current conditions. Ampion is a drug treating patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. Back at the end of 2017, the biotech reported positive phase 3 results for its study using the drug to treat these patients. The FDA and Ampio had a meeting in July, and the FDA stated that the studies were not adequate enough for approval. Even worse, the FDA noted that Ampio should run another randomized late-stage study with a concurrent control group.

Analysis: This is very bad news for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, because to run another study would take a lot of cash and time. In terms of time, another late-stage study could take roughly about 2 years. That's only if everything remains on track. Funding a phase 3 study is quite expensive, which highly depends upon how many patients have to be recruited. On average it costs roughly between $20 to $40 million. That's only if the amount of patients to be recruited is in the hundreds. That is not good news, because at the end of March 2018 it only had $7.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Being that wouldn't be enough cash on hand, it had to recently raise additional cash in an offering. The issue is that the offering is only going to raise $8 million in cash. Combined with the roughly $7.5 million in cash, that brings a total of $15.5 million. That is enough just to cover operating expenses, but in no way will that be enough to cover another phase 3 study if it is needed. I state if needed, because Ampio has the belief that it can still convince the FDA to file for regulatory approval for Ampion. However, I don't think that is likely because the late-stage study was done without a control group.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Obtains Positive FDA Panel Vote For Antibacterial Drug

News: Recently, Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) received a positive FDA panel vote for its drug omadacycline for two indications. These indications are acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections ((ABSSSI)) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). The vote for the ABSSSI indication was 17-1 for recommendation of approval of the drug. The vote for the CABP indication was 14-4 for the recommendation of approval.

Analysis: This is good news for Paratek Pharmaceuticals. The FDA doesn't have to listen to the panel on its recommendations, but it heavily takes its decision into account. I believe that the FDA will likely approve omadacycline for both indications. As for the few that voted against the recommendation for approval, it was because they wanted to see more safety studies done beforehand. However, I don't see why safety studies can't be done after the fact. There is a flip side though for approval of the antibiotic drug before other safety studies are done. That issue being that the safety issues of omadacycline must be noted in the label if the drug is approved by the FDA. The PDUFA date is slated for this coming October, that is when the FDA will make its final decision on whether or not omadacycline can be approved for ABSSSI and CABP.

