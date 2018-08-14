66 Hot Dividend Dogs Boosted By Wall Street Sizzle In August.

$5k invested 8/9/18 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ dividend WallStar stocks showed 1.95% more broker-estimated potential net-gain than from $5k in all ten.

WallStars show positive broker target price-upsides. 66 displayed 10%+ forward yield, at $2+ prices, and $10M+ market caps as of 8/9/18. Yields above 11.88% narrowed this WallStar list to 30.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 34.16% To 112.29% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars By August, 2019

Five of ten top WallStar 10%+ Dividends by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to August, 2019 were:

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $1,122.86, based on on target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) netted $566.83 based on on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% above than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) was projected to net $562.75 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from sixteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) was projected to net $506.72 based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% above the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was projected to net $462.07, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% above the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $429.07, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

CVR Refining (CVRR) was projected to net $425.67 based a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% over the market as a whole.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) was projected to net $385.94, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% opposite than the market as a whole.

USDP Partners (USDP) was projected to net $357.56, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% under the market as a whole.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL) was projected to net $341.57, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 51.61% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

10%+ Dividend WallStars By Target Price Upsides

10%+ Dividend WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Dividend WallStars By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars selected 8/9/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was the lone basic materials sector representative, Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) [1]. Two of three financial service sector representatives placed second and tird, Medley Capital (MDLY) [2], and BlackRock Capital (BKCC) [3]. The third financial services rep placed tenth, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [10].

Energy stocks placed fourth, fifth, and seventh, SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) [4], Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [5], and Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) [7].

Sixth place presented the lone Real Estate member of the top ten 10%+ WallStars by yield, New Senior Investment Group (SNR) [6].

Finally, two Industrials placed eighth, and ninth, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [8], and Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [9], to complete the 10%+ Dividend WallStar top yield ten for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend WallStars Showed 23.9% To 91.4% Upsides To August, 2019; (22) Lowest Downside Of Five Was -8.75%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 1.95% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars To August, 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividends stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividends WallStars selected 8/9/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividend WallStars (25) Delivering 40.58% Vs. (26) 39.81% Net Gains From All Ten By Mid-August, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.95% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced 10%+ (MDLY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 112.29%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend WallStars as of

August 9 were: SandRidge Permian (PER); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); Medley Management (MDLY); New Senior Investment Group (SNR); Arlington Asset Investment (AI), with prices ranging from $2.80 to $10.23.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend WallStars from August 9 were: Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); Barings BDC (BBDC); Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP); Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), whose prices ranged from $10.25 to $15.12.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

