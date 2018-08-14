FTR: When You Use Free Cash Flow To Pay Down Debt Your Free Cash Flow Increases As Does Your Profit

This does not include any improvement in operations by way of the newly announced $500 million improvement EBITDA plan.

As everyone who follows me knows my investment thesis for Frontier Communications (FTR) is simple: FTR is priced as if they are going into bankruptcy and if they do not go bankrupt the stock is massively underpriced. As of right now, it is selling at 80% of annual FCF (Free Cash Flow). What is it potentially worth? We'll get into that later in this article.

So I have done a math experiment assuming that FTR future results (3 years and 9 months) do not improve from the current status i.e. as of 2Q2018. Revenue stays the same, margins stay the same and intrinsic FCF stays at 2018's $800 million. In other words, I am not including in my calculations FTR's announcement that they will achieve another $500 billion in EBITDA by the end of 2020.

The first assumption is that FTR will use all of their $800 million FCF to buy back debt.

" With the conversion of the mandatory preferred stock, our free cash flow is fully available for debt reduction going forward." Now, this is almost certainly not going to happen exactly as outlined but since I am leaving intrinsic FCF at $800 million thru April 2022 it does not seem unreasonable.

The reason paying down debt is so productive is because it is a huge part of expenses before profit. As you can see SGA has been tending down but interest not so much.

Here is a pie chart that shows how important interest costs are.

Also, note on the next spreadsheet that there is a $419 million bond payment due in October that FTR will probably need to use the revolver to pay.

As we can see on the chart just using $800 million FCF per year for debt allows us to pay off about $3.1 billion of the $3.6 billion unsecured debt due by April 2022 but that does not include the additional FCF being generated by paying down debt (assumed average rate of 8.25%). For example, when FTR pays off the October $491 million it will save $41 million per year in interest payments which will add directly to the FCF each and every year thereafter. That additional FCF is generated without any operational improvements and adds up to another $813 million between now and April 2022, more than enough to pay off the entire $3.6 billion. And at that point, without any operational revenue or cost improvements, FTR's FCF would be in excess of $1 billion.

If the $500 million in EBITDA improvement comes in at even half the projected rate that could also be used to pay down even more debt.

Note that all the bonds above are unsecured and I am assuming secured debt can be rolled over to a later date if FTR decides to stick to paying down only unsecured debt.

So we reach 2022 and here is what bond buyers are looking at since year-end 2017 with FTR debt when FTR asks to roll over the remaining unsecured debt.

1. Free Cash Flow up 32% from $800b to $1.055 billion.

2. Total debt down 23% from $17.841 to $14.259 billion

3. Unsecured Debt down 26% from $13.495 b to $9.913 b.

4. Fiber assets worth a lot more than they were in 2017 i.e maybe swap unsecured for secured.

And that's without any operational improvements from the $500 million EBIDTA improvement plan.

I think debt buyers will be eager to make a deal.

And since the interest savings fall right to the bottom line we should be looking at earnings just from debt paydown:

So if a company's debt is way down, debt to EBITDA is near the big three, cash flow is up and earnings are over $2 a share will the stock still be valued at $5? I don't think so.

And finally, if we look at what other telecoms are selling for per their FCF FTR once again looks like a bargain.

This is a small sample size of course but still, the disparity tells me the upside for FTR is huge. Assuming the $500 million EBITDA plan succeeds by 2022, then debt/EBITDA approaches Sprint (S) and is better than CenturyLink (CTL). If we just give FTR a MV/FCF of 4 because they will still have a lot of debt we are looking at a price of more than $30 a share.

So I see FTR as mainly a debt play with any operating improvements such as the $500 million EBITDA plan a plus but not necessary for a big price run-up over the next few years.

Risks:

FTR is an extremely risky stock and should be treated that way. Their mountain of debt is a risk to their long-term future. And operations must turn around too in order for my predictions to come true.

With the amount of debt involved, increasing interest rates could affect profits in a negative way. And increasing rates will make rolling over future debt more problematic. Then add to that the brutal competition from much bigger competitors like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast and the road ahead is neither easy nor assured.

Conclusion:

It can easily be argued that FTR will not use the entire $800 million in FCF for debt or that they might miss their $800 million target by a few percent. And it is historically correct to note FTR has missed their revenue targets on a regular basis so perhaps revenue continues to decline at a very low rate.

On the other hand, by not including any operational improvements I think the numbers presented are still conservative. For example, would any management team propose a $500 million EBITDA plan and not achieve at least half of it? And even half would end up with a FCF of $1.3 billion in 2022.

I reiterate FTR is improving its financial position every quarter and compared to a year ago are in much better financial shape.

All they have to do is survive and they are more likely to do that now than they were at any time since the Verizon asset purchase in 2016.

FTR remains a strong buy.

