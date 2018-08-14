3 Things In Biotech, August 14: Is Stemline Finally A Go In Cancer?

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

AstraZeneca goes to the home stretch for their updated label in COPD

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN) and Circassia Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CSSPF)

Therapy: Aclidinium bromide (branded Tudorza)

Disease: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD)

News: AZN's partner CSSPF announced that the FDA has accepted their supplemental drug application to get inclusion of new data showing that their COPD treatment Tudorza has favorable cardiac safety as well as a reduction of COPD exacerbations. If approved, these data would modify the existing label, allowing the companies to market Tudorza accordingly.

Looking forward: All of those drug commercials you see (at least in the United States) are heavily regulated in terms of what they're allowed to say. So these kinds of label changes can be important for the sake of marketing, and some doctors who are not fully informed won't know that, for example, more patients than expected can safely receive Tudorza even if they have something like hypertension.

Buy, sell, or hold? Many people want the quick answers about buying, selling, and trading in general. Get the answer today by becoming a subscriber of the Total Pharma Tracker.

Roche breaks through in allergic reactions

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Omalizumab

Disease: Allergic reactions

News: RHHBF's subsidiary Genentech announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to their anti-IgE antibody omalizumab (marketed as Xolair) for prevention of severe allergic reactions after accidental exposure to foods containing allergens. As always, Breakthrough Therapy designation gives the company access to more regular communications with the FDA, some marketing perks, and access to Accelerated Approval.

Looking forward: This is definitely a good sign that we'll see a supplemental approval for omalizumab in the coming years, since Breakthrough Therapies tend to succeed pretty quickly (though it's by no means a rule). Genentech indicated that they are working with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to get a pivotal trial rolling, which will definitely be a requirement for accelerated approval.

Buy, sell, or hold? Locked to TPT members

Stemline finally moves toward approval in BPDCN

Company: Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

Therapy: SL-401

Disease: Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)

News: STML announced that the FDA has accepted their licensing application for SL-401, which they intend to market as Elzonris, for the treatment of BPDCN. The application was also granted priority review status, with a PDUFA action date of February 21, 2019.

Looking forward: It has been a good long road for one of the first companies I covered on Seeking Alpha, and it's always great to see the theses that do reach fruition, as it's strikingly uncommon in the oncology world. For its sake, I do expect that this application will not have too much trouble getting through the final review process with the FDA.

Buy, sell, or hold? Locked for TPT members

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.