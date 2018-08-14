Gazpromneft: Possible Doubling Of Dividends

Since the moment when I first recommended Gazpromneft (OTCQX:OTCQX:GZPFY) for a purchase, more than six months have passed and the company's shares have increased in value more than 25%. Since the beginning of the year, almost everything has changed for Gazpromneft: oil prices have changed, the USD/RUB exchange rate has changed, the terms of the OPEC+ agreement have changed. The next change for the company should be their payout ratio. In my opinion, in 2019, Gazpromneft could double the DPS as compared to 2018, which should lead to an increase in the price of its shares. In addition, despite strong growth in capitalization in 2018, Gazpromneft remains the cheapest oil company in Russia. A short-term driver for the growth of Gazpromneft shares should be a report for the first half of the year, which will be published on August 16.

Business

Gazpromneft's business continues to grow, primarily due to the favorable situation in the oil market and the current value of USD/RUB. Below you can see a graph of Brent crude oil in rubles.

In addition, there is every reason to believe that growth in ruble prices for oil will continue, at least until the end of this year, as I wrote in a previous article about Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF).

A key feature of the company is the well-developed and fast-growing oil refining segment. The volume of oil refining in the first quarter increased by 15.3% compared to the first quarter of 2017, which allowed the company to increase revenue by 15% Y/Y to 521 billion rubles. (the current capitalization of the company is about 1500 billion rubles). At the beginning of this year, sales of petroleum products in the domestic market grew strongly, together with a significant increase in prices for gasoline and diesel. This situation allows Gazpromneft to receive higher profits from products with high added value while protecting against possible price fluctuations in the oil market since oil products are weakly linked to world prices and tend to grow faster than inflation.

source: 1Q18 Presentation

The company's results for the first quarter were excellent: EBITDA increased by 32.3% Y/Y and amounted to 156 billion rubles, net profit increased by 12.4% Y/Y to 70 billion rubles. At the same time, in my opinion, the report for the second quarter should be even more successful due to new OPEC agreements and higher ruble prices for oil.

Dividends

Gazpromneft, like the entire Russian oil market, is becoming an excellent dividend story. Despite the constantly high capital expenditures (about 400 billion rubles annually), the company was able to significantly reduce the debt burden in 2017 and generate a positive free cash flow. Net debt at the end of last year amounted to 584 billion rubles, while the Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 1.7 to 1.3. Free cash flow came out of negative values and amounted to 65 billion rubles for 2017. At the same time, not all dividends are covered by free cash flow at the moment, but there is a trend towards FCF growth at the beginning of this year.

Last 5 years Gazpromneft consistently paid 25% of its net profit as dividends. In 2018, the payout ratio was 28% and there is every chance of a further increase in this ratio. Firstly, Gazprom (OTCPK:OTCPK:OGZPY) (the main shareholder of the company) needs money to implement a major investment program. Secondly, debt reduction and positive FCF allow paying higher dividends. Thirdly, in 2018 almost all Russian state-owned oil companies pay dividends at the level of 50% of net profit. Asked about raising payout, Gazpromneft's CFO responded (Interview in Russian) that they would increase payments gradually, so I do not expect a sharp increase in payments to 50% of net profit already in 2019.

In 2018, DPS amounted to 15 rubles. The current price of one share on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 330 rubles. Below you can see the table with the possible dividends in 2019. The growth of net profit of 45% is taken on the basis of the growth of the average oil price in comparison with 2017. The most anticipated scenario is the payment of 35% of net profit in 2019. Then DPS will be about 27 rubles, which is 80% more than payments in 2018. Dividend yield from the current price will be more than 8%.

source: data from company reports, estimation and calculations performed by the author

Valuation

From the perspective of comparative multiples, Gazpromneft looks extremely undervalued. Below is a table with TTM multiples of Russian oil companies. Surgutneftegaz (OTCPK:OTCPK:SGTPY) alone is cheaper, despite the fact that Gazpromneft has similar growth rates to Lukoil (OTCPK:OTCPK:LUKOY) and could become the leader in dividend yield in 2019 (with the exception of preferred shares of Surgutneftegaz and Tatneft (OTCPK:OTCPK:OAOFY)).

source: data from company reports, estimation and calculations performed by the author

Also, last week Raiffeisen Bank raised the target price of Gazpromneft shares to 450 rubles (+36% of the current price) with a "BUY" recommendation.

In our opinion, Gazpromneft shares are significantly undervalued, which is probably due primarily to the low liquidity of the securities. Nevertheless, we believe that this flaw will be partly compensated by high dividend payments. (Link in Russian)

Conclusion

The potential for growth of share price along with the growth of dividends makes Gazpromneft one of the best choices on the Russian stock market. In addition, due to low liquidity, foreign funds do not buy Gazpromneft shares, which is very attractive in the situation with the outflow of capital from Russia (due to sanctions).

The report for the second quarter, together with the acceptance of a new dividend policy, will help the company's shares reach the target of 450 rubles, designated by Raiffeisen Bank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.