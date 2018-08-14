General Motors: Is The Bottom In?

Shares are back in the bargain bin, and there is a good chance that a bottom is already forming.

General Motors' (GM) makes an attractive value proposition on the drop. The auto company reported results for its second fiscal quarter last month that beat both consensus bottom- and top-line estimates. That being said, though, the tariff tit-for-tat between the U.S. and China has had a negative effect on General Motors in the last several months, and the auto company reduced its 2018 profit outlook as a result. However, thanks to the sell-off that has taken hold in the last two months, General Motors' shares are now dirt cheap, and offer income investors a solid 4.2 percent dividend yield.

General Motors has not been a winner this year. The company suffered from soured investor sentiment in light of the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. Year-to-date, General Motors' share price has dropped ~11 percent.

Source: StockCharts

Solid Second Quarter For General Motors, But Reduced Guidance Weighed On Investor Sentiment

General Motors reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings last month. In Q2-2018, GM pulled in $36.8 billion in revenues, which was slightly better than the consensus revenue forecast of $36.7 billion. General Motors also beat on earnings: The auto company said it earned $1.81/share in the second quarter, beating the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78/share.

Here's a snapshot of GM's second quarter accomplishments.

Source: General Motors Investor Presentation

Income from continuing operations - a key stat for auto companies - was $2.4 billion (the same it was a year ago), though adjusted free cash flow dropped ~$200 million year-over-year. Despite the drop in FCF, General Motors released a decent set of financials for the second quarter.

Source: General Motors

General Motors also saw modest gains in U.S. total market share and retail market share in Q2-2018, thanks to strong demand for the company's SUVs and trucks. GM's total market share gained 40 basis points year-over-year to 16.5 percent while retail market share expanded 20 basis points to 16.3 percent.

Source: General Motors

A negative, however, was that the auto company reduced its 2018 profit outlook based on commodity and currency headwinds. General Motors now expects to earn ~$6.00/share in 2018 which compares against a previous guidance of $6.30-$6.60/share. The guidance adjustment on the back of higher expected aluminum and steel prices was the main reason for GM's share price drop after the release of second quarter earnings.

Tariffs Weighing On Investor Sentiment...At Least Over The Short Haul

Tariffs are a way for politicians to shield certain domestic industries from foreign low-cost competition. However, tariffs also tend to increase producer prices and lead to higher consumer prices as well. Finally, they can also create a great fuss in the currency markets. Turkey, for instance, saw its currency fall off a cliff after the U.S. recently imposed higher metals tariffs on the country.

The main confrontation over trade, however, remains between the U.S. and China, though. While both countries are having a go at each other right now with new tariffs, reason and cooperation should ultimately prevail. Most recently, though, the U.S. imposed additional 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports. China responded in kind last week, and also announced an extra 25 percent tariff on $16 billion worth of U.S. products that include fuel, steel products, automobiles and medical equipment.

Over the long haul, however, both countries should realize that cooperation and free trade pay much bigger dividends for their respective countries than protectionism and trade barriers.

General Motors Is Attractively Valued

General Motors' shares today can be gobbled up for ~6.0x next year's estimated profits. Importantly, General Motors' shares are neither overbought nor oversold anymore (Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 35.43), suggesting that we are in the early stages of a bottom formation.

General Motors - based on its forward P/E-ratio - is now considerably cheaper than its main U.S. rival Ford Motor (F).

Your Takeaway

General Motors' guidance revision has been a negative catalyst for the stock last month, but shares are no longer oversold, which suggests that a bottom is already forming. Without a doubt, General Motors is in the bargain bin: At just 6.0x next year's expected earnings, GM has an attractive risk-reward, and shares are ripe for a rebound.

While the tariff tit-for-tat may fuel uncertainty in the auto industry and drive commodity costs up over the short haul, it stands to reason that both the U.S. and China have a strong strategic interest in cooperation and free trade. GM's second quarter earnings, all considered, were solid, and beat both on revenues and earnings. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

