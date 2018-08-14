IBM And Event Investing

In the past, I have written about event investing, and IBM (IBM). My contribution on the former topic pointed to alpha-level results that may be achieved if one invests ahead of, or simultaneous to, key happenings. Among my examples: a) taking positions in military defense stocks in early 2015 when control of congress shifted to the Republicans, b) investing before the rise in infrastructure spending that followed from the devastation of three hurricanes last year, and c) nuanced opportunities surroundings earnings announcements, and mergers and acquisitions.

I’ve also written about IBM in the context of two topics that interest me, cybersecurity and blockchain – cybersecurity because of never-ending threats to governmental, commercial, and personal systems, and blockchain because of its promise to deliver multilateral efficiencies around complex processes. Together with renewable energy, I consider these areas among the most important in the investment world today.

“The Cloud”

It is at the convergence of event investing and cybersecurity and blockchain that IBM may soon see material uplift to its revenue. For those paying attention, the DOD has issued draft RFP’s leading to a decision of which organization will be awarded its “Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure”, or JEDI cloud contract. Competition is fierce among the primary cloud providers including Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM.

Various spoilers, notably Oracle (ORCL), want the business split among multiple providers. The Pentagon has said that it will not back off its single-award approach, and it shouldn’t. As Chief Information Officer of a nationally-ranked broker-dealer – and later, as interim CIO for a global alternative investment and hedge fund – I had a couple of rules when it came to vendor management. The first is that, whenever possible, I wanted “one neck to choke” especially when it came to mission-critical systems and book-of-record databases (read on).

Among my other rules was that, whenever we issued RFP’s/RFI’s we did so in yes/no format. I learned the hard way that vendors will spin to no end when a contract is on the line. In fact, I first piloted this approach with IBM. I can’t remember the system, but I vividly remember calling their financial sector lead in New York to tell him that the document was coming. When I informed him that it was in yes/no format and contained 2,000 questions, in his heavy Scottish accent he shouted, “Hank, you’re focking nuts.” I then went on to explain my reasoning and belief that competent vendors could work through the prompts faster than writing out prose responses to a typical RFP/RFI. He didn’t stop challenging me but later admitted that I was right; we laughed about it years later.

Cybersecurity

Shifting gears, for those not familiar with the construct, the federal government and its contractors operate at three basic levels of security clearance in addition to everyday, “Unclassified”. Obtaining the upper clearances is a progressively onerous process involving exhaustive applications, detailed time-lining, extensive background and contact due diligence, third-party interviews, various other hurdles, and meticulous checks and crosschecks. Multiple investigators are often assigned to a person going through the process.

Top Secret Clearance – Top Secret is applied to information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security if disclosed to unauthorized sources.

– Top Secret is applied to information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security if disclosed to unauthorized sources. Secret Clearance – Secret is applied to information that reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to the national security if disclosed to unauthorized sources.

– Secret is applied to information that reasonably could be expected to cause serious damage to the national security if disclosed to unauthorized sources. Confidential Clearance – Confidential is applied to information that reasonably could be expected to cause damage to the national security if disclosed to unauthorized sources.

In fact, specific departments have other clearance designations between Secret and Top, and above Top. Moreover, the classifications are overlaid with “need to know” rules. In other words, the fact that one has security clearance does not automatically confer status to read/write to files. And, surrounding this, we have the constant bombardment by hackers, phishers, extortionists, activists and others that hope to gain something by obtaining or compromising federal data and systems. And, as we well know, the squeakiest of clean can come up dirty as in the case of Edward Snowden.

With this background, I submit that the Pentagon’s cloud has less to do with that technology than it does with protecting the nation’s secrets in complex interactions involving multiple personnel.

For this reason, I do not believe that it’s a forgone conclusion that Amazon will be awarded the Pentagon’s cloud contract much less Microsoft or Google. No, I suspect that the advantage belongs to IBM who is much more experienced with governmental systems (including those of other countries). If so – and, I may well be wrong – Big Blue may be looking at $10 billion incremental revenues over the next decade; call it $1 billion per year. But, my instincts tell me that the number could double or more from: a) come-along work related to processing and AI, and b) similar systems for allied governments. Let’s call it $2.5 billion in incremental annual revenues for IBM.

Blockchain

But, it doesn’t stop here because we need to bring blockchain back into the equation. This news is potentially more exciting that the Pentagon’s cloud because of the extraordinary value that blockchain I/T can deliver to many organizations. In my first and only SA piece on the subject, linked above, I mentioned three IBM blockchain alliances – container shipping, international finance, and food handling / logistics. In one short year since that article, Big Blue has reported the following progress on the first two of these:

Ninety-four corporations, carriers, ports, customs authorities, banks and logistics firms are using or planning to use IBM and Maersk’s “TradeLens” container shipping system. Still in its infancy, the platform supports 154 million shipping events captured, 25 marine terminals, 11 million container trips, and 5 million shipments. Among other benefits, the program is represented to cut shipping times by 40% – that’s a “wow”.

In partnership with foreign exchange giant CLE, IBM has entered the proof-of-concept phase on a “LedgerConnect” financial system. Although wide-scale adoption hasn’t happened yet, this private distributed ledger technology could extend to a multitude of transactions including loans, securities, options, and, of course, FX. The nine PoC participants include Barclay’s and Citi.

I have no idea of IBM’s business arrangements with respect to blockchain pricing, revenue or profit sharing, etc. In my first article, I only guesstimated the top line by drawing a parallel to Bloomberg’s seat license model; I still consider it to be a reasonable analogy. I focused only on the container shipping blockchain in assuming that:

a) Companies, like Maersk, that participate upfront in that initiative would get all follow-on services for free; b) In return, IBM would be able to license, without having to pay royalties, the co-development work to other companies; c) The revenue of which would approximate what Bloomberg grosses annually for its terminal services - $20,000 for each of an estimated 325,000 subscribers worldwide or $6.5 billion.

I’ll stick with that stab. Whatever the number turns out to be we know it will be very large because we’re talking about coordinating, for the sake of efficiency and effectiveness, global activities across massive supply chains that encompass activities well beyond shipping. Bloomberg’s services may wind up paling in significance.

A Few Financials

Tying this off financially, let’s add the $2.5 billion from the Pentagon’s business to the $6.5 billion from blockchain for $9 billion in incremental revenue. This represents an additional 11.4% to Big Blue’s 2017 revenues. Carry that right down their P&L to net income and EPS and we’re looking at a share price of $160.95. Coincidentally, this is close to what 20 analysts have forecast as their median price target for IBM 12 months out. These numbers are rounded; I've decided not to mess with the P/E:

Base Case Event Uplift % Increase Future Case Revenue (bil.) $79.1 $9.0 11.4% $88.1 Net Income (bil.) $5.8 $0.7 11.4% $6.5 EPS (actual) $6.14 $0.70 11.4% $6.84 Stock Price $144.48 $16.47 11.4% $160.95

Okay then, what about “event investing”, after all that’s half the title of this article. While the Pentagon revenues may come fast, those coming from blockchain will take time to develop although, as noted, they could be much larger. Nevertheless, the signals that this business is real, or not, are likely to move IBM’s stock and that could happen by the end of this year or early next.

Investors who agree with my reasoning might want to prepare for that. As for me, I am long a full position+ in IBM but, as things unfold, I may add some add some options. Earlier this year, the company reported its first quarterly rise in revenues in a long time. Perhaps Big Blue is about to show us a winning streak.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)