Resolute Energy Aims For A Strong Second Half

Credit facility debt is expected to increase to over $150 million by the end of 2018.

Resolute's production at the end of Q2 2018 was over 35,000 BOEPD, up around 50% from its average Q1 2018 production.

Resolute Energy (REN) has managed to increase its production significantly exiting Q2 2018 with its nine-pack of Ranger wells, and anticipates that second half production will continue to be strong with the addition of a nine-pack of Sandlot wells as well as other completions. This puts Resolute on track to deliver Q4 2018 production that is potentially 80+% above Q1 2018 production.

That production growth has been driven by a large capital expenditure budget though, which has led to rising debt levels. The impact of wider differentials on realised prices has not helped Resolute in this regard either.

Aiming For Strong Second Half Production

While Resolute's average daily production of 24,036 BOEPD in Q2 2018 was only marginally increased (+2%) from Q1 2018, the nine Ranger wells coming online in early June helped push Q2 2018's exit rate production to over 35,000 BOEPD.

Resolute's nine Sandlot wells came online in mid-July and (along with other wells coming online later in the year) are expected to help continue to increase Resolute's production rate.

Resolute's 2018 production is expected to be significantly backloaded, with around 63% of its total full year production occurring in the second half. Resolute estimates that Q3 2018 production will average around 34,000 to 37,000 BOEPD, while Q4 2018 production will average around 42,000 to 44,000 BOEPD.

Resolute is still maintaining its 2018 guidance for 30,000 to 33,000 BOEPD at this point, with 42,710 BOEPD in Q4 2018 production needed to reach the midpoint of full year guidance if Q3 2018 comes in at 35,500 BOEPD.

2018 Outlook

Based on current strip prices, Resolute may end up with $250 million in oil and gas revenue if it reaches the midpoint (31,500 BOEPD) of its production guidance for the year. This includes 52% oil production, 23% NGLs and 25% natural gas production. The oil percentage is expected to be slightly higher in the second half of the year with production from some higher oil percentage wells.

I have assumed that it receives $21 million in midstream earnout payments during the second half of the year. Resolute estimated that it would receive $27 million to $29 million in midstream earnout payments in 2018, but only received $7 million during the first half of the year due to the timing of its development program.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 3,740,263 $55.00 $206 NGLs (Barrels) 1,669,197 $15.75 $26 Natural Gas [MCF] 10,716,242 $1.65 $18 Aneth Earnout $5 Midstream Earnout $21 Hedge Value -$13 Total Revenue $263

Resolute's capital expenditures are estimated at $235 million during the second half of 2018, although this assumes that all capital expenditures incurred in 2018 are paid in 2018. I have done this so that Resolute long-term debt doesn't look lower than it should be due to accrued capital expenditures at the end of the year.

Resolute may incur around $195 million in capital expenditures during the second half of 2018. It incurred around $220 million during the first half of 2018, but only paid approximately $180 million of that by the end of Q2 2018.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $39 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $18 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $28 Preferred Dividend $2 Capital Expenditures $235 Cash Settled Incentive Awards $10 Total Expenses $348

Resolute is thus estimated to have around $85 million in cash burn during the second half of 2018. This would result in Resolute having $158 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of 2018. Resolute's borrowing base is at $210 million currently, but this should increase significantly due to Resolute's higher production and larger amount of reserves. Credit facility borrowing capacity shouldn't be an issue, although Resolute's rising outstanding debt (projected to be over $750 million by the end of 2018) is something to continue monitoring.

Lower Realised Prices Due To Differentials

Resolute's realised price per BOE is not expected to increase much during the second half of 2018 despite the anticipated increase in Resolute's oil percentage and oil prices remaining in the mid-to-high $60s. Resolute realised price per BOE is expected to be around $35 before the impact of hedges and around $33 including the impact of hedges.

Resolute is exposed to WTI Midland pricing, which currently has a negative $12 per barrel differential compared to WTI Cushing prices over the second half of the year. It has basis differential hedges for its oil, but these cover less than half of anticipated second half production and also include a fairly significant differential.

Source: Resolute Energy

Resolute also has a significant amount of natural gas exposed to Permian differentials. Permian prices have been fairly weak, with the basis differential expected to be over negative $1 through the rest of 2018. It also has differential hedges for natural gas, but those cover under one-third of its expected second half natural gas production.

Source: NGI

Conclusion

Resolute Energy managed to deliver a significant increase in production by the end of Q2 2018 and looks set to continue growing production in the second half of the year. The wider differentials have contributed to Resolute's estimated credit facility debt rising to over $150 million by the end of 2018 though, and consequently total debt rising to over $750 million. While this is not unmanageable, I continue to believe that there is a significant chance of an equity offering to reduce the amount that Resolute needs to refinance by early 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.