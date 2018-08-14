Gladstone Investment Corp.: Attractive 6.8%-Yield, But Should You Buy This BDC?

Gladstone Investment Corp. has a diversified investment portfolio, but the BDC's dividend coverage stats are not the best.

Gladstone Investment Corp.(GAIN) is a high-yield BDC income play that offers income investors a 6.8 percent dividend that is paid on a monthly distribution schedule. The business development company has a diversified investment portfolio, but Gladstone Investment Corp. doesn't have the best dividend coverage stats on an NII-basis. Since shares also continue to sell for a premium to the last reported net asset value, I will give GAIN a pass and consider higher-quality BDC choices for my high-yield income portfolio. An investment in Gladstone Investment Corp.

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a business development company that largely invests in stable lower middle market companies in the United States. Typically, those company have EBITDAs somewhere between $3-$20 million. Gladstone Investment Corp. invests in both debt and equity layers in the capital structure.

At the end of the June quarter, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio largely consisted of secured first and second lien term debt which combined accounted for ~66 percent of total investments. The remainder, 34 percent, was made up of common and preferred equity.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset type.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. 10-Q Report

In the past, Gladstone Investment Corp. has had decent success exiting its equity investments at attractive multiples. However, relying on capital gains (and not recurring interest income) to cover the distribution is a bit risky, and could cause troubles for shareholders during a recession.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

That being said, though, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio is widely diversified in terms of geography.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

The business development company has further invested in a whole bunch of companies and industries.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Like most business development companies, Gladstone Investment Corp. has seen a strong rise in portfolio assets and investment income over time thanks to traditional banks pulling back from their middle market lending businesses.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

What About The Dividend?

Gladstone Investment Corp. doesn't have the best dividend coverage stats in the sector, and the company has occasionally underearned its going dividend with net investment income.

Here's an overview of Gladstone Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats over the last four quarters (no consideration of special dividends, quarters are calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Adjusted net investment income, which corrects for capital gains-based incentive fees, was $0.20/share in the June quarter.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Gladstone Investment Corp. continues to pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.067/share and pays shareholders a special $0.06/share dividend twice a year, in June and December. The BDC has occasionally paid special dividends in the past.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Valuation

Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares cost income investors ~14.8x Q2-2018 run-rate adjusted NII, and ~1.03x net asset value.

Here's how GAIN compares against other BDCs in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

Alternatives To GAIN

I personally have larger investments in two higher-quality BDC income plays that I still think have favorable risk-reward ratios today: Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) and Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD).

Investment thesis for MAIN: "This SWAN BDC Is Still A Buy At $40"

Investment thesis for GSBD: "Strong Buy"

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment Corp. is not a screaming 'Buy' after the recent release of its quarterly earnings. The business development company has a diversified investment portfolio and equity upside (in a rising economy), but the potential for significant capital gains decreases during a recession. Further, Gladstone Investment Corp. doesn't have the best NII-based dividend coverage stats, and shares are selling for a slight premium to the last reported net asset value. Hence, GAIN is not a 'Buy' right now. I reconsider my position on the BDC if the share prices drops towards $10.

