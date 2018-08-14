General Electric: Is Flannery Throwing In The Towel?

Source

For General Electric (GE), the 2018 “reset” year continues, and recent developments show that the company remains concerned about the most problematic segments within the company. In terms of strategy, it has become clear that the company needs to slim down in order to remain competitive in a changing market environment. The latest example of this can be found in the potential sale of GE’s power-conversion business, which is reportedly being pitched to Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Schneider Electric SE (SU.PA), ABB Ltd. (ABB), and to private equity firms. For GE, the real question is whether this move will be viewed by investors as another capitulation, as it could involve substantial losses from the unit.

Given the precarious nature of GE’s current relationship with the market-at-large, any missteps here could be substantial in terms of the way they might affect the leadership reputation of CEO John Flannery. After the massive mistakes enacted by Flannery’s predecessors, the last thing GE needs is the sense that reckless decisions are being made in its key segments. There is some risk, however, that the narrative could be spun in this direction, as the reports suggest that a sale of GE’s power-conversion business could come in at only $1.5 billion. Conversely, if a sale here produces evidence of success in quarterly earnings, it could go far in convincing markets that Flannery is actually capable of streamlining the conglomerate in an efficient manner.

A price tag of $1.5 billion for the power-conversion business would be less than half the $3.2 billion GE paid for the assets in 2011. Those assets are used to produce oil-rig motors. The directional ideas here fall in line with Flannery’s stated intentions to view 2018 as a “reset” year as it would follow his stated plans to sell GE’s locomotive business, create a healthcare spin-off, and sell the company’s majority stake in Baker Hughes.

No matter how investors look at these developments, it should be clear that a significant gamble is being undertaken at GE’s top levels. Since the middle of 2016, the stock has lost 61.2%, whereas the S&P 500 has gained 36.8% over the same period. So, it is clear that drastic measures need to be taken. But, I suppose, the real issue may be the fact that it can be difficult to make the right strategic choices when those decisions are being made under duress. Is Flannery simply throwing in the towel? Or will these moves be viewed as prescient and sage-like in the years ahead?

Source

As a classic dividend stock, it can be argued that it is Flannery’s job to maintain yield payouts and avoid another dividend cut. At 48 cents per share, GE’s dividend payout ratio currently stands at 51.18%. This is comfortably below the 60% threshold that is often viewed as problematic, and it might make it look as though management has nothing to worry about in terms of its ability to maintain payouts going forward.

But, if we look at the chart history shown above, we can see that GE was actually holding below these levels toward the end of 2013. Long-term holders of the stock know that things quickly spun out of control in the years that followed, and this suggests that GE never really has the luxury of resting on its laurels or lulling itself into a false sense of security in terms of its ability to maintain payouts. This might be true for a much smaller company focused on a specific, niche business. But this is not the case for a massive conglomerate like GE, which finds itself in an increasingly competitive environment in several of its core industries.

Source: Bloomberg

This, most likely, explains Flannery’s cautious stance and the desire to sell-off assets rather than reinvent the company’s approach. Of course, it might not be entirely obvious if we simply read the financial news headlines or buy into the hype from bullish analysts suggesting a true turnaround is afoot.

Most of the headlines surrounding GE’s second quarter earnings release were spun in a positive light. If we strip out non-recurring items, adjusted EPS came in at 19 cents, which was the consensus forecasts of 17 cents. Revenue also gained by 3% (to $30.1 billion) which was above the consensus estimates of $29.4 billion. Granted, the company did post strong results in its healthcare and aviation revenue numbers. But the reality is that analysts had been reducing their expectations since January 2017 (shown in the chart above). Additionally, these positives needed to perform well in order to offset the significant weaknesses reflected in GE’s beleaguered power segment.

In my view, one of the most striking aspects of Flannery’s earnings latest earnings call was the lack of confidence shown in reducing industrial free cash flow guidance to $6 billion for the full-year period. Again, this can be spun as a positive given the fact that the number is still within the prior range outlook (of $6 billion to $7 billion). Flannery also said that GE will likely finish the year with $15 billion in cash in its coffers. But these constantly lowered expectations are starting to look alarmingly reminiscent of the trends that we saw five years ago, at a time which marked preceded the company’s historic dividend cut.

On the positive side, Flannery does seem to be taking an authoritative leadership stance with proposed asset sales. Progress has been made in the execution of its multi-year strategy to cut structural costs and remain competitive in its lagging industries. In the words of John Flannery, GE is moving forward "on our plans to make GE simpler and stronger." Only time will tell if these moves will eventually be viewed as “throwing in the towel” in areas that really should be receiving further innovation from within the company.

Going forward, bullish investors will need to see more evidence of de-risking and de-leveraging in order to maintain the stable cash base that will be required to avoid another dividend cut. Remember, it was only last year that GE was forced to slash its dividend in half (to 12 cents from 24 cents previously). This event should not be so easily forgotten, as the stock’s current dividend yield of 3.76% is still relatively elevated in this low-interest rate environment. GE seems to have its bearings in terms of the multi-year strategy that has been laid-out to correct its financial performances at the fundamental level. But the next steps taken by Flannery will be critical in defining the public’s perception of his leadership and the viability of the markets current valuation in share prices.

Thank you for reading. Please click the “Follow” button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting, please click the “Like” button at the top of the page (even if it disagrees with your position).

Now it's time to make your voice heard! Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process. Comments are highly encouraged! We look forward to reading your viewpoints on GE!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.